Natural Hangover Cures

In homes, bars and nightclubs, tens of millions of people will bring in the new year with alcoholic beverages. Some will overindulge and pay the price with a hangover the following day.

“The term hangover describes a variety of symptoms that occur after excessive alcohol consumption,” says Dr. Darryl Anderson, who heads the medical assistant training program at Plaza College in New York City.

This raft of symptoms can include fatigue, muscle aches, headache, anxiety, irritability, sensitivity to light and sound, poor sleep, high blood pressure, a fast heart rate, nausea, vomiting and stomach pain.

A hangover can last up to 72 hours after drinking, though most are shorter in duration, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. How long a hangover lasts depends on an array of factors, including:

— The amount of alcohol consumed.

— The drinker’s age.

— How dehydrated the person became.

— Nutritional status.

— Ethnicity.

— Gender.

— The state of the person’s liver.

— What medications, if any, the person drinking was taking.

Short-term giddiness before hangover symptoms

When you drink, you typically experience feelings of happiness, lack of inhibition and euphoria, says Dr. Tarek Hassanein, the director of the Southern California Liver Centers, based in San Diego.

“These are the immediate effects of the alcohol on the brain cells,” Hassanein says. “The alcohol metabolites affect the brain functions in different ways and last a short time. This is the intoxicated feeling we get.”

Over a period of several hours, typically, the alcohol gets metabolized in the liver and breaks down into toxic compounds. “When these compounds are high in the blood, we get these symptoms of a hangover,” Hassanein explains.

Flush out metabolites.

To rid yourself of a hangover, you need to eliminate the alcohol metabolites from your system, says Hassanein, who has written about hangovers and the effects of drinking on the body.

That means urinating, sweating and sometimes vomiting to flush out the toxins.

While there’s no one cure-all for a hangover, these approaches can be helpful:

Boost your fluid intake.

Among other things, consuming excessive amounts of alcohol dehydrates your body. Alcohol is a diuretic, which makes you urinate more than you would otherwise, depriving your body of water it needs to function properly, Anderson says.

Drinking plenty of water and other fluids can rehydrate you. Consuming lots of fluids also helps flush the toxins out of your system via urination.

“Starting your morning with a glass of water will help resolve the symptoms related to dehydration,” Anderson says. He suggests drinking amounts of water and other fluids that are at least equal to the amount of alcohol you consumed.

Fluids to drink to combat a hangover include:

— Water.

— Coconut water.

— Sports drinks.

— Coffee.

Choose bland foods.

Bland foods are part of the BRAT eating regimen, which stands for bananas, rice, applesauce and toast, says Julia Zumpano, a registered dietitian with Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Human Nutrition. These bland foods are good choices when you’re nursing a hangover.

“Those plain foods are easy for the body to digest and can help settle an upset stomach,” Zumpano says. “They tend to contain carbohydrates that can help boost your blood sugar and get rid more quickly of your hangover.”

Alcohol can cause blood sugar to drop in some people, so the rise provided by these foods can help some hangover sufferers feel better.

Eat foods high in vitamins B6 and B12.

Hangovers can be intensified by low levels of vitamins B6 and B12, Zumpano says.

Consuming foods high in these vitamins could help mitigate hangover symptoms. “Salmon is rich in both B vitamins, so it would be a good pick for a meal following a hangover,” she says.

Foods high in vitamin B6 include:

— Chicken breast.

— Tuna.

— Beef liver.

Foods high in vitamin B12 include:

— Trout.

— Eggs.

— Yogurt.

Eat fruit.

In addition to causing hangover symptoms, drinking excessive amounts of alcohol deprives your body of important vitamins and minerals, Hassanein says. Eating a variety of fruits after a bout of heavy drinking can help mitigate that.

“An assortment of fruits is best because you replenish the vitamins and minerals the alcohol has stripped away,” he says.

Hassanein recommends eating these fruits:

— Apples.

— Blueberries.

— Blackberries.

— Raspberries.

— Bananas.

— Kiwis.

Consume healthy fats, too.

Increased consumption of fat stimulates the production of bile in the liver and prompts the pancreas to release digestive enzymes, Hassanein says. In addition, the fat itself can have a binding effect on the alcohol metabolites.

All of this will help lessen the amount of toxins circulating in your body, reducing the effects and duration of the hangover, he says.

Hassanein recommends consuming healthy fats like:

— Avocados.

— Coconut or coconut oil.

— Olive oil.

— Nuts.

— Whole milk yogurt.

Add in some ginger.

Research suggests ginger can reduce nausea. You can work ginger into your eating regimen in several ways, Zumpano says.

Foods with ginger include:

— Cookies.

— Biscuits.

— Chews.

— Crystallized or dried ginger.

— Ginger tea.

Sweat

While you might not feel like getting out of bed after a night of hard drinking, working up a sweat is a good way to flush toxins from your system, Hassanein says.

“Saunas, running, aerobic exercise of any kind will do wonders,” he says. “Not only does the body get rid of the toxins, intense movement can move (alcohol metabolites) around in the organs, effectively speeding up the hangover process.”

