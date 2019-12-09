Nationwide Strikes in France Throw Daily Lives Into Chaos

PARIS — As French citizens brace for more strikes against President Emmanuel Macron‘s proposed pension reforms, this capital city has…

PARIS — As French citizens brace for more strikes against President Emmanuel Macron‘s proposed pension reforms, this capital city has taken on a new rhythm. Streets last week that initially were emptied by a public transportation shutdown slowly began to fill with strollers pushed by parents stranded without child care, only to morph into a traffic standstill as workers hit ride-sharing apps to get to work.

Product manager Cecile Ponceau, 34, says she took an unplanned vacation day last week to care for her 1-year-old daughter because her company doesn’t allow working at home and her nanny couldn’t commute into Paris from the suburbs. On Monday, she left her daughter with her in-laws and walked 45 minutes in the rain to catch a bus to work.

Alexandra, a 35-year-old lawyer who did not give her last name, says her company installed cots at her office last week and offered emergency kits with food, toothbrushes, flashlights and blankets to employees who found themselves stranded at work. “One year ago, we had the Yellow Vests. I feel like we’re being taken hostage,” she says.

In a city where only about 1 in 3 people owns a car, only 20% of subway and train lines were running at the beginning of this week. Yellow tape cordons off large sections of the Saint Lazare and Les Halles train stations in central Paris, with a handful of workers directing passengers to one of the two automated lines that remain open.

The chaos disrupting people’s lives for nearly a week intensified on Tuesday, as union activists, teachers and airport employees joined protests in cities across France. The demonstrations underscored how people here view the country’s retirement system as an untouchable way of French life. The individual stories of coping during strikes also reveal a country whose citizens view protest as a fundamental right.

A French Embrace of Collective Action

More than 800,000 protesters — including teachers, students, subway and train drivers, hospital employees, airline workers, police officers and many others — participated in protests on Dec. 5. The French Trade Alliance estimated that French businesses lost 30% of their revenue due to decreased foot traffic and store closures.

Despite the inconveniences, an estimated 70% of French people say they support the strikes –proof of “a persistence of the conviction that collective action is important to preserve workers’ rights,” says Florence Faucher, a professor at Sciences Po’s Center for European Studies and Comparative Politics. “It’s two different things to be inconvenienced by the strike and to understand the legitimacy of the claims.”

France is certainly no stranger to social protest. The country has the second highest rate of days not worked per employee due to strikes in the European Union, behind Cyprus. An average of 125 days per 1,000 employees were lost in France due to strikes between 2010 and 2017, according to the European Trade Union Institute. By comparison, Spain totaled 50 days, the United Kingdom 20, Germany 17, and Switzerland one.

Previous big strikes in France — such as a 1995 protest against retirement reforms that paralyzed France for three weeks and the Red Cap strikes in 2013 against a proposed eco-tax — achieved their desired results. That’s in part because unions have unparalleled leveraging power to gain concessions from the government due to their ability to disrupt daily life, says Faucher. That power is tied to a public heavily reliant on public transportation.

The French enjoy a constitutional right to strike, and Faucher says protests gain strength when various professions form coalitions. French hospital employees, for example, have been striking on-and-off since March due to the government’s planned budget cuts, with little visible impact. They’ve now joined the national retirement reform protests.

Concessions Likely as Reforms to Be Unveiled

Today, strikers are objecting to the government’s proposal to consolidate France’s 42 sectorized pension plans into a single scheme, concerned that they will lose their acquired advantages. Workers’ pensions upon retirement currently vary wildly by profession.

The government and unions have been in talks to resolve the question for months, but union workers say their concerns haven’t been heard, Faucher says. Although some professions, such as farmers and dentists, stand to benefit from reforms, the sectors that will be negatively impacted, such as transportation, are those with a big voice and a history of striking.

Given that Macron’s approval rating hovers around just 33% and the French pension system isn’t bankrupt, taking on reform right now seems risky. But Faucher says Macron was elected on a strong reform agenda that he’s aiming to fulfill. “This is in a sense one of his electoral promises. He’s taking it on now in part because it leaves a bit of time before the next presidential elections.”

The government is scheduled to announce its plans on Wednesday. But Faucher says it’s impossible to predict how long the strikes will last. “The government will certainly have to make concessions so the unions can also claim they’ve won. That’s the ritual of this social conflict.”

In the meantime, the average citizen is left coping with the daily disruptions. Hani Amaouch, 29, an Uber driver who lives and works in Paris, estimates that traffic jams across the city cost him a third of his daily revenue last Friday.

“If (a ride) takes three times as long, we’re paid the same. It’s not fair,” Amaouch says. “The Yellow Vest strikes last December were just in a couple of neighborhoods. This strike affects everyone.”

