Medifast vs. Nutrisystem

Many of us could stand to lose a few pounds, and there’s no shortage of companies and programs available to help us do so. Two well-known commercial diet companies — Medifast and Nutrisystem — have stood the test of time and remain viable options for many people seeking to gain better control of their health and weight loss.

Medifast Overview

Headquartered in Baltimore, Medifast was founded in 1980 by William Vital, a medical doctor who sought to provide other doctors with weight-loss products for their patients. Over the years, the company grew and merged with other health organizations. Today, the company offers a variety of weight loss and health-related products via its website, multi-level marketing and franchises.

In 2017, Medifast rebranded its Take Shape for Life program as OPTAVIA. This weight-loss program uses Medifast’s frequent refueling approach to help dieters avoid feeling hungry throughout the day. There are three different OPTAVIA plans to choose from:

— Optimal Weight 5&1 Plan. The OPTAVIA approach advocates eating many small meals through the day to help your body enter “a gentle but efficient fat burning state while retaining lean muscle mass.” Dieters can choose from more than 60 nutritionally interchangeable Fuelings, which are the company’s specially formulated food products and are “nutrient dense and portion-controlled.” They contain no artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners. On the 5&1 plan, you’ll eat five Fuelings each day, which include shakes, bars, soups, puddings and biscuits. The sixth meal is one you make yourself and should include a lean protein such as shrimp or chicken breast and three servings of nonstarchy vegetables. OPTAVIA calls these user-created meals Lean & Green meals. You’re also encouraged to drink 64 ounces of water each day. The daily calorie intake is restricted to about 800 to 1,000 calories.

— Optimal Weight 4&2&1 Plan. With this plan, no food group is off limits and you can incorporate two of your own Lean & Green meals each day. Four of your daily meals are OPTAVIA Fuelings, which contain high-quality protein and probiotic cultures to support digestive health. You’ll also have one healthy snack.

— Optimal Health 3&3 Plan. The Optimal Health 3&3 plan is a nutritionally balanced plan that supports maintenance of weight loss after you’ve achieved your optimal weight goal. The plan includes three Lean & Green meals and three Optimal Health Fuelings each day. You’re encouraged to eat every two to three hours.

The company also offers plans designed for people with diabetes, nursing mothers, people with gout, seniors and teens.

In addition to prepackaged food products and information about the timing of meals, the OPTAVIA program also includes coaching and support from a dedicated OPTAVIA coach who checks in with you weekly about your progress. Jennifer Christman director of clinical nutrition at OPTAVIA, says the company has “found that the best way for people to reach their health and wellness goals is through scientifically proven plans combined with coaches that provide clients with individualized support.”

In addition to this one-on-on coaching support, there’s also an online community of OPTAVIA dieters that you can connect with to help you stay on track. Local and virtual community events, support calls and video calls are all available for OPTAVIA dieters.

Christman says the OPTAVIA supports “holistic health, with a focus on six key areas,” including:

— Weight.

— Eating and hydration.

— Motion.

— Sleep.

— Mind.

— Surroundings.

The program emphasizes “creating healthy habits through an approach leveraging the Habits of Health Transformational System, developed by New York Times-bestselling author, OPTAVIA co-founder and independent OPTAVIA coach Dr. Wayne Scott Andersen,” Christman explains. Using this approach to behavior modification in conjunction with a low-calorie diet and coaching support, many people have been able to lose significant amounts of weight.

Nutrisystem Overview

Nutrisystem was founded in 1972 as a brick-and-mortar operation in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, and has since grown to become one of the leading providers of prepared meals and nutritional support for people seeking to lose weight. The company offers counseling and a range of resources for members via the phone and internet.

“Nutrisystem is a program that looks at balanced nutrition,” says Courtney McCormick, manager of clinical research and nutrition with Nutrisystem . Portion control and an understanding of the glycemic index form the basis of how the program works.

The glycemic index is a way of assigning values to foods based on how they impact blood sugar levels. Foods with a lower glycemic index have less impact on blood sugar levels and thus are favored because they cause less disruption to blood sugar levels throughout the day. A lower-carb, higher-protein ratio can also help support weight loss and may help curb overeating and energy and mood fluctuations.

Clients purchase pre-made food items directly from the company, but are also encouraged to supplement these ready-to-eat meals with fresh foods and their own meals. “We provide about 60% of the person’s calories for the day, and then we provide guidance for them to add in fresh grocery additions,” McCormick says. Clients can select from a variety of shelf-stable and frozen prepared options.

Digital resources, including a new app and lifestyle blog, also support modern dieters. But the company still emphasizes personal counseling and support. “Everyone who’s on our program has access to nutritional counselors,” McCormick explains. “They can call in anytime they have questions or need motivation.” For dieters with diabetes, these resources include certified diabetes counselors. “They can help those individuals personalize their meal plans,” she says.

Health Benefits

If you’re overweight or obese, a diet that helps you shed excess pounds can improve your overall health and reduce your risk of developing certain chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, stroke and certain types of cancer.

With OPTAVIA, the idea is that losing weight can help jump start a healthier approach to other areas of life too, Christman says. “Often, the journey to a healthy weight is a catalyst for other changes, and clients learn and sustain healthy habits in other areas of life, like sleep and mindfulness.”

Health Risks

One of the primary concerns regarding commercial weight loss programs is that once you reach your goal weight, you essentially graduate out of the program and have to figure out how to maintain that weight loss on your own. This can be difficult if you’ve been eating only prepared meals supplied by the company.

To help clients make the transition to long-term maintenance of weight loss, Nutrisystem offers a transition and maintenance program called Nutrisystem Success. “If someone has hit their goal, they graduate to portion-controlled containers and a meal plan that supports those containers,” McCormick explains. Counselors help clients learn how to build balanced meals that support maintenance of weight loss.

OPTAVIA also offers dieters support when transitioning from an active weight-loss to a weight-maintenance phase. “Our goal is not to provide clients with a quick fix, but to provide them with the tools for lifelong transformation,” Christman says. “We want to educate and support our clients so they can reach their health goals and maintain their well-being.”

Pricing

OPTAVIA. The most popular plan, Optimal Weight 5&1 Plan, costs about $414 for 30 days (or $14 per day). This cost includes all OPTAVIA Fuelings, which form five of your six meals per day. “The only thing you need to buy at the grocery store is protein and vegetables for your daily Lean & Green meal,” Christman says. “The OPTAVIA coach and community is a benefit that is available at no additional cost and provides another layer of support and motivation.” The other plans are similar in cost, with some variation based on the specific kits and food items purchased.

Nutrisystem. The four-week basic plan starts at $8.10 per day (for women; $9.20 per day for men). It includes five Nutrisystem breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks each week and free FedEx shipping. The top-rated Uniquely Yours program starts at $9.89 a day ($10.99 for men) and includes everything in the basic plan plus a choice of over 160 menu items, unlimited frozen meals and snacks and freedom to pick the frozen and non-frozen foods you want. The top of the line plan, called Uniquely Yours Ultimate, starts at $10.99 per day ($12.09 for men) and includes all the Uniquely Yours benefits plus seven Nutrisystem breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks each week. It’s the best option for people who need additional structure and convenience throughout the week. The company also customizes plans for those with diabetes and those who prefer to eat a vegetarian diet. The company often runs incentives to make getting started a little cheaper.

Which Is Better?

In 2019, Nutrisystem tied for 23rd place in U.S. News’ Best Diets Overall ranking. It tied for 12th place in the Best Weight-Loss Diets category. OPTAVIA ranked at No. 31 on the Best Diets Overall list and tied for 12th place in the Best Weight-Loss Diets category.

OPTAVIA is a very low-calorie plan and as such, it can induce rapid weight loss, but those losses can be difficult to maintain over the long term. A 2015 study, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, found that dieters on Nutrisystem experienced at least 3.8% greater weight loss at three months than the control group. Those in the Medifast program saw at least 4.0% greater short-term weight loss than the control, but some of the dieters were found to have regained weight when evaluated after six months.

OPTAVIA also offers dedicated coaching support. These coaches “are the lifeblood of the program and what sets it apart from other plans,” Christman says. Because many of the company’s coaches have also previously been clients, they may have particular insight into the challenges dieters on the program face. “No matter what a client is facing, it’s likely their coach or another in the community has gone through the same thing and can help steer them toward success. About 90% of coaches first started with OPTAVIA as a client.”

Because both diet programs rely heavily on prepared food times available from the company, a lack of time or interest in cooking doesn’t really differentiate one from the other. Both companies encourage you to add you own fresh vegetables to certain meal times.

Before starting any diet plan, it’s wise to check in with your doctor or a registered dietitian to make sure you’re getting adequate nutrition for your individual health situation and activity level.

Medifast/OPTAVIA Nutrisystem Food Prepared meals and snacks feature a low-carb, higher-protein and low-calorie ratio. Prepared meals and snacks feature a low-carb, high-protein ratio. Weight Loss Weight loss tends to be rapid, especially in the initial stages as clients restrict their daily calorie intake to 800 to 1,000 calories. Target weight loss of about 1 to 2 pounds per week. Health Benefits May reduce risk of some chronic diseases. May reduce risk of some chronic diseases. Health Risks Weight loss that occurs too rapidly can cause problems for some people. Programs for seniors, teens, nursing mothers and people with diabetes or gout are available. Not advised for pregnant women or children under age 18. Support Individual coaching and community support available in virtual and in-person settings. Online and phone support from consultants and user forums. Cost Average monthly cost of about $350 to $450, plus additional snacks and lean & green meals. Average monthly cost about $300. Includes most meals and support/coaching.

