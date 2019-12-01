Is Home Medical Testing Right for You?

Over the last decade, it’s become possible to test for certain medical conditions in the comfort of your own home.…

Over the last decade, it’s become possible to test for certain medical conditions in the comfort of your own home. These tests are available through doctors’ offices, or more frequently, through a local drug store or purchased online.

In addition to the obvious convenience of performing tests at home, what’s the benefit? And are these tests as accurate as those performed in your doctor’s office?

One of the most important distinctions to make is between home testing and home collection. In a home-testing kit, you will get your results almost immediately. With in-home collection, you need to send it to a laboratory for processing of your specimen. The results may take a few days.

In general, these tests are easy to complete, and since they’re performed at home, they can be done at your convenience. You won’t need to go to a lab.

Often, home testing can be performed with a simple pinprick of your fingertip and not through the vein (which would be routine at a lab). Having blood drawn through the vein can be more painful than a prick of your finger. In addition, making an appointment with a physician, at a time convenient for you, can be challenging. Home testing will give you the results you need without having to see a doctor. The flipside is that you won’t have the benefit of speaking with a medical professional once you get results.

If the testing ends with a simple yes or no, the results can be interpreted easily. Yes, I have strep throat, or no, I don’t. However, if you choose to undergo a test with a number as a result, it may be harder to interpret on your own. Many home-testing kits are supplied with instructions to call a number or visit a website if you have questions.

Also, these tests generally aren’t covered by health insurance, so you’ll probably pay out-of-pocket. Often, however, you can use your flexible spending or health savings dollars.

No test can be 100% accurate, but the results of these home tests may still be helpful. It’s important to go beyond how accurate a test is and understand its sensitivity and its specificity. By understanding those elements, you can determine if the test is worth the cost and will give you the information you need for your health.

Look for a screening test that has a high sensitivity. In statistical terms, this means that you would like to make sure everyone who has this disease is identified. The drawback is that it’s possible that a few who don’t have the disease are identified as having it.

A test with a high specificity means that everyone who tests positive for this medical condition has this condition. In this case, it may be possible to miss a few people who have this condition but who don’t register as positive. For many medical conditions, a test that’s very sensitive can be followed by a test that’s specific to that illness.

Today, the wide variety of medical testing available to the consumer is daunting. If you decide to take advantage of the options available, keep in mind the limitations of home collection and testing. That can save you unnecessary worry and confusion.

And, what’s more, these tests are available for a wide range of medical illnesses, some of which are not frequently used in routine medical practice. While all of this can be challenging, remember that your primary care doctor can help you determine if this type of testing is right for you.

