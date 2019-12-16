International Students: Weigh Direct Enrollment vs. Affiliate Programs for Study Abroad

Prospective undergraduate international students planning to attend a U.S. university may want to consider incorporating study abroad as part of…

Prospective undergraduate international students planning to attend a U.S. university may want to consider incorporating study abroad as part of their four-year college experience. Students interested in participating in a semester or year of study abroad can choose between direct enrollment and affiliate program options.

Direct enrollment refers to students enrolling directly in a university abroad and applying and paying fees directly to the school, according to the online resource GoAbroad.com. Affiliate programs, or third-party provider programs, handle study abroad placement and other services for students for a fee.

“For international students earning degrees at U.S. universities who study abroad, who have already had to adapt to a different education system than that of their home country, they have skills in making adjustments that enable them to succeed and thrive abroad,” says Susan Popko, associate provost for international programs at Santa Clara University in California.

Here are three factors for international students to consider when deciding whether to pursue direct enrollment or an affiliate program for study abroad:

— Structured vs. unstructured program.

— Language fluency.

— Cost.

Structured vs. unstructured program. Affiliate programs are structured and handle visa assistance, travel arrangements, local accommodations and more. Direct enrollment is less structured and allows students to customize their foreign experience, such as finding their own accommodations and independently exploring the culture and country.

“Students choose those programs which best fit their academic needs. However, we find that students who feel more independent often will choose a direct enrollment program, while those looking for more support will choose a co-sponsored, affiliate program,” says Kathleen Sideli, associate vice president for overseas study at Indiana University‘s Office of Overseas Study.

Popko says different models provide structures that help students pursue different goals while abroad.

“For example, if a student has a goal of studying with his or her peers abroad, then a direct enrollment program provides students with the opportunity to learn what it is like to be a local student studying at university and provides the most integrated experience,” she says.

Amy Ruhter McMillan, senior associate vice president of marketing at IES Abroad, a not-for-profit provider, says students may choose a study abroad provider program like those IES Abroad offers because it’s what their school approves, or they feel nervous about directly enrolling in a foreign university by themselves.

“Also, many provider programs are discipline-focused, so it may also be that they want to attend a specific program abroad for writing or sustainability or health studies, for example, with field trips and cultural events that support that topic,” Ruhter McMillan says.

Language fluency. Experts say language requirements may vary depending upon the program and location.

“Direct enrollment programs tend to have more strict language requirements and will also require the student to provide proof of their language proficiency through a number of ways,” Ruhter McMillan says.

As more institutions across the globe make content courses available in English, language ability is slightly less of a concern than in the past, says Brad Sekulich, director of the Office of Education Abroad at the University of North Carolina–Charlotte.

“However, direct enrollment often provides more opportunities to take courses within one’s major area of study in the host country language, so stronger language skills may be required. Many affiliated programs have curriculum tailored to improving host country/region language and culture skills while taking content courses in English,” Sekulich says.

Seamus Harreys, vice president of global enrollment at the nonprofit CIEE: Council on International Educational Exchange, says a student fluent in the host country’s language may find direct enrollment appealing “for the added challenge of working on program content as well as the language element.” He says a student just beginning study of a new language may prefer a study abroad affiliate program that’s based in English.

Popko says the chief distinguishing characteristic of affiliate programs “is that they provide some or all courses taught exclusively for U.S. or international students and therefore may teach in a more American style of continuous assessment, provide a highly detailed U.S.-style syllabus, etc.”

Cost. When planning to select either affiliate or direct enrollment for study abroad, prospective international students should be aware of estimated costs.

“Cost will vary for both direct enrollment and affiliate programs based on a number of factors such as length of time abroad, location, college or university — U.S. and abroad — housing options and more,” Ruhter McMillan says.

For affiliate programs, GoAbroad.com estimates that the average cost of study abroad programs around the globe is $14,295 per semester, and notes the cost depends upon the third-party provider and variety and amount of services provided. Experts say direct enrollment is typically less expensive since students pay the school directly.

Institutional financial aid and scholarships may be used by students toward study abroad. Sideli says at Indiana University, program costs are made available on the school’s website so students have access to that information before making a decision.

Sideli says there is ample financial aid, including scholarships for international students, “to help them with their costs, no matter whether they participate in an affiliate or direct enrollment program.”

Experts say students should plan to meet with study abroad advisers at their home institution once starting their studies.

Advisers can help students navigate offerings abroad and to select a program that meets their support level and language learning needs, Sekulich says, “as well as other academic goals they want to accomplish through study abroad.”

