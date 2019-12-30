India’s Gay Activists Grow in Numbers, but Acceptance Remains Elusive

NEW DELHI — When as a teenager Ankita Mehra realized she was attracted to other women, she says she felt…

NEW DELHI — When as a teenager Ankita Mehra realized she was attracted to other women, she says she felt trapped. Given India‘s deeply conservative society, Mehra feared she would be disowned if her family found out.

The first counselor she visited told her that for 15,000 Indian rupees (about $200) he would “fix” her. But after a second counselor advised her to come out, Mehra says she wrote a six-page letter to her father, which included pleas that he not throw her out of the house. She says her father cried as he read the letter, and afterward hugged her with acceptance.

Now 23, Mehra says she wants corporate India and mainstream society to more fully accept the country’s LGBTQ community. In November, she helped organize New Delhi’s first career fair meant for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, or LGBTQ community.

“We are talented enough to get a job but we are looking for a safe and inclusive place,” she says.

Mehra is part of a growing number of activists advocating for India’s lesbian and gay community, which has grown bolder in the past year. In September 2018, India’s Supreme Court repealed a colonial-era law that made same-sex intercourse a crime, punishable with up to 10 years in jail. India’s move energized movements in other former British colonies, such as Singapore and Myanmar, to throw out similar laws.

In India, young adults such as Mehra are demanding their civil rights. They want employment where they won’t be judged for how they talk or dress, they want medical and other benefits for their partners, and eventually the right to be able to marry and adopt children. Pleas for some of these demands have been filed in local courts.

Veteran activists say that while the Supreme Court ruling spurred many young people to embrace their sexuality, their acceptance within the broader society remains minimal. They continue to face violence and harassment from their families, in schools, on the streets and at the workplace. Many are subjected to “conversion” therapy, forced marriages and “corrective rape.”

“In the first six months after the Supreme Court ruling, we handled about 64 crisis situations,” says Vivek Anand, 58-year-old chief executive officer of The Humsafar Trust, a non-profit that has been advocating for gay rights for 25 years.

Anand cited an incident from earlier this year when a gay man from Nagpur, a small town in central India, was accosted by a group of men one evening on the street, and asked to perform sexual acts for them. When he refused, they beat him up brutally to the point where he had to be hospitalized.

“The crisis keeps going on,” Anand says.

[MORE: Countries Agree that Gay Rights Are Human Rights]

The situation is more difficult in smaller towns, where people cling to stereotypes and traditional ways.

While recognizing that there’s a long way to go in changing mindsets, younger advocates point to what’s working well. They say the community has become more visible since the Supreme Court judgment. More role models are coming out.

Dutee Chand, a 23-year-old athlete who is her country’s fastest sprinter, earlier this year became the country’s first athlete to openly come out as lesbian. “I was tired of living in fear,” Chand told Vogue India magazine, which put her on its cover. Chand’s family and village have disowned her.

India’s film industry, Bollywood, which has historically shown queer people for comic relief, released the first mainstream movie this year in which the lead actress was lesbian. Another mainstream movie is in production about a gay romance.

“The social markers are definitely pointing in the right direction,” said Ramkrishna Sinha, co-founder of Pride Circle, a “diversity” consulting firm.

Sinha recently quit his job as an engineer at Intel, where he worked for 10 years, to devote himself to bridging the gap between LGBTQ talent and corporate India. In July, Pride Circle organized a career fair in the south Indian city of Bengaluru. Around 300 candidates showed up, including from cities like Hyderabad and Chennai, Sinha says. Thirty-five companies, including Goldman Sachs and Indian conglomerate Godrej Group, came for the event. So far, more than 40 job offers have been extended, Sinha says.

“Now LGBT people expect an equal opportunity workplace.”

A similar career fair was also held earlier this year in India’s financial capital, Mumbai. On a recent Sunday, more than 250 people gathered at The Lalit, a five-star hotel in the heart of Delhi, for the city’s first career fair dedicated to them. Candidates also came from small towns like Lucknow and Bhopal, says Ankita Mehra, the organizer. For some of them, Mehra and colleagues at her organization Q-rious helped provide free accommodation, she says.

[MORE: 10 Countries Seen to Care the Most About Human Rights]

Like other such fairs, job candidates didn’t have to pay a fee. There were badges which allowed attendees to state the best pronoun to address them — “He” or “She”. Journalists were asked not to take photos at the event, to maintain the anonymity of attendees. Executives of companies which had set up stalls at the fair were given a “sensitization” training on how to be around LGBTQ+ people.

The conference included panel discussions on topics like ‘Inclusion in the mainstream employment’ and ‘Corporate engagement with LGBTQ Youth’. But these panels invariably turned into conversations about the struggles for the community and motivational messages. Mehra shared the story of her coming out in a video that left attendees in tears.

“They gave me strength to come out to my family,” says Shabnam, a 23-year-old business school student, who wanted to be quoted by one name only.

Only seven companies had set up stalls at the career fair, including the Indian units of French bank Societe Generale and software firm ThoughtWorks Inc. The small number of companies disappointed some job-seekers. Still, most participants, like Arpit Mehrotra, a 35-year-old gay professional in Noida, said the event was a big step forward for India. “Who would have thought such an event would be possible?” Mehrotra says.

More from U.S. News

What a Bollywood Lesbian Romance Film Says About India

Countries Agree that Gay Rights Are Human Rights

5 Openly LGBT World Leaders

India’s Gay Activists Grow in Numbers, but Acceptance Remains Elusive originally appeared on usnews.com