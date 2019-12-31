Balanced Fund 13302.63 + .08 + .09 + 19.43 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2215.80 – .29 + 13.26 Emerging Markets 363.66…

Balanced Fund 13302.63 + .08 + .09 + 19.43

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2215.80 – .29 + 13.26

Emerging Markets 363.66 – .17 + .11 + 20.63

Equity Income Fund 13684.16 + .36 + .25 + 26.48

GNMA 760.91 + .20 + 5.60

General Municipal Debt 1424.46 + .07 + .16 + 8.04

Gold Fund 314.38 – .66 + 5.63 + 39.63

High Current Yield 2348.90 + .02 + .10 + 14.26

High Yield Municipal 673.94 + .03 + .13 + 9.51

International Fund 2011.33 + .23 + .36 + 23.44

Science and Technology Fund 3198.89 + .06 – .33 + 39.38

Short Investment Grade 373.64 + .02 + .18 + 4.72

Short Municipal 189.45 + .04 + 2.58

US Government 691.99 + .17 + .43 + 6.96

-0-

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.