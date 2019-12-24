Balanced Fund 13296.82 + .04 + .49 + 19.37
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2220.83 + .22 + .07 + 13.52
Emerging Markets 362.66 – .16 + .52 + 20.30
Equity Income Fund 13646.69 – .02 + .66 + 26.13
GNMA 759.52 + .01 – .08 + 5.41
General Municipal Debt 1422.34 + .01 – .12 + 7.88
Gold Fund 308.38 + 3.61 + 5.91 + 36.97
High Current Yield 2346.52 + .35 + 14.14
High Yield Municipal 672.93 – .02 – .09 + 9.34
International Fund 2005.56 + .07 + .23 + 23.09
Science and Technology Fund 3211.61 + .06 + 1.72 + 39.93
Short Investment Grade 373.12 + .04 + .05 + 4.57
Short Municipal 189.39 + .01 + 2.55
US Government 689.87 + .12 – .12 + 6.63
