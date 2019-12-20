Balanced Fund 13281.08 + .22 + .82 + 19.23
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2214.47 – .18 – .54 + 13.19
Emerging Markets 362.08 – .08 + 1.74 + 20.11
Equity Income Fund 13669.89 + .63 + 1.97 + 26.35
GNMA 759.30 – .04 – .14 + 5.38
General Municipal Debt 1421.43 – .02 – .11 + 7.81
Gold Fund 291.25 – .95 – 1.47 + 29.36
High Current Yield 2345.60 + .04 + .76 + 14.10
High Yield Municipal 672.70 – .02 – .08 + 9.31
International Fund 1999.67 + .04 + .83 + 22.72
Science and Technology Fund 3194.17 + .33 + 2.07 + 39.17
Short Investment Grade 373.01 + .01 + 4.54
Short Municipal 189.35 + .01 + 2.53
US Government 691.60 + .32 – .16 + 6.90
