Balanced Fund 13281.08 + .22 + .82 + 19.23 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2214.47 – .18 – .54 + 13.19 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13281.08 + .22 + .82 + 19.23

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2214.47 – .18 – .54 + 13.19

Emerging Markets 362.08 – .08 + 1.74 + 20.11

Equity Income Fund 13669.89 + .63 + 1.97 + 26.35

GNMA 759.30 – .04 – .14 + 5.38

General Municipal Debt 1421.43 – .02 – .11 + 7.81

Gold Fund 291.25 – .95 – 1.47 + 29.36

High Current Yield 2345.60 + .04 + .76 + 14.10

High Yield Municipal 672.70 – .02 – .08 + 9.31

International Fund 1999.67 + .04 + .83 + 22.72

Science and Technology Fund 3194.17 + .33 + 2.07 + 39.17

Short Investment Grade 373.01 + .01 + 4.54

Short Municipal 189.35 + .01 + 2.53

US Government 691.60 + .32 – .16 + 6.90

-0-

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.