Balanced Fund 13234.23 + .02 + 1.05 + 18.81
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2215.47 – .17 – .58 + 13.25
Emerging Markets 361.80 + .28 + 4.02 + 20.01
Equity Income Fund 13560.49 + .03 + 1.79 + 25.34
GNMA 759.51 – .08 – .16 + 5.41
General Municipal Debt 1422.85 – .09 – .09 + 7.92
Gold Fund 293.49 + .79 – .81 + 30.35
High Current Yield 2343.85 + .24 + 1.13 + 14.01
High Yield Municipal 673.08 – .07 – .09 + 9.37
International Fund 1999.65 – .06 + 2.21 + 22.72
Science and Technology Fund 3156.70 – .01 + 2.37 + 37.54
Short Investment Grade 372.99 + .02 + .02 + 4.54
Short Municipal 189.34 – .02 – .01 + 2.52
US Government 688.70 – .29 – .68 + 6.45
-0-
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.