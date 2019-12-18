Balanced Fund 13234.23 + .02 + 1.05 + 18.81 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2215.47 – .17 – .58 + 13.25 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13234.23 + .02 + 1.05 + 18.81

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2215.47 – .17 – .58 + 13.25

Emerging Markets 361.80 + .28 + 4.02 + 20.01

Equity Income Fund 13560.49 + .03 + 1.79 + 25.34

GNMA 759.51 – .08 – .16 + 5.41

General Municipal Debt 1422.85 – .09 – .09 + 7.92

Gold Fund 293.49 + .79 – .81 + 30.35

High Current Yield 2343.85 + .24 + 1.13 + 14.01

High Yield Municipal 673.08 – .07 – .09 + 9.37

International Fund 1999.65 – .06 + 2.21 + 22.72

Science and Technology Fund 3156.70 – .01 + 2.37 + 37.54

Short Investment Grade 372.99 + .02 + .02 + 4.54

Short Municipal 189.34 – .02 – .01 + 2.52

US Government 688.70 – .29 – .68 + 6.45

