Balanced Fund 13232.92 + .46 + 1.27 + 18.80
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2213.91 – .57 – .25 + 13.17
Emerging Markets 357.37 + .42 + 3.72 + 18.55
Equity Income Fund 13522.99 + .87 + 1.54 + 24.99
GNMA 759.14 – .16 – .14 + 5.36
General Municipal Debt 1423.54 + .04 + .16 + 7.97
Gold Fund 291.49 – 1.39 + 1.34 + 29.46
High Current Yield 2332.84 + .21 + .93 + 13.48
High Yield Municipal 673.38 + .02 + .15 + 9.42
International Fund 2008.36 + 1.27 + 3.23 + 23.26
Science and Technology Fund 3155.03 + .82 + 2.97 + 37.47
Short Investment Grade 372.80 – .05 + .02 + 4.48
Short Municipal 189.34 + .03 + 2.52
US Government 690.59 – .30 – .19 + 6.74
