Balanced Fund 13158.19 + .19 + .65 + 18.13
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2226.50 + .70 + .51 + 13.81
Emerging Markets 356.47 + .96 + 3.19 + 18.25
Equity Income Fund 13413.29 – .27 + .53 + 23.98
GNMA 760.27 + .17 – .01 + 5.51
General Municipal Debt 1423.19 + .05 + .21 + 7.95
Gold Fund 293.51 – .63 + 1.76 + 30.36
High Current Yield 2327.97 + .22 + .78 + 13.24
High Yield Municipal 673.22 + .01 + .22 + 9.39
International Fund 1974.26 + .41 + 1.22 + 21.16
Science and Technology Fund 3124.04 + .56 + 1.89 + 36.12
Short Investment Grade 372.98 + .11 + .10 + 4.53
Short Municipal 189.33 + .01 + .05 + 2.52
US Government 689.94 + .04 – .22 + 6.64
