Balanced Fund 13158.19 + .19 + .65 + 18.13 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2226.50 + .70 + .51 + 13.81 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13158.19 + .19 + .65 + 18.13

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2226.50 + .70 + .51 + 13.81

Emerging Markets 356.47 + .96 + 3.19 + 18.25

Equity Income Fund 13413.29 – .27 + .53 + 23.98

GNMA 760.27 + .17 – .01 + 5.51

General Municipal Debt 1423.19 + .05 + .21 + 7.95

Gold Fund 293.51 – .63 + 1.76 + 30.36

High Current Yield 2327.97 + .22 + .78 + 13.24

High Yield Municipal 673.22 + .01 + .22 + 9.39

International Fund 1974.26 + .41 + 1.22 + 21.16

Science and Technology Fund 3124.04 + .56 + 1.89 + 36.12

Short Investment Grade 372.98 + .11 + .10 + 4.53

Short Municipal 189.33 + .01 + .05 + 2.52

US Government 689.94 + .04 – .22 + 6.64

-0-

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.