Balanced Fund 13154.15 + .44 + 1.01 + 18.09
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2210.86 – .79 – .41 + 13.01
Emerging Markets 353.35 + 1.59 + 3.10 + 17.21
Equity Income Fund 13429.34 + .81 + 1.47 + 24.12
GNMA 758.70 – .27 – .29 + 5.30
General Municipal Debt 1422.70 – .10 + .14 + 7.91
Gold Fund 293.69 – .74 – .27 + 30.44
High Current Yield 2322.22 + .19 + .77 + 12.96
High Yield Municipal 673.21 – .07 + .18 + 9.39
International Fund 1964.24 + .40 + 1.40 + 20.55
Science and Technology Fund 3106.68 + .75 + 1.87 + 35.36
Short Investment Grade 372.59 – .09 – .03 + 4.42
Short Municipal 189.31 – .03 + .04 + 2.51
US Government 687.42 – .86 – .82 + 6.25
-0-
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.