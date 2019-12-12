Balanced Fund 13154.15 + .44 + 1.01 + 18.09 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2210.86 – .79 – .41 + 13.01 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13154.15 + .44 + 1.01 + 18.09

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2210.86 – .79 – .41 + 13.01

Emerging Markets 353.35 + 1.59 + 3.10 + 17.21

Equity Income Fund 13429.34 + .81 + 1.47 + 24.12

GNMA 758.70 – .27 – .29 + 5.30

General Municipal Debt 1422.70 – .10 + .14 + 7.91

Gold Fund 293.69 – .74 – .27 + 30.44

High Current Yield 2322.22 + .19 + .77 + 12.96

High Yield Municipal 673.21 – .07 + .18 + 9.39

International Fund 1964.24 + .40 + 1.40 + 20.55

Science and Technology Fund 3106.68 + .75 + 1.87 + 35.36

Short Investment Grade 372.59 – .09 – .03 + 4.42

Short Municipal 189.31 – .03 + .04 + 2.51

US Government 687.42 – .86 – .82 + 6.25

