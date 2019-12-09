Balanced Fund 13071.40 – .02 + .63 + 17.35 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2219.29 + .18 + .37 + 13.44 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13071.40 – .02 + .63 + 17.35

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2219.29 + .18 + .37 + 13.44

Emerging Markets 344.89 – .16 + 1.22 + 14.40

Equity Income Fund 13310.67 – .24 + .82 + 23.03

GNMA 760.15 – .03 – .07 + 5.50

General Municipal Debt 1421.49 + .09 + .29 + 7.82

Gold Fund 286.08 – .82 – 1.32 + 27.06

High Current Yield 2312.21 + .10 + .59 + 12.47

High Yield Municipal 672.46 + .10 + .30 + 9.27

International Fund 1948.22 – .11 + 1.06 + 19.57

Science and Technology Fund 3064.86 – .04 + .49 + 33.54

Short Investment Grade 372.84 + .06 + .09 + 4.49

Short Municipal 189.27 + .02 + .07 + 2.48

US Government 689.17 – .33 – .40 + 6.52

-0-

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.