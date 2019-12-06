Balanced Fund 13073.45 + .39 + .04 + 17.37
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2210.21 – .44 – .49 + 12.98
Emerging Markets 345.78 + .89 + 1.20 + 14.70
Equity Income Fund 13343.33 + .82 + .40 + 23.33
GNMA 760.14 – .10 + .01 + 5.50
General Municipal Debt 1420.15 – .04 + .16 + 7.72
Gold Fund 287.50 – 2.37 – .06 + 27.69
High Current Yield 2309.81 + .23 + .47 + 12.36
High Yield Municipal 671.83 – .03 + .10 + 9.16
International Fund 1952.95 + .81 + .74 + 19.86
Science and Technology Fund 3065.95 + .53 – 1.05 + 33.59
Short Investment Grade 372.67 – .01 + .11 + 4.44
Short Municipal 189.24 + .06 + 2.47
US Government 691.42 – .24 – .30 + 6.87
-0-
