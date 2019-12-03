Balanced Fund 12970.30 – .15 – .70 + 16.44 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2234.48 + 1.06 + .64 + 14.22 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12970.30 – .15 – .70 + 16.44

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2234.48 + 1.06 + .64 + 14.22

Emerging Markets 340.54 – .05 – 1.52 + 12.96

Equity Income Fund 13125.05 – .59 – 1.10 + 21.31

GNMA 762.76 + .27 + .29 + 5.86

General Municipal Debt 1420.04 + .19 + .25 + 7.71

Gold Fund 292.40 + .86 + 5.30 + 29.87

High Current Yield 2297.55 – .04 + .16 + 11.76

High Yield Municipal 671.67 + .19 + .25 + 9.14

International Fund 1921.90 – .31 – 1.24 + 17.95

Science and Technology Fund 3044.05 – .19 – 1.41 + 32.63

Short Investment Grade 373.05 + .15 + .15 + 4.55

Short Municipal 189.23 + .05 + .07 + 2.46

US Government 692.55 + .08 – .17 + 7.04

-0-

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.