How to Make Healthy Resolutions That Actually Stick

A new year brings a fresh start, which is why almost 50% of Americans will make New Year’s resolutions. Many…

A new year brings a fresh start, which is why almost 50% of Americans will make New Year’s resolutions. Many of these resolutions revolve around “health,” but generally through the very narrow lens of weight loss. While other aspects of health are sometimes acknowledged when it comes to setting resolutions for the new year, for most people, shrinking their body is a priority.

Self-improvement in the new year therefore usually means cutting out food groups, nutrients, ingredients or calories. Ironically, our weight is something about our health that we have very little control over. Trying to lose weight for health is neither helpful nor effective, as research shows us that the majority of people gain back any weight they lose, and two-thirds of those people gain back more than they lost.

And despite everyone’s good intentions, only 8% of people actually manage to follow through with their resolutions. This is due, in large part, to the fact that many resolutions are restrictive, not realistic for a person’s lifestyle and are focused on weight loss.

[See: 10 Resolutions for Better Mental Health]

How can you tell if your New Year’s resolution is restrictive?

— You’re removing things from your diet. This isn’t a hard and fast rule, but usually restrictive behaviors are what lead to trouble. For example, resolutions to eat less carbs or cut out sweets. These restrictive behaviors always backfire because your body feels deprived and ends up increasing cravings for the foods you’re cutting out.

— You’re attempting to change an outcome, instead of a behavior. Weight loss is not a behavior, it’s an outcome. You only have control over your actions and behaviors, like your behaviors around food, exercise and stress management. We have very little control over our weight, so in order to focus on health improvement, actions and behaviors should be the focus of your resolutions.

— You’re making this change from a place of self-control or self-hatred. Changes made from a place of self-control or self-hatred are unsustainable and generally lack consideration for what’s really healthy. Changes made from a place of self-care or self-respect, on the other hand, tend to stick around and lead to more positive changes

Instead, this year, can you resolve to reject the old dieting cycle in favor of truly improving your mental and physical health? Approaching food in a non-diet way and working to improve your relationship with food can actually be one of the most important things you can do for yourself and your health.

[SEE: 7 Diet Tips You Shouldn’t Follow.]

Seven ideas for new year’s resolutions that don’t involve dieting:

1. Establish a nighttime routine. If you struggle with falling asleep, this can be really helpful to train your body that it’s time to wind down. Suggestions: Shut off all electronics at least 30 minutes before bed, drink a warm cup of caffeine-free tea, read or journal in bed (instead of going on your phone) or listen to a bedtime meditation.

2. Try quieting down. We’re all addicted to distraction. I love a podcast as much as the next person, but sometimes just letting my mind be free to wander while I am walking to work is the best medicine. I end up solving problems or figuring out feelings just by opening up space. Suggestions: Aim for at least 10 minutes of distraction-free time most days of the week.

3. Cook at home. Not everyone loves to be in the kitchen, but experiencing ingredients — their textures, smells and tastes — can be extremely therapeutic and can help you enjoy food more. This is especially the case once you’ve lifted restrictions and allow yourself to try out new recipes that include foods you previously wouldn’t have cooked. It’s much more fun to pick out recipes when you aren’t trying to stick to a certain calorie level or avoid certain foods. Instead, you get to choose based on flavor! Suggestions: Buy a new cookbook and pick out one new recipe each week to cook at home.

[SEE: Is it Harder to Lose Weight as You Age?]

4.Treat yourself to five minutes a day. Feeling stressed, anxious and overwhelmed? Make it a habit to treat yourself to five minutes of relaxation a day. This could be a walk around the block at lunchtime, a quick meditation on the train to work or a few minutes of deep breathing at your desk. Make it a point to take at least five minutes for yourself every day, even if you have to set a reminder or schedule it into your calendar. Even just a few minutes can help to lower stress hormones and feel more relaxed. Suggestions: Make a list of a few relaxing things you can do in five minutes and pick one each day.

5. Try a new vegetable. We can all fall into food ruts where we eat the same thing over and over. This isn’t a bad thing at all, but you may be missing out on a tasty vegetable you have never thought to try before. This aligns with a non-diet approach of adding in rather than taking away. Suggestions: Join a CSA or pick out a new vegetable at the store once or twice a month.

6. Stop comparing yourself to others. With social media, we now have a near-constant view into other people’s lives. It is all too easy to compare yourself to these people and wish for their “perfect” lives. But the truth is… it’s not real. Instead of comparing yourself, focus on what you have that makes you happy. Accept that everyone is different, and work on being content with yourself, doing what makes you happy. Suggestions: Unfollow people on social media who trigger these comparison feelings or who make you feel bad about yourself.

7. Only buy clothes that fit. While I know it can seem scary to buy bigger clothing, this is one of the things that my clients tell me helps to most improve their body image in the short run. When we’re wearing clothes that are too tight or that we don’t like, our body image is heightened and it’s easy to feel bad about ourselves. No more overanalyzing sizes this year or buying for a body that doesn’t exist. Be kind to yourself! Suggestions: Head to the store and pick out several different sizes. Put them on with your back to the mirror, turning around only if it feels good to you. For a larger range of sizes, check out online retailers like Asos, Torrid or Coedition.

More from U.S. News

Healthy Citrus Fruits

Vegan Potluck Ideas

Natural Ways to Lower Blood Pressure

How to Make Healthy Resolutions That Actually Stick originally appeared on usnews.com