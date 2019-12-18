An investment objective is the “why” behind your investing. It’s the reason you’re putting this money to work in the…

An investment objective is the “why” behind your investing. It’s the reason you’re putting this money to work in the stock market rather than spending it on that suave new coat.

“An investment objective is the motivation behind saving and investing,” says Rob Cavallaro, CIO and chief product officer at RobustWealth. “When you save, you defer consumption to some date in the future. The sacrifice comes with a reward because, if done right, the investment will grow your wealth at a faster rate than inflation.”

Translation: You’ll be able to buy more than just a new coat in the future.

Your investment objective, then, can be defined by that thing you want more than a coat today. For instance, college tuition for your kids, a bucket-list trip for yourself or retirement for you and your spouse.

The goals behind your investment objective “are about achieving hopes and dreams, wants and desires,” says Andrew Ramos, a financial advisor with Edward Jones.

How to Form an Investment Objective

The process of going from financial goal to investment objective is the foundation of goals-based investing. Through goals-based investing, you partition your funds “into separate investing strategies with each one targeted toward a different life goal,” Cavallaro says.

To do this, you first need to define the parameters of your goal. Ramos says to ask yourself these five questions to form an investment objective:

— Where are you today?

— Where would you like to be? In other words, what will it take financially to achieve your goal?

— Can you get there realistically?

— How do you get there? What kind of investments do you need to get there?

— How will you stay on track?

Pay particular attention to the fourth question on how you’ll reach your goal. The answer will dictate the investment portfolio you use to achieve your investment objective.

How to Go from Investment Objective to Investment Strategy

The investments to use for a given financial goal depend on the rate of return you need to get from where you are today to where you want to be in the future.

“An investment objective can be thought of as choosing a risk-return combination,” says Deeksha Gupta, assistant professor of finance at Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business. “In other words, an investor decides how much risk they are willing to take to achieve a particular return on their investment.”

Generally speaking, a higher rate of return will require taking on more investment risk. If you have only $100 today to turn into $1,000 in 10 years, you’d need over 20% annual return on your investment, which falls into the “unrealistic” category.

To make your investment objective more realistic, you could save more and/or wait longer to achieve your goal. For instance, if you add just $5 to your $100 investment every month, you could have $1,070 in 10 years at a much more reasonable 7% annual rate of return.

Look at your answers to Ramos’s questions again. What can you do to reduce the rate of return, and by extension level of risk, needed to achieve your investment objective?

How to Choose Investments for Your Investment Objective

“Once you have an investment objective, you can pick a combination of investments that get you to your preferred risk-return combination,” Gupta says. “One way is to divide your money between Treasury bills and the stock market.”

The average long-term return on U.S. stocks is around 10%, which, when accounting for inflation, is really closer to 8%. Long-term government bonds average 5% to 6%, or about 3% to 4% after inflation.

Given these returns, if your investment objective needs a 7% long-term return, you could theoretically achieve that with a portfolio that is 80% stocks and 20% bonds.

Tempting though it may be to opt for 90% or 100% stocks in the hopes of a higher potential return, you should avoid taking on more investment risk than strictly necessary. While the stock market may average 8% over the long-run, it can have negative returns in any given year or series of years.

“The annual returns on the S&P have often been negative while the annual returns on Treasury bills can be very small but are positive,” Gupta says.

He adds that investors should take their time horizon into account when forming an investment objective risk-return profile.

“If you will be unlikely to need to liquidate your investment in the short run, then consider picking something with a higher return since the increased risk tends to wash out in the long run,” he says. “However, if you need to use the money invested in the short-run, then invest in something safer with a lower return and less risk.”

As you near your goal, your portfolio’s risk should be adjusted for your shorter time horizon. “As an investor approaches the end date of the goal, they are less able to absorb a big loss,” Cavallaro says. This means shifting to a more conservative risk-return profile.

The final step in going from investment objective to investment strategy is monitoring. Goal progress reporting “is an informative overview of the historical performance of the goal as well as an analysis of the current health of the goal and its future prospects,” Cavallaro says.

You should track your progress against your own personal objective, not a broad-based benchmark like a market index. Measuring your performance against a generic index “is like driving while looking in the rearview mirror,” Cavallaro says.

Instead, keep your eye on your goal and invest on.

