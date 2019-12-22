How to Decide Between the 2019 and 2020 ACT

The ACT will change in three major ways in September 2020: Students will have the option to test either on…

The ACT will change in three major ways in September 2020: Students will have the option to test either on paper or online, they will be able to retake certain sections in lieu of retaking the entire exam and results will be superscored.

Many college-bound high school students are now wondering whether it would be better to take the ACT before or after September 2020, when the policy changes go into effect. Ponder the following three points as you decide when to sit for the ACT:

— Your timeline for applying to college.

— Your commitment to test preparation.

— Your comfort level with studying for a new exam format.

Your Timeline for Applying to College

Taking the ACT in or after September 2020 can seem like a tempting option to students of all backgrounds. After all, the updated ACT will be more flexible in terms of both delivery and scoring.

But waiting until next fall to test is impossible for current high school seniors, and ill-advised for some juniors.

Your college application deadlines should be a principal factor that you consider when you choose an ACT exam date. The date you receive your complete test results depends on two factors: which format you select — paper or online, the latter only available as of September 2020 — and whether you take the optional essay.

The main benefit of sitting for the ACT online is that you can find out your scores in just a few days. With the paper test, you must wait two to eight weeks to get results. Once you receive your multiple-choice results, It takes an additional two weeks or so for the ACT to post your writing scores.

Your Commitment to Test Preparation

After sorting your college application timeline, you should reflect on your standing with test prep. Think about how involved you currently are with your ACT studies and whether you will be able to continue prepping with that same rigor.

Also, bear in mind how much progress you have made and how much more progress you can realistically make.

Students who foresee having a busier schedule next school year may not be able to dedicate as much time to test prep as they can now. They should take the ACT before the 2019-2020 academic year ends so that they can walk away with the highest scores possible.

Long pauses between active review sessions may cause students to forget some content and to work more slowly toward their goal score.

Your Comfort Level With Studying for a New Exam Format

Taking the ACT on a computer screen is a notion that can either delight or daunt high school students. Those who are already accustomed to completing online practice tests may welcome the idea of an online ACT.

On the other hand, those who typically work with paper practice tests or who have doubts about technology may have an adverse reaction.

Sitting for the ACT next fall is feasible if you can afford the wait and are excited about the idea of online testing. Even if you are currently ambivalent about online testing, an open-minded attitude combined with hands-on practice may be enough to get you feeling comfortable over the next few months.

Remember, the ACT is not doing away with the paper testing format. It is simply planning to offer students a second option.

The other two changes to the ACT — the possibility of retaking certain sections and superscoring, or compiling the best section scores from across all ACT exams an individual took and creating an average — are likely to involve only a minimal adjustment period for students.

Do not be spontaneous about choosing an ACT test date. Instead, thoughtfully consider your deadlines, your test prep standing and your comfort level with online testing before making this important decision.

