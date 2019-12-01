How to Choose Between Online and Paper ACT

Beginning September 2020, the ACT will be offered to high school students on paper and via computer. High schools can…

Beginning September 2020, the ACT will be offered to high school students on paper and via computer. High schools can opt for the online ACT through state and district testing while students can opt for it on national exam dates at testing centers, in which case they will take the test on approved computers.

Deciding whether to take the ACT online or on paper can be a difficult decision, and it is one that should be contemplated carefully. Here are three factors to consider before you opt for one testing format over the other:

— Where will you take the ACT?

— How quickly will you need your results?

— How comfortable are you with online testing?

Where Will You Take the ACT?

Students who take the ACT through their high schools, as opposed to independently registering for an ACT test date, should first determine how much autonomy they have to make this decision.

Your high school will likely choose one exam format for all its students, so speak to your guidance counselor or a knowledgeable teacher about your school’s procedures.

Once you know whether you will take the online or paper ACT, spend time getting accustomed to that means of testing. The format you will sit for should guide how you study and prepare for the test.

How Quickly Will You Need Your Results?

Students who take the ACT online will receive their scores much quicker than those who take the paper exam. The creators of the ACT have stated that with the online format, students can expect to receive their scores in as little as two business days.

On the other hand, students who take the paper version must wait at least two weeks, possibly longer, to find out about their performance.

There are generally three national ACT test dates scheduled for the fall: September, October and December. The longer wait for results from the paper exam may not be problematic for students who apply to college under regular decision, since most regular decision deadlines are not until January or February.

However, e arly action and early decision applications are usually due between November 1 and 15. Students who plan to apply under early action, early decision or to colleges with rolling admissions deadlines should be extremely aware of these important dates.

The October ACT may be too late for students who will take the ACT on paper and who have November college application deadlines. With the online format, however, students who sit for the October ACT should be able to receive and send their results to colleges in time for a November deadline.

How Comfortable Are You With Online Testing?

Before choosing between the paper and computer-based ACT, students should also consider their comfort level with the online format.

Comfort level is usually determined by how much previous experience a student has with digital testing. Students who utilize electronic practice tests and other virtual study materials tend to be more open to the idea of online testing than those who prefer to strictly use printed materials.

There are several reasons why a student may prefer the paper format. Perhaps its biggest advantage is that it can be written on. Many students perform better on tests when they can freely annotate reading passages and math problems.

It is worth noting, however, that students can use scratch paper when taking the online ACT. They can also highlight text and use a line reader.

The physical strain of looking at a computer screen for long periods, as well as the fear of facing technical issues, can also lead certain students toward preferring the traditional paper testing method.

The computer-based ACT has its lure, as well. One significant advantage of the digital format is the on-screen timer, which can help students better manage their time. If finishing the exam on time has been your biggest obstacle during ACT prep — or any other time you take an exam — online testing could be the right choice for you.

Also, it’s important to note that the online ACT, unlike the GMAT and some other exams, is nonadaptive. This means that a test-taker’s correct and incorrect answers won’t determine the questions that he or she encounters later in the test.

Still not sure which ACT to take? Consider completing one online ACT practice test and one paper ACT practice test so you can get a feel for both formats.

