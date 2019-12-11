How to Choose Among the Many Types of Business Programs

If you dream of becoming a corporate titan, pursuing higher education in business could give you the expertise and credentials…

If you dream of becoming a corporate titan, pursuing higher education in business could give you the expertise and credentials necessary to achieve your career goals.

Colleges and universities offer an abundance of training opportunities for people interested in learning about how to start and run a commercial enterprise. These schools help students hone the problem-solving approaches that are vital to success in a for-profit career, such as salesmanship techniques, deal-making strategies and management methods.

Experts in the field say it is vital to consider which kind of business program is the best fit, since each is designed to serve a specific type of student.

Types of Business Degrees and Nondegree Programs

There are a wide variety of academic programs in the business field, including both on-ground and online programs. Options range from nondegree programs like certificates and executive education programs to multiple levels of academic degrees, ranging from bachelor’s degrees to master’s and doctoral degrees.

Compensation statistics reveal that business degree-holders with an advanced degree in the field are paid significantly higher wages than those with only have a bachelor’s degree. According to the Graduate Management Admission Council, the median annual base starting salary for new MBA hires in 2019 was $115,000, more than double the median for new bachelor’s degree hires at $55,000. The median MBA salary in 2019, when adjusted for inflation, was the highest ever recorded in the U.S., according to the GMAC.

Every tier of business school education serves a purpose, with some forms of education providing training for entry-level business positions and others offering lessons that can be applied in C-suite leadership roles, according to business program alumni, faculty and administrators. Because some business programs are more advanced than others, it’s important for prospective business students to choose the right level of education, B-school experts say.

“You have to take a self-assessment of who you are,” says Michael Desiderio, executive director of the Executive MBA Council, a nonprofit association of business schools that offer EMBA programs.

EMBA programs are designed to develop the business acumen of individuals who are already business leaders, he notes, while most other business programs are helpful for individuals who do not have significant management experience.

Another important distinction between business programs, Desiderio adds, is whether they offer specialist or generalist business training. While some programs focus intensely or exclusively on a specific aspect of business such as finance or analytics, others provide a comprehensive business education that includes courses in multiple business fields, with classes ranging from accounting to strategy.

The key, Desiderio suggests, is to figure out whether you want a “deep dive” into a particular business discipline or a “broader view of the enterprise” of business and how all the parts of a company work together.

Kyla L. Tennin, president and global CEO of Lady Mirage Global, a Memphis-based corporate conglomerate and consulting firm, suggests that prospective business students figure out what their dream job is and then find out what credentials are necessary to obtain that role.

Tennin, who has an MBA and a doctor of management degree in organizational leadership, suggests that prospective B-school students take free online career assessments and quizzes, such as the CareerOneStop tool offered by the U.S. Department of Labor, to discover careers that align with their interests. Then they can look up the qualifications necessary for those occupations by checking the Department of Labor website , she says.

Tennin notes that career opportunities differ between master’s degree recipients and those who have a doctoral degree.

For instance, she says, someone who has a master’s degree in marketing could potentially work as a manager for a brand owned by Proctor & Gamble, while someone with a business doctorate might be hired by the company to conduct a multinational survey of consumers about product costs, analyze the data and suggest pricing strategies.

Below is a summary of the various kinds of business programs offered by colleges and universities.

Undergraduate business degrees, including Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. “At the undergraduate level there are a few variations on bachelor’s degrees,” Stephanie Shayne, director of graduate programs at Husson University College of Business in Maine, wrote in an email.

“In many cases schools offer a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and then offer a number of different concentrations for students to choose from (for example, marketing, international business, financial management, entrepreneurship, etc.) Alternatively, schools may offer bachelor’s degrees in specific business disciplines, for example, a Bachelor of Science in Accounting or a Bachelor of Science in Finance.”

Shayne adds that bachelor’s degrees in business are typically viewed as steppingstones into entry- or lower-level management positions.

Anthony F. Rodi, interim associate dean of the College of Business Administration and clinical associate professor of business administration at the University of Pittsburgh, says it is common for business undergrads to have double majors so that they can simultaneously develop expertise in two disciplines.

The trend is a mix of majors or specializing in more than one area, Rodi says. He adds that Pitt includes technology tutorials in undergraduate business courses to ensure that students receive state-of-the-art technical business training.

“Having that tech awareness and that tech exposure really adds a lot of value to whatever degree that they’re going for,” he says.

Certificate and executive education programs that do not confer formal degrees. Certificate programs are great for individuals who have the short-term goal of gaining highly specific knowledge which they need to advance in their careers, says Jennifer K. Stine, vice president of the Academic Leadership Group, a higher education consulting firm.

Stine, an instructor for the Harvard Extension School, says earning a certificate in a niche area of business can help a working business professional get promoted or secure a new, higher-level job.

William A. Young II, director of the online MBA program and assistant professor of business analytics with the Ohio University College of Business, says “microcredentialing” is more common now than in the past. Certificates can be valuable for recent college graduates who can’t commit to and invest in a grad program but who want to increase their knowledge, he says.

Young adds that a certificate can also be helpful for experienced business professionals who want to master a skill that they did not learn while in school, such as a longtime businessperson seeking to obtain a certificate in business analytics. That discipline that focuses on how to use data to inform corporate decision-making.

“Given that these types of programs are relatively new, it is likely that an individual who may not have even graduated that long ago never had the opportunity to develop this special skill set which is in high demand,” Young wrote in an email.

Many business schools, including highly ranked academic institutions such as Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business and the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, offer executive education programs that attract business leaders eager to strengthen their abilities in a specific area. The programs include a series of classes on a specific subject, with topics ranging from innovation to people management to mergers and acquisitions.

Master’s in Management degree. This type of business degree typically takes a year to obtain. It can help a recent college graduate who received a degree in a humanities subject like philosophy and who is interested in business, says Jack Baroudi, a professor of management information systems and senior associate dean for academic programs with the Alfred Lerner College of Business and Economics at the University of Delaware. The idea behind this degree program, Baroudi says, is to give someone with no education or work experience in business an overview of competencies essential to running a business.

Specialized Master of Science degrees in specific areas of business. Baroudi says that someone who chooses this type of program needs to be absolutely certain that he or she wants to concentrate on whatever area of business the program focuses on, such as finance or business analytics. Because this type of program is highly specialized, it typically does not include significant training in business disciplines outside of the focus area, he says.

Part-time Master of Business Administration programs. These types of MBA programs are tailored to the needs of working professionals who want to receive general management training while they are still working, according to business academics.

Full-time MBA programs. They are suitable for people who have some work experience but who want to take time out from their careers and pursue this degree in order to bolster their general management skills and accelerate their careers. MBA students usually are ambitious and accomplished individuals who hope to rise into executive positions, experts say.

Executive MBA programs. These provide a comprehensive curriculum on how to lead a complex business and are designed for students already in business leadership roles. Baroudi says that these programs are most appropriate for individuals who expect to obtain a C-suite job within the next five years.

Doctor of Business Administration degrees. This degree is helpful for experienced business leaders who want to begin teaching college-level business courses, Baroudi says.

Business Ph.D. degrees. These tend to be research-focused degrees suitable for individuals who are interested in conducting high-level business research and changing the way people think about business, Baroudi says.

Business education experts say that the best way for prospective business students to determine which credential to pursue is to first think about what type of work they want to do and then figure out what type of education they need in order to do that work.

