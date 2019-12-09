How to Avoid Distractions as a Premed Student

One of the cardinal sins as a premed student is taking on too many responsibilities and obligations at once as…

One of the cardinal sins as a premed student is taking on too many responsibilities and obligations at once as you prepare for medical school.

To be sure, there are many items to cross off your premed to-do list, including getting good grades, studying for the MCAT, clinical volunteering and shadowing. However, trying to do too much at once can result in doing nothing well. Too many promising premeds burn out while trying to juggle many things at once, leaving a trail of poor grades, subpar test scores, unfinished projects and unfulfilled obligations.

[Read: 3 Tasks to Complete as a First-Semester Premed Student.]

Here are three ways to avoid distractions as a premed student:

— Narrow your focus.

— Don’t fall prey to FOMO.

— Become comfortable with saying no.

Narrow Your Focus

Warren Buffett’s former personal pilot, Mike Flint, recounted career advice that he received from his billionaire employer. First, Buffett told Flint, who was also an Air Force One pilot, to make a list of his top 25 career goals and to circle his top five. Then Buffet told Flint to stay away from the remaining 20 goals that had not been circled until he had succeeded at the top five.

The exercise emphasizes the fact that most of us have way too many things that we want to do and a limited amount of time and energy. However, once you narrow your focus, like pruning a fruit tree, you can start funneling your energy into doing a few things very well.

In practice in the premed world, prioritization means not over-committing yourself to courses and extracurricular activities. Too many people have been burnt by taking on tough courses, research and extracurricular activities all at once, leading to low grades and disgruntled writers of medical school recommendation letters .

Don’t Fall Prey to FOMO

FOMO, or fear of missing out, provides a powerful siren call for doing things that may not be in line with your goals. This is especially relevant at the beginning of college when you are inundated with new and interesting people, organizations and events.

[Read: How Premed Students Can Avoid 4 Common Academic Mistakes.]

The temptations to fall into FOMO are also intensified by social media that may give you a distorted perspective of the fun that other people are ostensibly having. However, the start of college is also a crucial time to get yourself in the correct mindset for rigorous academics, particularly in premed weed-out classes such as general biology and organic chemistry.

Many students who matriculate into college thinking that they want to be physicians end up quitting after underperforming in their first premed classes. You should reassure yourself in knowing that many interesting opportunities will still be around after you take the time to establish healthy and smart routines to tackle your premed responsibilities.

Become Comfortable with Saying No

One of the best things about college is the broad spectrum of people to meet. However, not everyone will know or understand the stress, time and effort required to become a successful premed student. Therefore, even if you make the most efficient use of your time during college, it may become necessary to turn down outings, events and interesting opportunities.

[Read: 4 Activities That Make Strong Medical School Candidates.]

Saying no is difficult. But like any skill, it becomes easier with practice. Moreover, once you start in the position to say no, you will begin to realize the things and the relationships that matter the most to you.

Saying no is a particularly important skill to have in life, especially in the field of medicine, as many physicians must juggle the demands of their professional and personal lives.

Premed students can prevent themselves from falling prey to distractions by narrowing their focus, resisting FOMO and becoming comfortable with saying no. By developing these skills early in your premed career, you will be able to give yourself the time and the energy to succeed in med school and also realize the most important things, goals and people in your life.

More from U.S. News

How to Select the Right Minor as a Premed Student

What Are Your Chances of Getting Into Medical School?

How to Get Into Top Medical Schools

How to Avoid Distractions as a Premed Student originally appeared on usnews.com