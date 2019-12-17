How to Avoid Bankruptcy as a Student Loan Borrower

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by student loan debt or having trouble making ends meet, filing for bankruptcy may seem like…

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by student loan debt or having trouble making ends meet, filing for bankruptcy may seem like your only choice. But doing so can have enormous long-term consequences, so it’s important to make sure you are aware of and have exhausted all other options to repay your student loan debt before considering that step.

It’s important to be proactive. If you’re struggling to afford your student loan payment each month, you should contact your loan servicer as soon as possible. Loan servicers handle the account management of your student loans, including billing and repayment, and are staffed with individuals who are familiar with the various repayment options and requirements.

If you have private student loans, the terms of repayment will vary, but reaching out to your servicer is the best place to start.

If you have federal student loans, there are several repayment plans and options to keep your loans in good standing — or get them back on track — and your loan servicer can help you find the right choice for your situation. Here’s what you need to know about income-driven repayment plans, deferment and forbearance, and options if you find yourself in default.

Income-Driven Repayment Plans

Under an income-driven repayment plan, your monthly payment can be based on how much you make and your family size. If you enroll in income-driven repayment and your income is low enough, you could pay as low as $0 per month and keep your student loans in good standing.

The federal loan program offers four income-driven repayment plans: Pay As You Earn, or PAYE; Revised Pay As You Earn, or REPAYE; Income-Based Repayment, or IBR; and Income-Contingent Repayment, or ICR. Most federal student loans are eligible for at least one of these plans, and your servicer can help you understand the differences as you consider whether this is the right choice for your situation.

If you decide to enroll, you will need to fill out an application and be sure to renew your enrollment annually to recertify your income and avoid being removed from the plan.

It’s important to know that under an income-driven repayment plan, your repayment period will be longer and more interest will accrue. That interest will capitalize immediately if you later change to a different plan, which may cause your balance to grow.

Deferment and Forbearance

Under certain circumstances, you may be eligible for a deferment or forbearance. Deferment and forbearance are short-term solutions that allow you to temporarily stop making your federal student loan payments or reduce the amount that you pay each month.

You may be eligible if you are experiencing financial difficulties, significant medical expenses, a change in employment or another type of hardship. You can talk to your student loan servicer about whether you are eligible for these options.

It’s important to know that you will be responsible for paying any interest that accrues on your student loans during a forbearance period. During a period of deferment, you may not be responsible for paying interest that accrues, but be sure to check with your servicer because certain types of loans do accrue interest during deferment.

Already in Default? Don’t Get Discouraged

Even if your federal student loans are already in default, you still have options. Talk to your loan servicer about loan rehabilitation and loan consolidation.

Loan rehabilitation will result in a reasonable monthly payment — possibly as low as $5 a month — to get your loans back in good standing.

This is an important step to improving your credit score, which may have suffered as a result of your default. To start this process and understand your options, contact your servicer.

Loan consolidation may be another option to consider if you want to avoid filing for bankruptcy. Federal, state, nonprofit and private loan providers may be able to help you by consolidating your student debt into one loan, therefore paying off the original loans and creating a new, single debt.

