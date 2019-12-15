How to Avoid a Sunk Cost Trap

You want your money’s worth. That’s not unnatural. After all, when you put your hard-earned money to work on your…

You want your money’s worth. That’s not unnatural. After all, when you put your hard-earned money to work on your behalf, you expect to see results.

While the impulse to get the most for your money is a good one, it’s also important not to let it turn into an investing trap. Indeed, one of the most difficult behavioral biases to overcome when investing is the sunk cost trap. Here’s what you need to know.

First of all, you need to know the definition of a sunk cost. A sunk cost is money that has already been spent — you can’t get it back. When you look at the situation from a standpoint of logic, the money is spent already, so it shouldn’t influence the decisions you make in the future.

[See: 7 Alternative Investments That Might Fit Your Portfolio.]

Unfortunately, that’s not how it works, especially when you invest. Chances are, that if you’ve put money into an investment that’s losing, you might stick around in the investment, determined to stick it out because you want your money’s worth. In some cases, you might even put more money in the losing investment, hoping that a recovery will bring you even greater profits.

While there’s nothing wrong with hunting for bargains and purchasing undervalued assets, when you get caught in the sunk cost trap, you’re not actually bargaining hunting. You probably aren’t performing any sort of fundamental analysis or screening tool to see if your investment is a solid one. You’re just keeping an asset because you’ve already spent money and you want that to mean something other than a loss.

However, there are times when you need to sell a losing investment to cut your losses and then take whatever capital you come away with and put it into something more effective.

When it comes to spending money, investors have different views of how to move forward. If you found mold on a loaf of bread you bought a couple weeks ago, you probably wouldn’t make toast with it because you’ve paid for it already. Instead, you’re likely to just toss the bread and move forward.

As the situation becomes progressively more expensive, though, we become more susceptible to the sunk cost fallacy. How many times do you put money into car repairs to keep a 15-year-old car running because you’ve already spent money on previous repairs, and you don’t want to “lose” that money?

The truth, though, is that you’ve already lost that money. It’s not coming back.

But putting new money into the old car might result in diminishing results. Might it be better to put that money toward a newer, more reliable car? Weighing this type of decision can be difficult, and it feels even more difficult when you’re evaluating an investment.

[See: 6 Things to Consider Before Investing in IPOs.]

Realize, though, that with some investments, the money is gone and it’s not coming back. At the very least, there might be other investments that could be a better use of your money.

So, how do you avoid the sunk cost trap in the first place? Well, being aware of your potential for bias in this area is a good first step. Recognize the signs that you might be falling prey to the sunk cost trap and turning off your rational brain.

Some other ways you can avoid the sunk cost trap include:

Review your investment with an eye toward analysis. Take a hard, honest look at the investment. Do a little fundamental analysis. Are there red flags you need to be aware of? If the fundamentals aren’t sound, it might be time to cut your losses and move on.

Create an investing strategy. One of the best ways to avoid letting any type of behavioral bias cause portfolio problems is to create an investing strategy. A good investing plan can be something to fall back on, and help you evaluate your portfolio in a way that reduces your susceptibility to biases — including the sunk cost trap.

Review your portfolio regularly. As part of your investing strategy, set up regular times to review your portfolio. For most investors, once or twice a year is enough. Look at your holdings, determine which are underperforming and figure out which you can sell. Tax-loss harvesting can help you offset some of your losses if necessary.

Consider different order types to limit losses. Finally, if your trading is a little more frequent, consider using limit or stop orders to help you reduce your losses overall. With the help of your investing strategy, consider what makes sense for you, and use those orders to trigger automatic sales at certain points.

[See: 7 Easy Ways to Invest Without Much Money.]

While there’s no way to completely take emotion out of investing, it’s possible to take steps to reduce the impact it has on how you invest. And when it comes to investing, irrational emotions and biases can cost you quite a lot.

More from U.S. News

Do Bull Markets Scare You?

Stop Believing These 7 Investing Myths

12 Reasons Investing is Easier Than You Think

How to Avoid a Sunk Cost Trap originally appeared on usnews.com