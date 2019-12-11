How to Activate a Credit Card

Getting approved for a new credit card is a great feeling, especially when there are lucrative rewards on the line.…

Getting approved for a new credit card is a great feeling, especially when there are lucrative rewards on the line. But before you grab your new card from the mail and attempt to make a purchase, make sure you activate it first.

In general, you need to follow a certain process for credit card activation:

— Receive your credit card in the mail.

— Find a sticker on the card with activation instructions.

— Follow the instructions for activating online or over the phone, whichever you prefer.

— Wait for confirmation that your card has been activated.

The process should take just a few minutes. However, the exact steps and personal information required to verify your identity and activate the card vary by issuer. Read on to learn why you need to activate your credit card and how to do it.

Why Do You Have To Activate Credit Cards?

Unfortunately, credit cards aren’t immune to theft and fraud. To protect your card information and ensure it ends up in the right hands, card issuers require you to activate your card before using it.

“If you don’t activate your credit card, you won’t be able to use it,” says Nathan Clarke, owner of the personal finance blog Millionaire Dojo. However, that doesn’t mean the account isn’t open; your new credit card will show up on your credit reports as an active account right away.

Until you go through the card activation steps, though, swiping an inactive card means the transaction will be denied, he says.

How Do You Activate A Credit Card?

To take advantage of your new credit line and perks, activate your card right away. You can usually accomplish this in a couple of ways. “You might have to call a number and provide personal information, go to a webpage and confirm the card, or activate the card through the issuer’s smartphone app,” Clarke says.

When you’re activating the card over the phone, the number you call from matters. It’s best to use the phone number you provided on the application, otherwise activation might not work.

“The process is usually the same with each issuer, though sometimes the personal information they ask you to verify may be different,” says Joyce Blue, a certified life coach who focuses on money. The entire process should take only a few minutes at most, she adds.

You should receive some sort of confirmation once your card is activated, either by phone or from the webpage or mobile app. Blue said that if you attempt to use your new card but the transaction doesn’t go through, there might have been an issue with the activation process and you’ll need to call customer service.

Activating Your Type of Card

“The process usually will differ between issuers, but you should receive instructions with the card,” Clarke says. Generally, you should be prepared with the following information:

— The credit card number.

— The security code, also known as the card identification number or card verification value. This is usually found on the back of your card but may be on the front, depending on the issuer.

— Personal details, including your name, Social Security number, ZIP code and birthday.

Often, you’ll be required to supply more details if you’re a new cardholder.

Below are the general card activation steps for major issuers.

American Express Card Activation

To activate an American Express credit card, visit the AmEx website, and enter your card details to confirm and set up your new account. AmEx will ask for your card number and the four-digit security code on the front of your card.

Bank of America Card Activation

According to Bank of America, the fastest way to activate a personal credit card is by doing so online. Simply provide your online banking ID and password, and the issuer will verify your identity and activate your card. If you don’t have online banking set up yet, enroll to activate your card.

Alternatively, you can verify your card by calling Bank of America at 800-276-9939. Provide your full account number plus the last four digits of your Social Security number or ZIP code, or you can enter your full Social Security number plus your ZIP code or the CVV code. Once you provide this information, your card will be active.

Barclays Card Activation

Barclays cardholders can activate their cards by visiting the issuer’s activation webpage. If you’re a new customer, you will need to provide personal details to activate your card, including your Social Security number, date of birth, account number, security code, occupation and citizenship status. If you’re an existing customer, simply log into your online banking account to verify your identity and activate your card.

If you prefer to activate by phone, call Barclays customer support at 877-408-8866 and provide your personal information to the representative.

Capital One Card Activation

Like other issuers, Capital One offers its cardholders a few options. You don’t need to be enrolled in online banking to have a Capital One credit card. But you may activate online by providing the three-digit security code on the back of your credit card. If you have an existing Capital One card, you can link it with your new card by following the instructions under “consolidate your accounts” and then activate it.

If you’re using the mobile app, sign in, go to your profile, tap “account settings” and then “activate credit card.” Enter your card’s three-digit security code to activate it. You can also call Capital One at 800-227-4825.

Chase Card Activation

To activate a Chase credit card online, you need to be enrolled in online banking. Enter your user ID and password to verify receipt of your card and activate it, or create a new account if you don’t have one yet.

To activate a Chase card over the phone, call Chase customer service at 800-432-3117. When prompted, enter the last four digits of your card number and follow the instructions.

Citi Card Activation

As a Citi customer, you can activate your credit card by visiting the Citi activation webpage and entering your card number. You’ll then be asked for the three-digit security code found on the back of your card and the last four digits of your Social Security number.

You can also log into the Citi mobile banking app, select “activate a card” and follow the prompts. To activate your card over the phone, call the number on the back of your card.

Discover Card Activation

To activate your new Discover credit card, go online to the issuer’s card activation webpage. From here, you can choose to either log into your online banking account or enter several personal details, including your date of birth, last four digits of your Social Security number, the card number, expiration date and three-digit security code.

You can also call the number provided in your credit card’s activation instructions.

U.S. Bank Card Activation

To activate a U.S. Bank credit card, log into your online banking account and provide the personal details requested. If you don’t have an account yet, you’ll need to create one to verify your card.

There is also a specific phone number for each U.S. Bank credit card, which you can find on the sticker attached to your card when you receive it. You may also call the U.S. Bank credit card customer service number at 800-285-8585 to activate by phone.

Wells Fargo Card Activation

There are a few ways to activate your Wells Fargo card. First, you can log into your account via the Wells Fargo card activation page. If you don’t have an online banking account, create one first. You can also log into the Wells Fargo mobile banking app and select your card to activate it.

To verify by phone, call the Wells Fargo activation line at 877-294-6933, enter your card number and provide any additional personal details when prompted.

