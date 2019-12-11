How the Market Rejects an ETF

Remember Google Glass? Crystal Pepsi? New Coke? All were products that manufacturers hoped would catch on with the general public,…

You probably don’t think about mutual funds and exchange-traded funds the same way, but fund sponsors also develop products and send them to market. Sometimes these new funds attract a critical mass of investors, but sometimes they don’t.

Funds are no different from any other product that doesn’t attracted the hoped-for buyers. The manufacturer will stop creating new units. Do you see new cans of Crystal Pepsi on the shelves these days?

In 2019, more than 1,000 ETFs have been shuttered. The dearly departed include:

— GraniteShares S&P GSCI Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF

— Defiance Next Gen Video Gaming ETF

— WisdomTree Global ex-Mexico Equity Fund

— Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy China ETF

Do ETF closures signal any underlying weakness in the broader market? Should investors be on the alert, and take some kind of action?

“ETF closures mostly impact investors in the affected funds,” says Ben Johnson, director of global exchange-traded fund research at Morningstar. “The most meaningful negative impact of a fund closure would be a scenario where an investor would be forced to realize taxable capital gains as a result of the fund’s liquidation.”

Investors aren’t left with nothing when a fund closes. ETF sponsors will announce the closing date a few weeks in advance. Investors can liquidate their shares any time before that date or they can wait for the closing date. Either way, they will receive the cash value of the shares as of the date they choose. As Johnson notes, in a non-qualified account, this brings tax consequences. That’s something investors must consider if an ETF they own is closing.

Ron DeLegge, founder of ETFGuide.com, says that the newer a fund is, the higher the probability of failure.

“The risk of ETF closures impacts funds in all asset classes,” he says. “And the first three years after an ETF’s launch is when the risk is the highest. As a general rule, funds with persistent limited or infrequent daily trading volume, along with assets under management, that is stagnant and not growing are warning signs.”

Johnson also says smaller funds are at greater risk of closing.

“A fund’s assets under management can be a useful indicator of closure risk. There have been few ETFs with more than $100 million in assets under management that have ever been closed,” he says.

Smaller ETFs, and those that have only recently launched, should be viewed with the same lens as any other investment. Does the investment have a role in your financial plan? Does it help you generate the return you need, at the appropriate risk level?

Unfortunately, many investors are tempted to take a flyer on a fund with some gimmick, or which seems trendy. The notion is understandable: If a particular industry seems poised for growth, why not invest?

For example, in 2018 and early 2019, individual investors were abuzz over ETFs holding marijuana stocks. Although some of the first-launched marijuana ETFs were able to garner significant assets, the widespread interest led to creation of several additional funds that didn’t fare so well.

In fact, some funds, such as the Cambria Cannabis ETF (ticker: TOKE), The Cannabis ETF ( THCX), Global X Cannabis ETF ( POTX), Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF ( CNBS) and AdvisorShares PureCannabis ETF ( YOLO) only launched after the market for cannabis stocks already peaked, back in September 2018.

Because the market for the asset class was already heading south, the ETFs suffered the same fate. After all, if the stocks tracked by an index are heading lower, then any product based on that index can’t defy that trend.

While marijuana stocks are an example of a recently popular asset class that sprouted plenty of new products, it’s certainly not the only one. And it’s important to note: The funds listed above remain up and running.

Morningstar’s Johnson points out that several closed ETFs have been based on themes that a fund sponsor believed would take off.

“ETFs generally close after failing to attract sufficient assets to make them profitable for their sponsors,” he says. “Many shuttered ETFs have been gimmicky. Examples include the Whiskey and Spirits ETF, the ProSports Sponsors ETF and the Nashville Area ETF.”

Generally speaking, broad asset classes, not narrow slivers, are the building blocks of a well allocated portfolio. As much fun as it sounds to get in on a specific asset class early, that dabbling may add unnecessary risk to your financial plan.

Start with the basics, using well mature funds representing well-established, broad indices. If you want to add some “fun money” on top of that with a newer ETF, treat it as money you would be willing to lose if the fund should fizzle out.

