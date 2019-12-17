How Students, Grads Use TikTok and YouTube to Pay for College

College students and graduates like Lacy Young are turning to YouTube and TikTok to find relief from rising college costs…

College students and graduates like Lacy Young are turning to YouTube and TikTok to find relief from rising college costs and student loan debt.

“This is the generation of side hustles, in part because of the amount of debt we’re in,” she says.

Young graduated in 2018 from Wake Forest University in North Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in English and philosophy, and she has $100,000 in student loan debt. But as her subscriber count goes up — today she has about 7,000 subscribers and more than 380,000 views on YouTube — the amount of debt she’s in is slowly going down.

Her most viewed YouTube video to date is a detailed, emotional discussion of her personal financial situation, including her credit card and student loan debt. Creating a channel and being vulnerable on it have played a big role in chipping away at her debt, she says.

“Make whatever your story is work for you,” Young says in giving advice to other students and recent graduates. “That’s what I did. I learned how to make my financial situation work for me.”

The average cost of college tuition continues to rise and the majority of college students graduate with student loan debt, according to U.S. News data about the class of 2018, which makes starting a YouTube or TikTok account for financial relief all the more attractive to young adults. While YouTube has become a staple online platform since its founding in 2005, TikTok, a video-sharing app, has exploded in popularity this year.

Earning about $800 a month on YouTube, Young says she’s been able to pay off all of her credit card debt; next, she hopes to pay off her student loan debt, and she says others can do the same.

How to Make a Successful YouTube Video or TikTok

Even if debt inspires current students or recent graduates to get started on a platform like YouTube, the passion individuals have for their content will be the key to success, creators say.

“Start with stuff you know and like,” says Ben Leavitt, who graduated this year from the University of Guelph in Canada and began using YouTube and TikTok while still a student.

Though he began his YouTube channel with the intention of making money, he says “the real success came when I was making videos about things I was very knowledgeable on.” His content centers around topics like podcasts, social media, marketing and branding — things he was familiar with as a student who studied marketing.

Leavitt uses his following on YouTube to attract the attention of companies looking to sponsor a video or have him talk about a product in a video. He says even creators with small followings can reach out to companies and talk about ways to partner, which can result in brand deals and other income generators.

Leavitt had around $25,000 in student loans, but he began paying them off while in college and became debt-free shortly after graduating. He credits his YouTube earnings not just for allowing him to pay off his student debt so quickly, but also for limiting the amount of debt he needed to incur while in college.

How Much YouTubers and TikTokers Make

YouTube requires users to have more than 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 valid public watch hours over the last 12 months before monetization is possible. Creators can then earn a percentage of the ad revenue generated by video views through Google AdSense, but to maximize income, creators recommend diversifying revenue streams.

Leavitt, for example, says he made $500 to $600 monthly from various YouTube revenue sources while in college and significantly more since graduating.

Some creators rely more on company partnerships than Google AdSense, which Young says can be unreliable and subject to significant fluctuation month to month as YouTube becomes more restrictive on what content can be shared and monetized.

So in addition to ad revenue, Young earns money through Patreon, a subscription-style platform where artists and creators can offer services in exchange for financial support from followers, and by garnering brand deals with companies to promote or sell products.

Monetizing TikTok is more difficult, creators say. The platform more closely resembles Instagram, in that users must primarily rely on promoting company products through brand deals to make money off of their content. However, creators say TikTok can be a great way to drive users to their YouTube channels and to other content that is more easily monetized.

YouTube creators with large followings like Dr. Danielle Jones, a licensed OB-GYN who runs the channel Mama Doctor Jones, also warn that it can take time to establish a following and start to earn money. Until recently, she had student loans from medical school that she’s discussed on her channel and on TikTok. But more important to her, Jones says, was her mission on the platforms to educate viewers.

“The first many, many months, I invested every cent I earned into improving my channel,” Jones says. “I didn’t start my YouTube to make money; I started it because I felt I had something valuable that I could add. It’s just a bonus that it’s a platform that can be monetized, and it takes a lot of time and a lot of work. It’s not easy — it’s a full-time job if you want to make money.”

Think About the Impact on Financial Aid

In general, it’s a good idea for recent graduates to devote any excess cash flow to paying off their student loans quickly, says Shannon Vasconcelos, director of college finance at Bright Horizons College Coach. However, current students hoping to earn money through YouTube should be aware of a potential drawback: They may receive less financial aid if their income increases significantly, she warns.

Vasconcelos says having a presence on YouTube or TikTok won’t necessarily have a dramatic impact, but the added income may be considered on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

“There is an Income Protection Allowance (IPA) built into the federal financial aid formula that allows students to earn approximately $7,000 per year without affecting their financial aid,” she wrote in an email. “After this $7,000 allowance, however, there is a 50% assessment rate on student income, so for every dollar of income beyond the IPA, the student loses 50 cents of financial aid eligibility.”

So if a dependent student earns $800 per month for a year, about $7,000 of his or her income would be protected, but the remaining amount would be assessed at 50% and result in a loss of about $1,500 in financial aid eligibility in a future academic year, Vasconcelos says.

However, she says, “Earnings for your last 2½ years of college are completely invisible to the financial aid process. Long story short: upperclass YouTubers don’t need to worry about the financial aid implications of their earnings.”

Trying to fund your education? Get tips and more in the U.S. News Paying for College center.

