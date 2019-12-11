Healthy Eating for Families

Dieting can be a lonely road, especially when you go it alone. But when you make healthy eating a family…

Dieting can be a lonely road, especially when you go it alone. But when you make healthy eating a family affair, lasting success is likelier. The trick is finding an approach that’s suitable for everyone — from the kids to grandpa. “Most diets aren’t about the family, and that really is a fundamental flaw,” says Dr. David L. Katz, founding director of the Yale University Prevention Research Center and president of the global nonprofit True Health Initiative. “It’s typically an every-man-for-himself scenario, and inevitably, people leave their families behind.”

Although most experts say dieting for weight loss is inappropriate for children, who need ample calories and nutrients. Experts caution against dieting apps that are aimed at kids or teens and say using these can lead to eating disorders. Fortunately, for parents who wish to shed pounds while guiding kids to eat well minus the focus on weight, there are plenty of family-friendly eating plans that accomplish both weight and health goals. A family-friendly approach to eating must be safe and nutritionally sound enough to meet the needs of all family members, whether they’re 12 or 72. That disqualifies low-calorie and super-restrictive diets that skimp on important vitamins and nutrients, like carbs or calcium.

Katz — as well as Teresa Fung, a nutritionist at Simmons University in Boston, and Jill Weisenbergera registered dietitian nutritionist based in Yorktown, Virginia — are on the panel of experts who rate U.S. News’ Best Diets each year. The diets they feel are most well-suited for the whole family include:

— Mediterranean diet.

— DASH diet.

— Mayo Clinic diet.

— Vegetarian diet.

— Flexitarian diet.

Family-friendly diets should also allow for splurging and negotiation. If a kid doesn’t like fish, for example, it’s OK to substitute a favorite meat.

“The more restrictive it is, the less likely it is to work for a family,” Katz says. Likewise, families may find it tough to adjust to plans with unconventional menus, such as the raw food diet, which mandates that food never be heated above 115 degrees Fahrenheit. Extra points go to plans that are tasty and call for widely available ingredients, rather than those found only in specialty stores.

Though settling on an approach requires research and planning, it’s well worth the work, Fung says. When only one family member is dieting, compliance can be difficult. It’s easier to fall off the wagon when everyone else is digging into their favorites, and you’re stuck with a prepackaged meal. A family-friendly diet comes with a built-in support system, and if you choose your plan wisely, the entire family’s health could improve.

Mediterranean Diet

There isn’t one specific Mediterranean diet. The approach is an alternative to the typical over-processed, fat- and sugar-laden American diet and emphasizes fish, vegetables and whole grains drizzled with olive oil. It’s nutritionally sound and appropriate for all ages.

“Some people say, ‘I can’t follow this diet because I don’t like the foods,'” Fung says. “But actually, you can build a Mediterranean diet with very typical foods. Even someone like me, who doesn’t like olives or grape leaves — I can still do it.” That’s because the approach doesn’t ban entire food groups, which makes long-term compliance easier for all family members.

DASH Diet

This family-friendly eating pattern aims to deflate high blood pressure (the acronym stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension), and it helps keep weight in check, too. Online materials suggest how many calories you should eat for your age and activity level, meaning DASH can be tailored for kids and seniors alike. Meals emphasize fruits, veggies, grains, fat-free or low-fat dairy, and lean meat, poultry and fish — all conventional ingredients.

DASH along with other diets like the Mediterranean and Flexitarian were among those Weisenberger, who is also the owner of Food & Nutrition Solutions by Jill, thought were “flexible and … focused on a selection of health-boosting foods.” She adds that they could also be modified to fit a family’s budget and preferences.

DASH-friendly recipes range from grilled pineapple to Southwestern potato skins, fruit smoothies and Buckwheat pancakes. “I don’t think the typical American diet looks anything like DASH or Mediterranean,” Fung says. “Most families get pizza or go out to eat twice a week. But even if the diet looks very distant from where you are, moving [one] step closer will be an improvement.”

Mayo Clinic Diet

The Mayo Clinic’s take on healthy eating revolves around fruits, veggies and whole grains. “DASH and Mayo make sense as ‘cleaned up’ versions of the typical American diet,” Katz notes. You’ll learn to replace bad eating habits, such as chowing down while watching TV, with good ones, like getting at least 30 minutes of physical activity a day. It’s appropriate for all ages.

Bonus: “The Mayo Clinic Diet,” an essential guidebook, offers a crash course in nutrition basics that parents can use to educate children. “Anything that’s engaging or creates a dialogue is helpful,” Katz says.

Vegetarian Diet

Most vegetarians choose a lacto-ovo approach — eliminating meat, fish and poultry, while still eating eggs and dairy. Comparing plant-based diets, the approach is more family-friendly than is the more restrictive vegan approach, which bans all animal products, including dairy. When done right, vegetarianism is nutritionally sound and can be tailored to all calorie levels. (A French-fries-and-doughnut diet technically counts as vegetarian.) What’s more, research suggests going vegetarian helps keep the weight off and prevents chronic diseases, such as diabetes.

Children will have an easier time adjusting to a vegetarian diet if they adopt it young, says Katz, since the older they get, the more difficult they’ll find the sudden restrictions to be. Though doable, it does take planning to build a menu that meets the nutrition needs of vegetarians of all ages.

The American Dietetic Association says key nutrients to focus on are protein, omega-3 fatty acids, iron, zinc, iodine, calcium and vitamins D and B-12. Vegetarians sometimes develop B-12 deficiencies, since the vitamin is most plentiful in seafood and beef, but it’s possible to get enough from milk, yogurt, fortified cereals and supplements.

Flexitarian Diet

Admittedly, cutting out meat (or all animal products on a vegan diet) is not only tough for many adults, but also for kids. So for those families who want to boost health through eating a more plant-based diet, many experts recommend having less meat or being vegetarian most of the time. That flexibility is the hallmark of the Flexitarian diet, and experts say that makes it a good fit for families.

“I think the best family-friendly diets are the ones that place the greatest emphasis on wholesome foods in sensible, flavorful, time-honored assemblies and that don’t impose a lot of rules,” Katz says. Accordingly, while he thinks Mediterranean should go to the top of the family-friendly diets list, Katz adds that the Flexitarian diet belongs on the list as well.

Offer a Variety of Foods for the Whole Family

Generally speaking, when it comes to settling on a way of eating for your family, experts emphasize that it’s important to be flexible, whether you adopt a Flexitarian diet or something else entirely.

Family-friend diets should:

— Not have a lot of rules.

— Not focus on weight loss or calorie-counting.

— Encourage intuitive eating, where kids follow cues like hunger, not a rigid program.

— Feature lots of plant-based foods, including healthy helpings of fruits and veggies.

— Account for the varied palates and preferences of all family members.

“Every meal should have a couple foods liked by even the pickiest family member,” Weisenberger says. It’s not about making separate meals for the kids. Rather, it’s about selecting an eating plan with enough range that everyone finds something they like, and granting children the autonomy to choose from that. Whatever you put on your table, Weisenberger suggests allowing family members to pick their own foods without judgment from parents.

