Citrus fruits are good for your health. Citrus fruits come in several varieties — and provide a wide array of…

Citrus fruits are good for your health.

Citrus fruits come in several varieties — and provide a wide array of nutritional benefits.

The family of citrus fruits includes clementines, oranges, lemons, limes, grapefruit and pomelos. “Well-known for being an excellent source of vitamin C, these brightly flavored, colorful citrus fruits are abundant in other nutrients that may play a role in reducing the risk of many chronic conditions,” says Mira Ilic, a registered dietitian with Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Human Nutrition.

The nutrients in these fruits can contribute to warding off conditions including heart disease, cancer and hypertension, she says.

Eating citrus fruits could help you shed pounds.

Among other things, citrus fruits are generally good for weight loss and management, says Jim Frith, a certified personal trainer and advanced sports nutritionist based in Black Mountain, North Carolina.

The vitamin C in citrus fruits helps the body metabolize fat in weight loss, he says.

All citrus fruits have a moderate glycemic index value, which means the carbohydrates in them raise blood sugar relatively slowly. This can aid in weight loss and be helpful in managing Type 2 diabetes. The glycemic index is a relative ranking of carbohydrates in foods according to how they affect blood sugar levels, according to the Glycemic Index Foundation.

Here are six healthy citrus fruits:

Clementines

Clementines are part of the mandarin subgroup of oranges. This fruit, which is also known as a tangerine, is seedless and smaller than a typical orange.

“They’re super-sweet and delicious,” Frith says. A typical clementine only has 35 calories but provides plenty of nutrition.

Clementines are packed with vitamins A and C, fiber and flavonoids, compounds contained in some plants that provide health benefits. Flavonoids provide anti-inflammatory benefits. They’re also antioxidants — molecules that fight free radicals in your body that are linked to chronic illnesses such as cancer, diabetes and heart disease.

Lemons

Lemons contain vitamin C, fiber, folate, potassium and flavonoids. A typical lemon has 17 calories.

Research suggests lemon juice helps boost the bio-accessibility of carotenoids — that is, it may help your body absorb more nutrients from foods like broccoli and carrots. The study, published in 2018 in the International Journal of Nutrition and Food Engineering, found that incorporating olive oil and lemon juice into mashed carrots increased the bio-accessibility of the vegetable.

Some people eat lemons as is, though because they’re sour and acidic, that’s not the usual form of consumption, says Lisa Jones, a registered dietitian based in Philadelphia. Others add them to soups and salads, or drop a slice of lemon into a glass of water or other favorite beverage for flavor and nutrition.

Limes

A typical lime has nearly 2 grams of fiber and provides 32% of your daily recommended intake of vitamin C. “Since a squeeze of lime has virtually no calories, it’s a great addition to any food or beverage,” Jones says.

Both sour and tart, limes are used in a variety of ways. For example, limes are used to make key lime pies, key lime grilled shrimp and vinaigrettes. Limes are often used as ingredients in tropical beverages and cocktails. They also go well with vegetables and Mexican-inspired dishes, and the juice can enliven fruit salads.

Limes contain naturally occurring plant chemicals that give the fruit its flavor and color. Research suggests that phytochemicals may provide an array of health benefits, according to the American Institute for Cancer Research.

These potential benefits include:

— Stimulating the immune system.

— Blocking substances we eat, drink or breathe from becoming carcinogens.

— Reducing inflammation.

— Preventing DNA damage.

— Boosting DNA repair.

— Slowing the growth rate of cancer cells.

— Reducing oxidative damage to cells that can spark cancer.

Oranges

Everyone knows oranges have lots of vitamin C. A single medium-size orange provides about 100 milligrams of vitamin C. (The recommended daily amount for adults is 65 to 90 milligrams.) Oranges are also loaded with an array of other nutrients, including thiamine, folate and riboflavin, and they have healthy amounts of fiber.

Together with the flavonoids contained in oranges, vitamin C provides anti-inflammatory benefits that may help boost the immune system, Ilic says. One medium-size orange has about 179 milligrams of potassium, which helps with regulating blood pressure and boosting heart health.

Grapefruit

A half-cup of grapefruit has 2 grams of fiber and contains only 52 calories. It also contains about 47 milligrams of vitamin C, plus plenty of vitamin A.

If you’re trying to shed pounds, eating grapefruit makes you feel more satiated than drinking the fruit’s juice, Frith says. “Eat raw grapefruit sections to include more fiber and to do more chewing, both of which enhance satiation,” he says.

You shouldn’t drink grapefruit juice if you’re taking certain medications, like statins and benzodiazepines. Consuming grapefruit juice could boost the risk of experiencing side effects of the medication. Consult with your health care provider or pharmacist.

Pomelos

A pomelo is a large Asian citrus fruit with green or yellow flesh. The taste of pomelos is similar to that of grapefruit, but sweeter. Pomelo is a great addition to salads and can be a replacement for other citrus fruits in recipes.

“Pomelos pack enough vitamin C for several days and are also a good source of potassium, protein and fiber,” Jones says.

If you’re taking statin medication, you need to abstain from eating pomelos, because the fruit contains compounds that can affect the metabolism of the medication, Jones says.

To recap, here are six healthy citrus fruits:

— Clementines.

— Lemons.

— Limes.

— Oranges.

— Grapefruit.

— Pomelos.

More from U.S. News

Winter Fruits and Vegetables for Weight Loss

Fruits to Eat on a Low-Carb Diet

7 Health Benefits of Apples

Healthy Citrus Fruits originally appeared on usnews.com