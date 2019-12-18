Forum on Refugees Draws Many Pledges, but Delegates Say Actual Work Is Needed

GENEVA — As some 3,000 delegates from around the world gathered at this week’s inaugural Global Refugee Forum that focused…

GENEVA — As some 3,000 delegates from around the world gathered at this week’s inaugural Global Refugee Forum that focused on the plight of the record number of displaced people around the world, many expressed the same belief that more nations will need to be involved in finding long-term solutions as the United States appears to retreat from its historical leading role.

[SEE: 10 Countries That Take the Most Immigrants]

“There are very negative elements on the one hand, but I think the fact that the call to this forum was responded to by so many and that the ones that came are very committed, among them most of the European states — it shows that until policy changes in the U.S., the rest of us will carry on this work,” said Malin Bjork, a member of the European Parliament for the Swedish Left Party and special rapporteur to the parliament on refugee resettlement.

Bjork said noted that a number of European states had already been scaling up their resettlement commitments and that the forum provided an added push. However, it remains to be seen whether that momentum will translate into a reversal of the trend of shrinking space for refugees and asylum seekers.

The forum was the first such gathering after the U.N. General Assembly adopted a Global Compact on Refugees a year ago that calls for the forum to meet every four years. And delegates did provide expressions of optimism. Officials said by the end of the gathering countries had pledged some $3 billion for refugee response, along with creating more than 50,000 resettlement places through the U.N. refugee agency as well as through other pathways like private sponsorship programs and humanitarian visas. Private sector parties pledged about $250 million, with promises of creating some 15,000 jobs for refugees.

The co-conveners of the forum — Costa Rica, Ethiopia, Germany, Pakistan and Turkey — are some of the most significant refugee hosting countries in the world. Levels of forced displacement have continued to swell — more than 25 million registered refugees are currently registered around the world, up from 22.5 million in 2016, and humanitarian agencies say those estimates are likely low. The largest number of refugees last year were from Syria, Afghanistan and South Sudan, while an increasing number of Venezuelans were also displaced.

“The numbers of refugees, the levels of hatred and the threats to long-established norms and stands all remain high,” United Nations Secretary General António Guterres said in the forum’s opening session. “At a time when the right to asylum is under assault, when so many borders and doors are being closed to refugees, when even child refugees can be divided from their families, we need to reaffirm the human rights of refugees, and the global compact on refugees gives us a blueprint.”

[READ: Lebanon, Jordan Face Struggle to Treat Young Refugees With Cancer]

But as displacement has grown, resettlement spots have plummeted, primarily due to the Trump administration’s slashing of admissions into the United States — which joined Hungary as being the only countries to vote against adopting the Global Refugee Compact last year. In 2016, 126,291 refugees departed for resettlement. As of the end of October, only 54,102 had departed in 2019.

At the same time, some of the primarily low- and middle-income countries hosting the bulk of the world’s refugees have increasingly pushed for the displaced to return to their countries and, in some cases, deported them. Officials from Turkey and Lebanon used the forum as a platform to call for the international community to help them return Syrian refugees to “safe zones” inside Syria, a concept that remains controversial.

In Europe, as well, refugees have received a mixed reception. This week, Denmark denied an asylum claim by three women from Damascus, saying that the Syrian capital is safe now.

UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi told reporters after the forum that it remains to be seen how the pledges of new resettlement places will play out in practice. But he expressed hopes that it represents a reversal of the trend of slamming doors.

“We cannot go to a world in which responsibility sharing means that some states keep all the refugees and some states pay all the money.”

Speaking at the forum, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Andrew Bremberg did not mention resettlement or asylum but noted that his country had pledged $125 million to the UNHCR.

Development banks also made significant commitments: the World Bank committed to provide $2.2 billion in financing for projects in refugee-hosting communities over the next three years, a 10% increase from the last funding cycle. The development money came as part of a growing push to move from short-term to longer-term funding for response efforts in refugee crises.

[MORE: Lebanon Increases Pressure on Syrian Refugees to Return Home]

Hassan Ali Khayre, prime minister of Somalia and himself a former refugee, speaking at the forum, noted that the traditional short-term “ad hoc” relief approach has failed to address the causes of displacement or to prevent a “vicious cycle of crisis.”

“Funds to the tune of billions have been spent on relief items and related support,” he said. “This system of response saves lives in the short term, but experience shows that it has done little to build resilience of communities to survive future shocks. It has done little, if anything to provide sustainable solutions to complex and protracted situations.”

At a press conference announcing the World Bank commitment, UNHCR Deputy High Commissioner Kelly T. Clements said the concept of the humanitarian-development nexus is not new, but the implementation is. “We’ve been grappling with this for a very long time, but it is only in the last two or three years that we really saw a political commitment.”

Forum attendees, including some refugee representatives, said they had seen some hopeful signs in the discussions and pledges, but some criticized the limited role of refugees themselves. About 80 refugee delegates were present at the forum, UNHCR officials said, a marked increase over previous similar gatherings, but still representing less than 3% of total participants.

Anila Noor, a refugee from Pakistan living in the Netherlands and an advocate with the Global Refugee-led Network, as well as founder of a group called New Women Connectors, said she would also have liked to see more of the pledges going to refugee-led initiatives.

Refugees, she said, “… are the ones who went through the dilemma, and they have the lived experience and … therefore, they’re providing more solutions. But unfortunately, they lack of investment, (the) lack of funding resources, that’s why they don’t become sustainable.”

Noor said her greatest concern is that countries and organizations follow through on their pledge commitments.

“Because I know when this kind of forum comes, everyone promises we’ll do this, we’ll do that,” she said. “So, this is my concern when we put so much resources, so much finance and the end result is still very vague.”

Speaking to reporters after the close of the forum, Grandi acknowledged that the difficult work lies ahead.

“I would say this forum has the makings of success — the type of pledges, the amount of pledges,” he said. “It has the makings of success, but to make it a success is the responsibility of all of us.”

More from U.S. News

10 Countries That Take the Most Immigrants

Lebanon, Jordan Face Struggle to Treat Young Refugees With Cancer

Lebanon Increases Pressure on Syrian Refugees to Return Home

Forum on Refugees Draws Many Pledges, but Delegates Say Actual Work Is Needed originally appeared on usnews.com