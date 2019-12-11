Foods for Anxiety: Lower Kids’ Stress Levels With These Healthy Choices

Parents instinctively want to help lower their children’s stress levels. But it’s completely normal for kids to experience some anxiety…

Parents instinctively want to help lower their children’s stress levels. But it’s completely normal for kids to experience some anxiety and angst as they are growing up, whether they are making friends, learning new skills in school, dealing with social conflict or playing competitive sports. However, chronic high anxiety can not only interfere with learning, it can also disrupt a child’s ability to get adequate sleep at night, which is vital for physical and emotional health.

If your child has persistent anxiety that doesn’t go away, you may need to consult your pediatrician or a mental health professional. Conditions such as generalized anxiety disorder and social anxiety disorder should be taken seriously and can be disruptive to normal development. These are often treatable by a trained therapist using cognitive behavioral therapy and medicines.

But in addition to other ways to manage anxiety, like through physical activity, what you serve your kids for breakfast, lunch and dinner — not to mention snacks — can also help. In fact, increasingly research shows that eating certain foods can help with managing anxiety.

Eating to Manage Stress

Eating to beat stress involves elevating the chemicals in our brain that control our mood. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter made in the gut that acts on the brain. Low levels of serotonin in the brain lead to feelings of depression and anxiety, while higher levels make us feel happier, calmer and less anxious. Medications prescribed by doctors to treat depression, like Prozac, Paxil and Zoloft, are specifically designed to increase levels of serotonin in the brain. Some foods can help do this too.

Another brain hormone that lowers anxiety is oxytocin. Also known as “the social hormone,” oxytocin is secreted by the brain’s pituitary gland and gives you the sense of well-being you feel when you are in the company of good friends. It’s a natural stress reliever.

The way oxytocin works is by lowering electrical activity in parts of the brain that are associated with anxiety. A pharmaceutical version of oxytocin used by obstetricians to induce labor is even being studied by researchers for its ability to treat high anxiety states like autism and post-traumatic stress disorder.

However, medications are not the only way to improve mood. Here are a few choices parents can make when it comes to foods that can help to lower anxiety in their kids:

An Essential Amino Acid That Increases Serotonin

To improve mood, try feeding kids foods that provide the essential amino acid L-tryptophan. This is the building block used by the body to make serotonin.

Spinach, watercress and soybeans contain high levels of L-tryptophan, so try pureeing these into a soup or a smoothie if a green salad doesn’t appeal to your kids. Pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, walnuts, cashews and chickpeas are also good sources of L-tryptophan, so putting these in a trail mix could be a mood-lifter that helps lower stress.

The fiber in nuts and seeds also acts as a prebiotic that feeds a child’s healthy gut bacteria, or microbiome, and research is now showing that restoring this balance in the gut can reduce anxiety.

It’s not just veggies and nuts, either. Some animal proteins like turkey, salmon, eggs, and even dairy products like Parmesan cheese, mozzarella and Gruyere also contain L-tryptophan. But remember: A plant-based diet is a far healthier choice for your kids, as well as your whole family.

Fermented Foods

Some fermented foods, like sauerkraut, naturally contain a healthy bacteria called Lactobacillus reuteri which signals the brain to release oxytocin.

Sourdough bread and pumpernickel bread also contain this bacteria, and so does cheddar cheese. So, these might be good choices to consider when packing a school lunch. Bonus benefit: L. reuteri also reduces harmful bacteria in the mouth that causes tooth decay.

Omega-3s

In addition to their benefits for the heart, researchers are finding omega-3 fatty acids also appear to lower anxiety. These can be found in dietary supplements, but good food sources are oily fish like salmon and mackerel, and some shellfish like Manila clams.

Other, possibly more kid-friendly choices include walnuts and chia seeds, which also contain these healthy fats.

Chamomile

A soothing cup of tea is not just for adults. Chamomile flowers used to make a non-caffeinated herbal tea have a natural calming effect. A clinical trial conducted at the University of Pennsylvania showed that chamomile can reduce symptoms of anxiety.

Hot Cocoa

A cup of hot cocoa is a comforting beverage that most kids love. Chocolate contains cocoa polyphenols that stimulate the brain to release endorphins, natural hormones that reduce stress and induce euphoria. Go for the dark chocolate cocoa mix, or make it from scratch for the whole family.

