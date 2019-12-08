Don’t Want to Ask Your Boss for PTO During the Holidays? Here’s How and Why You Should

With the winter holidays just around the corner, many employees are gearing up for a well-deserved vacation. Yet while this…

With the winter holidays just around the corner, many employees are gearing up for a well-deserved vacation. Yet while this seems like the perfect time to rest and recoup from a busy work year or blow off some steam with cold-weather recreation, a 2018 study of 2,000 full-time employees in the U.S. from West Monroe consulting firm shows that more than half (51%) feel uncomfortable or uneasy asking their manager for time off during the holidays.

Similar statistics show up in other studies as well. A 2017 article in Psychology Today addressed “Americans’ Reluctance to Take Time off from Work,” citing data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics that showed while 90% of workers were offered opportunities to take paid or unpaid leave, only 21% took advantage of the chance for this break during an average week.

The article’s authors, Shoba Sreenivasan and Linda E. Weinberger, cite several reasons why people may not be taking the vacation days they’re entitled to, including their heavy workload, feeling indispensable and concerns over their supervisor being annoyed about taking time out of the office.

But failing to rest with regular vacations comes with a steep price. According to Healthline, a number of medical problems can develop as a result of failing to take vacations, including increased stress leading to a greater chance of having a heart attack. Health benefits from vacationing have also been proven by research, including stress reduction, improvements in cardiovascular health, superior productivity, better sleep and improved motivation when returning to work.

If vacation time is part of your benefits package, why not leverage it for these documented improvements in health and wellness? The holidays present a perfect opportunity to overcome any aversion you may feel toward requesting use of your paid time off so that you can enjoy a proper vacation. Here’s how to ensure that you don’t miss out on this important benefit this time of year:

Plan far in advance. Holidays predictably fall at the same time each year, which gives you the opportunity to schedule PTO well in advance of your absence from the office. Many companies publish their calendar of company holidays early in the year, so don’t wait until the last minute to take off your preferred dates. Thinking ahead to next year, if you want to request dates off at the end of December, for example, the time to ask is in the first quarter of that year; it’s less likely anyone will push back on it because it’s months away.

If you wait until early December to request PTO for later that same month, it’s much more likely someone will come up with a specific project-related reason why it’s not the best time to be gone.

Spread the word. Once you have your holiday break days booked and approved, keep this reality on your colleagues’ radar screens. Log the days off on team calendars, and as the dates approach, be sure to mention that you’ll be out on vacation when projects are discussed that may take place in your absence. Stay alert for meetings and assignments scheduled on your PTO days, so that you can inform participants that you won’t be available.

Line up your backups. When supervisors and co-workers balk about your chosen vacation dates, it’s usually because they’re worried about being left holding the bag on your assignments and duties. If you identify a clear backup plan — with specific team members designated to cover each of your open tasks, projects and areas of responsibility — then your colleagues left behind over your holiday getaway will likely feel more comfortable with the idea of your absence.

Be clear in communicating your (lack of) availability. Almost everyone has seen auto-reply emails from a vacationing co-worker that specify exactly how to get a hold of him or her during days off. Think about how accessible you want to be over your holiday vacation, and whether you’re able to sign off entirely for a few days. If you make yourself too easy to reach, you may find yourself fielding work-related calls, texts and emails when you’re supposed to be taking personal time and relaxing.

If you feel you must leave contact information over your vacation, be sure to set boundaries around your availability by specifying what times you will and won’t be reachable. You also might want to provide a contingency plan, such as asking people to contact your backup before reaching out to you directly, unless there is a bona fide emergency.

Don’t feel guilty. The West Monroe study mentioned above shows that the top reason that people hesitate to ask for time off is that they think their manager will want them to be available. That said, don’t fall into feeling guilty about your choice, and if you do, remind yourself that you are entitled to take vacation days if you have that benefit at your company. You should also remember that you’ve worked hard at other times of the year, and deserve time off during the holidays that’s just for you.

