Does the Apple Card Build Credit?

When you’re looking for ways to build credit, opening a credit card often rises to the top of the list. Based on how you manage the account and a few other factors, a credit card can help you establish a solid credit rating.

If you need a card, you could qualify for the new Apple Card with a FICO credit score in the 600 range or better. But can this card help you establish or rebuild your credit?

Does the Apple Card Report to Credit Bureaus?

A card issuer must report your account to the three major credit bureaus, or credit reporting agencies, for your card to help you build credit. The Apple Card reports to TransUnion but does not report to Experian or Equifax.

“Certainly, yes,” a card can help you build credit, says John Ulzheimer, who has worked at credit bureau Equifax and credit analytics company FICO. “If the card issuer does not report your account to the credit reporting agencies, then no.”

The Apple Card is limited in credit reporting. But that doesn’t mean you can miss payments. You should behave as if your account activity will be reported to all of the credit bureaus.

If you open an Apple Card, handle it just as carefully as you would any other account. On-time payments and low credit utilization are both key. If the Apple Card appears on your credit reports, you don’t want past mistakes to show up and hurt your credit score.

What Credit Score Do You Need for an Apple Card?

A FICO credit score of at least 600, which falls in the fair range, is needed to be approved for the Apple Card. That means subprime borrowers, or people with less-than-perfect credit, can access the Apple Card. This may include consumers who want to build their credit history.

Your FICO score is just one factor considered when you apply for an Apple Card. Here are some others Goldman Sachs may review:

— Certain negative items on your credit report could hurt your chances of getting approved, including past-due accounts, recent late payments, or a recent bankruptcy or repossession.

— If you carry a lot of debt compared with your income, you may not qualify.

— Too many recent credit applications might cause your application to be denied.

Is a Hard Credit Inquiry Needed for the Apple Card?

Goldman Sachs will check your credit report when you apply for the Apple Card to determine your creditworthiness.

Here is what you can expect:

A soft inquiry. Your Apple Card application begins with a soft inquiry, which doesn’t affect your credit score. After the soft inquiry, you will know if you’re likely to be approved for the card, plus the annual percentage rate and terms.

A hard inquiry. If you accept the offer, the next step is a hard inquiry, which can have a small but short-term effect on your credit. The effect could be greater if you don’t have much credit history.

Should You Apply for an Apple Card?

If your chief concern is building credit, the Apple Card isn’t a complete solution. But credit building isn’t the only reason to consider getting an Apple Card.

If you’re an Apple Pay user or you spend a lot on Apple products, the card could pay off. The card gives you 3% cash back at Apple stores. Plus, you get 3% back by using the Apple Card with Apple Pay at select retailers, such as Walgreens, Uber and Duane Reade, and 2% by doing so elsewhere.

If a merchant doesn’t take Apple Pay but you use your Apple Card, you will get 1% cash back. The Apple Card also has no annual fee, foreign transaction fee or other common credit card fees.

If you’ve chosen to apply for the Apple Card and you have weak credit, know the pros and cons. You may be approved for a card, but it could have a high APR based on your credit score and other factors.

“The Apple Card’s interest rate can go up to 23.74%. It can be very high,” says Anik Khan, co-founder and CEO of MaxRewards, a credit card rewards management app. “Particularly if your (FICO) credit score is near 600, you’re almost certainly going to get that (higher) interest rate.”

For people with credit scores in the low 600s, rewards cards with similar benefits can be limited, Khan says. But you can still shop around.

The Apple Card is a good option, he adds, but not the only option. “Hopefully people don’t see that as the only thing they can get,” Khan says.

