Depression in Tweens Is On the Rise. What Parents Can Do

According to a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the suicide rate for children ages 10…

According to a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the suicide rate for children ages 10 to 14 nearly tripled from 2007 to 2017, while the number of 12- to 17-year-olds who experienced a major depressive episode in the past year increased by more than 50%.

Tweens often get lumped in with older teens in studies, but they possess distinct characteristics and needs. Researchers reported in the journal Pediatrics, for example, that while 50% of parents were unaware of their 11- to 17-year old’s suicidal thoughts, younger adolescents were more likely than older teens to deny their pain. Younger teens and preteens also are more likely to have trouble distinguishing between the normal mood fluctuations associated with puberty and clinical depression, and they’re more likely than older teens to have difficulty articulating their sadness.

On top of these challenges, depression can seem incongruous with a tween’s behavior. “When kids look like adults who are depressed — maybe they’re sad or slowed down, not eating or eating too much, sleeping too little or too much — we worry,” says Ken Ginsburg, co-founder and director of the Center for Parent and Teen Communication, and author of “Building Resilience in Children and Teens: Giving Kids Roots and Wings.” “The problem is that about half of adolescent depression looks like irritability or rage, and we see those young people as bad instead of sad, and therefore miss the opportunity to support them,” he explains. “We have a myth about adolescent moodiness that makes people see things as ‘normal’ when they may be danger signals.”

[Read: What Parents Should Know About Teen Depression.]

To help spot problems, the American Academy of Pediatrics issued updated teen depression guidelines in 2018 that call for universal screening for depression for kids ages 12 and up. Only about 50% of adolescents with depression get diagnosed, and as many as 2 in 3 depressed teens don’t get treatment.

Given the high stakes, parents and educators need to understand, spot and address tween depression. Here are four ways they can prevent kids from falling through the cracks:

Gather Clues

“Occasional moodiness is normal, especially if at home, but extreme moodiness or rage is not normal,” Ginsburg says. “Parents need to check in with teachers, coaches and other adults to see if they’ve noticed a change, and then seek professional guidance.” A parent might ask: Does she appear less enthusiastic or involved in an activity or her classwork? Have you noticed changes in his attitude or interactions with friends?

Collect data from your child, too. Take note if your tween has periods of intense sadness or makes suicidal comments, and watch for signs your tween might be self-harming. For example, teens who are cutting may wear long sleeves even in hot weather.

Keep an even keel if your child says or does something disturbing. When tweens feel judged or criticized or anticipate parental drama, they’re more likely to shut down. When in doubt, tell your child that they deserve to feel better and can feel better, and then find a mental health professional who can conduct an evaluation.

Normalize Asking for Help

Ask your child to identify the adult he or she would turn to if the child was feeling depressed, such as an aunt or uncle, neighbor or family friend. Self-identify as a helper too, but be clear that it’s OK if your child feels more comfortable approaching someone else first. The goal is to normalize asking for help and to encourage kids to anticipate what they would do if they felt overwhelmed by big or dark feelings.

Parents should also encourage teens to seek help for a friend who’s suffering or clearly is miserable, unhappy or worse — talks about suicide. As tweens separate from their family, they prioritize peer relationships and may worry they’ll endanger a friendship if they’re viewed as a “snitch.” Explain that it’s always more important to save someone’s life and that some secrets are dangerous.

Give your child the language to use with a friend. For instance, your child could say, “I care about you, but this problem is too big for me, so either you tell an adult or I’ll help you get the support you need.”

To widen tweens’ safety nets, parents should spend time getting to know their kids’ friends and be sure to exchange information, especially worrisome details, with their friends’ parents. Tweens crave meaningful ties to caring adults, but their sense of community and support often evaporates when they make the transition from elementary to middle school. They shift from one homeroom teacher to seeing as many as seven teachers a day, and they may not know any of the kids in their classes.

[READ: Tween Vaping: What to Do About the Increased Use of E-Cigarettes Among Kids.]

Arm Tweens With Coping Strategies

Tweens lack life experience and perspective and need help labeling emotions and coping with distress. Parents can’t protect kids from disappointment, but they can help them recover from a challenge and learn to build resilience.

Urge your tween to practice self-care, including healthy sleep and eating habits, and help your child identify coping strategies, such as exercising, reading a book, listening to music or practicing mindfulness. Make sure kids have plenty of opportunities to express their emotions, whether they cry, journal, draw a picture or call a friend. Be a role model and share your own favorite coping strategies.

Young adolescents also have trouble sitting with discomfort, so explain that no feeling lasts forever or at the same intensity, and help them “talk back” to distorted thoughts. Ask questions about a specific issue bothering them as a means for them to learn how to evaluate problems and determine if they are overreacting.

When kids have a toolbox of strategies to draw from, they’re more resilient and feel better equipped to handle big emotions. Encourage them to keep a log of approaches that work, whether they write them on Popsicle sticks or list them on an index card they keep in their binder.

Keep in mind that academics can become a source of anxiety and depression in middle school. The difficulty tends to increase just as tweens are becoming more aware of how they stack up to peers intellectually. Some may develop perfectionist tendencies, while others shut down entirely. Maintain reasonable expectations, tamp down the pressure and allow or find time for unstructured play.

Take Even Small, Seemingly Silly Concerns Seriously

Validate your tween’s concerns even if they make no sense to you. If your child says, “I’m depressed because I have no friends,” you’re going to want to remind the child of the many kids who adore him or her. Resist that temptation because it won’t help the child feel better. Instead, start with, “If I thought I had no friends, I’d be depressed, too.” You’re not agreeing, you’re communicating that you understand and, at the least, your child’s problem has been heard.

[READ: Understanding Bipolar Disorder in Children and Adolescents.]

Don’t minimize your child’s concerns no matter how ridiculous they seem. Listen carefully and neutrally, then ask your child what he or she needs from you. Above all, your most important role is to be a consistent and loving presence as your child navigates the intense highs and lows of young adolescence.

More from U.S. News

4 Opioid Drugs Parents Should Have on Their Radar

12 Questions You Should Ask Your Kids at Dinner

The Many Ways Exercise Fights Depression

Depression in Tweens Is On the Rise. What Parents Can Do originally appeared on usnews.com