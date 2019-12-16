Common Cold Supplements: Do They Work?

Well, hello cold weather season and hello cold season. Unfortunately, they seem to go hand in hand. I’m not one…

Well, hello cold weather season and hello cold season. Unfortunately, they seem to go hand in hand. I’m not one who usually gets sick, something I have always been rather proud of. But this year I’ve been caught off guard and have been struggling with cold symptoms for more than three weeks.

But hey, who’s counting? Might have something to do with being around my grandkids, ages 2 and 4, with their nonstop coughing and runny noses. But really, what’s a grandma to do? Stay away from them for the sake of my own health? Um, no.

So I recently sat down at my computer and Googled everything cold related. For example, “How to get rid of a cold quickly, how to avoid a cold, best alternative cold treatments.”

As you can imagine there’s a lot of information out there. Being the skeptic that I am, I dove really deep into the research, looking for any science to back up the claims.

Four Common Cold Supplements

Four supplements seem to rise to the top of the list as the most common cold supplements.

— Vitamin C.

— Zinc.

— Echinacea.

— Elderberry.

So I focused on those. Then I thought, what better than to share with my readers, so here you go:

Vitamin C

Prevent the common cold or shorten the duration? That seems to be the big question with supplementation of v itamin C. From the studies I reviewed, many of which are a meta-analysis of multiple studies, the conclusions varied from absolutely no effect on prevention or duration, with any amount of supplement, to an 8% decrease in duration with a supplement of 1 to 2 grams daily.

As a whole, vitamin C is a water-soluble vitamin, which means that if you ingest too much of it, your body will pass it out in your urine. That means there’s little chance, if any, of toxicity. We can easily consume plenty of vitamin C from fruits and veggies, but to be honest, as I have suffered from this cold, my appetite has been weird. To play it safe, I started taking a supplement to see if it would shorten my cold, but so far, no apparent result.

Zinc

Another biggie when it comes to colds is zinc. My research here revealed pretty much the same as vitamin C. In other words, the results are mixed. One study did conclude that supplementation may shorten the duration of colds by approximately 33% if taken within 24 hours of onset of symptoms. Another study, however, found that only with a combination of 1 gram vitamin C plus 10 milligrams zinc did the patients’ symptoms reduce quicker.

Lastly, another study looked at the efficacy of zinc acetate lozenges versus zinc gluconate lozenges. The belief was since gluconate binds with zinc ions more tightly than acetate, they would not work as well on treatment of colds. It was concluded, however, that there may be no difference between the two for successful treatment.

The optimal composition and dosage still need to be investigated further for any concrete recommendations, according to the study. Maybe that explains why the zinc lozenges I bought haven’t done their job.

One thing to note is that zinc supplements may cause side effects, such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and a metallic taste, so it’s important not to exceed the recommended daily upper limit of 40 milligrams, as determined by the National Institutes of Health.

Echinacea

Next up, echinacea. And guess what? Yep, the science is not conclusive. Some small studies revealed positive results, yet many showed no benefit. Perhaps it may be hard to determine or properly compare study results because there are nine different species of this flowering plant. In addition, different parts of the plant can be used — root, leaves, flowers.

Some studies seem to indicate that it increases the number of white blood cells, which help fight infection. One study, using an proprietary extract called Echinilin from the species Echinacea purpurea, did show a decrease in the total of daily symptoms for a period of seven days by those individuals who were given a 5-milliliter dose — eight times per day on day one and three times per day the remaining six days.

Elderberry

There are many different kinds of elderberry plants, but the flowers and berries of Sambucus nigra, commonly known as European elder, are the most studied and used in herbal formulas. It seems to be the new kid on the block. So many people whom I spoke with said they just started taking it this year. Well, they might be on to something. One meta-analysis review included a total of 180 participants and found that elderberry supplementation, from the Sambuccus nigra L. species, substantially reduced upper respiratory symptoms.

Another randomized control study of 312 passengers flying from Australia to an overseas destination suggested a significant reduction of cold duration and severity in travelers who took an elderberry supplement, also Sambuccus nigra. The dosing included 600 milligrams daily for 10 days before travel, 900 milligrams on the day of travel and 900 milligrams daily for four to five days while overseas. I just started taking elderberry, no help yet, but maybe I was too late to the party.

Bottom Line

I believe the first thing one should do is try to avoid a cold to begin with. Frequent hand washing, adequate sleep and a diet packed with plenty of antioxidant-rich fruits and veggies are all a must. Supplementation may or may not help, before or during a cold, but there’s no harm in trying, if you want. Some people do report a successful outcome. If on any medications, please discuss with your physician before starting.

As for me, I finally went to the doctor. I was diagnosed with bronchitis and a sinus infection and put on antibiotics. Going forward, I’m really going to work harder on prevention. That, or I will be forced to move somewhere warmer!

