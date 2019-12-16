Colleges With the Highest Application Fees

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in hopes of providing students and parents a way to find which undergraduate or graduate programs excel or have room to grow in specific areas. Be sure to explore The Short List: College, The Short List: Grad School and The Short List: Online Programs to find data that matter to you in your college or grad school search.
Tuition and fees are not the only expenses associated with pursuing a college education. In fact, the task of paying for college often begins prior to enrollment, since prospective undergraduates may be required to pay fees for standardized tests like the ACT or SAT. Plus, if they want to take college tours at various schools, they could incur travel costs.
One common expense associated with applying to college is the application fee that many undergraduate institutions charge students who do not have sufficient financial need to qualify for a fee waiver.
Among the 953 ranked colleges that provided U.S. News with information about their application fee in an annual survey, the average cost was $44. However, at each of the 61 schools that charged the highest application fees, including ties, the cost of applying was at least $75. Moreover, 19 of these 61 schools charged prices exceeding $75.
Stanford University in California once again tops the list with the highest application fee: $90.
The overwhelming majority of schools on this list — 52 out of 61 — are National Universities, which are institutions that are typically researched-focused, offer a variety of college majors and also provide master’s and doctoral programs.
Five schools on this list are Regional Universities, which are schools with a plethora of undergraduate programs and some master’s programs but few doctoral programs. Two are Regional Colleges that focus on undergraduate education but award fewer than half of their degrees in liberal arts fields, and two are National Liberal Arts Colleges that emphasize undergraduate education and award at least half of their degrees in liberal arts disciplines.
Below is a list of the 61 colleges that reported the highest application fees in 2019. Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria required by U.S. News to be numerically ranked, were not considered for this report.
|School name (state)
|Application fee
|U.S. News rank and category
|Stanford University (CA)
|$90
|6 (tie), National Universities
|Columbia University (NY)
|$85
|3 (tie), National Universities
|Duke University (NC)
|$85
|10 (tie), National Universities
|North Carolina State University–Raleigh
|$85
|84 (tie), National Universities
|University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill
|$85
|29 (tie), National Universities
|University of Southern California
|$85
|22 (tie), National Universities
|Boston College
|$80
|37 (tie) National Universities
|Boston University
|$80
|40 (tie), National Universities
|Brandeis University (MA)
|$80
|40 (tie), National Universities
|Cornell University (NY)
|$80
|17 (tie), National Universities
|Dartmouth College
|$80
|12 (tie), National Universities
|George Washington University (DC)
|$80
|70 (tie), National Universities
|New York University
|$80
|29 (tie), National Universities
|University of Connecticut
|$80
|64 (tie), National Universities
|University of Massachusetts–Amherst
|$80
|64 (tie), National Universities
|University of North Carolina–Wilmington
|$80
|185 (tie), National Universities
|University of Washington
|$80
|62 (tie), National Universities
|Villanova University (PA)
|$80
|46 (tie), National Universities
|Yale University (CT)
|$80
|3 (tie), National Universities
|American University (DC)
|$75
|77 (tie), National Universities
|Barnard College (NY)
|$75
|25 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges
|Bentley University (MA)
|$75
|2, Regional Universities (North)
|Brown University (RI)
|$75
|14, National Universities
|California Institute of Technology
|$75
|12 (tie), National Universities
|Carnegie Mellon University (PA)
|$75
|25 (tie), National Universities
|College of New Jersey
|$75
|4 (tie), Regional Universities (North)
|College of William and Mary (VA)
|$75
|40 (tie), National Universities
|Cooper Union (NY)
|$75
|1, Regional Colleges (North)
|East Carolina University (NC)
|$75
|228 (tie), National Universities
|Emory University (GA)
|$75
|21, National Universities
|Georgetown University (DC)
|$75
|24, National Universities
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|$75
|29 (tie), National Universities
|Harvard University (MA)
|$75
|2, National Universities
|Kean University (NJ)
|$75
|129-170, Regional Universities (North)
|Landmark College (VT)
|$75
|25 (tie), Regional Colleges (North)
|Manhattan College (NY)
|$75
|13, Regional Universities (North)
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|$75
|3 (tie), National Universities
|New Jersey Institute of Technology
|$75
|97 (tie), National Universities
|Northeastern University (MA)
|$75
|40 (tie), National Universities
|Northwestern University (IL)
|$75
|9, National Universities
|Princeton University (NJ)
|$75
|1, National Universities
|Rice University (TX)
|$75
|17 (tie), National Universities
|Syracuse University (NY)
|$75
|54 (tie), National Universities
|Texas A&M University–College Station
|$75
|70 (tie), National Universities
|Texas State University
|$75
|293-381, National Universities
|Texas Tech University
|$75
|218 (tie), National Universities
|Tufts University (MA)
|$75
|29 (tie), National Universities
|University of Chicago
|$75
|6 (tie), National Universities
|University of Delaware
|$75
|91 (tie), National Universities
|University of Houston
|$75
|185 (tie), National Universities
|University of Maryland–Baltimore County
|$75
|166 (tie), National Universities
|University of Maryland–College Park
|$75
|64 (tie), National Universities
|University of Michigan–Ann Arbor
|$75
|25 (tie), National Universities
|University of North Carolina–Asheville
|$75
|148 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges
|University of North Texas
|$75
|281 (tie), National Universities
|University of Notre Dame (IN)
|$75
|15 (tie), National Universities
|University of Pennsylvania
|$75
|6 (tie), National Universities
|University of Texas–Arlington
|$75
|293-381, National Universities
|University of Texas–Austin
|$75
|48 (tie), National Universities
|Washington University in St. Louis
|$75
|19, National Universities
|Woodbury University (CA)
|$75
|53 (tie), Regional Universities (West)
U.S. News surveyed more than 1,900 colleges and universities for our 2019 survey of undergraduate programs. Schools self-reported myriad data regarding their academic programs and the makeup of their student body, among other areas, making U.S. News’ data the most accurate and detailed collection of college facts and figures of its kind. While U.S. News uses much of this survey data to rank schools for our annual Best Colleges rankings, the data can also be useful when examined on a smaller scale. U.S. News will now produce lists of data, separate from the overall rankings, meant to provide students and parents a means to find which schools excel, or have room to grow, in specific areas that are important to them. While the data comes from the schools themselves, these lists are not related to, and have no influence over, U.S. News’ rankings of Best Colleges, Best Graduate Schools or Best Online Programs. The college application fee data above is correct as of Dec. 17, 2019.
