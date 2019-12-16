Colleges With the Highest Application Fees

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in…

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in hopes of providing students and parents a way to find which undergraduate or graduate programs excel or have room to grow in specific areas. Be sure to explore The Short List: College, The Short List: Grad School and The Short List: Online Programs to find data that matter to you in your college or grad school search.

Tuition and fees are not the only expenses associated with pursuing a college education. In fact, the task of paying for college often begins prior to enrollment, since prospective undergraduates may be required to pay fees for standardized tests like the ACT or SAT. Plus, if they want to take college tours at various schools, they could incur travel costs.

One common expense associated with applying to college is the application fee that many undergraduate institutions charge students who do not have sufficient financial need to qualify for a fee waiver.

Among the 953 ranked colleges that provided U.S. News with information about their application fee in an annual survey, the average cost was $44. However, at each of the 61 schools that charged the highest application fees, including ties, the cost of applying was at least $75. Moreover, 19 of these 61 schools charged prices exceeding $75.

Stanford University in California once again tops the list with the highest application fee: $90.

The overwhelming majority of schools on this list — 52 out of 61 — are National Universities, which are institutions that are typically researched-focused, offer a variety of college majors and also provide master’s and doctoral programs.

Five schools on this list are Regional Universities, which are schools with a plethora of undergraduate programs and some master’s programs but few doctoral programs. Two are Regional Colleges that focus on undergraduate education but award fewer than half of their degrees in liberal arts fields, and two are National Liberal Arts Colleges that emphasize undergraduate education and award at least half of their degrees in liberal arts disciplines.

Below is a list of the 61 colleges that reported the highest application fees in 2019. Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria required by U.S. News to be numerically ranked, were not considered for this report.

