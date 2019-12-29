College Admissions Resolutions for 2020

Many people use the weeks leading up to New Year’s Day to think about and set resolutions for themselves. For…

Many people use the weeks leading up to New Year’s Day to think about and set resolutions for themselves. For high school juniors and seniors, some resolutions should perhaps relate to an academic milestone.

No matter how early or far along you are in the college admissions process, there is a relevant admissions resolution for you. Here are three possibilities:

— I will consider at least one college or university that doesn’t meet all of my criteria.

— I will note important takeaways from the college admission experience.

— I will take the relevant next steps if I received early action or early decision admission.

I Will Consider at Least One College or University that Doesn’t Meet All of My Criteria

There is nothing wrong with knowing — or believing that you know — exactly what you would like in a college or university. In fact, having certain preferences such as location and maximum cost can make hunting for a college much easier. Without any preferences, there would be far too many schools to choose from.

One mindset that may work against college-bound students, however, is being too rigid. An uncompromising attitude toward what constitutes an “ideal” college can lead students to discount some institutions that could be a great fit for them.

There are more than 4,500 two-year and four-year colleges in the United States alone. Many more than you realize could offer you both a superior education and a healthy social life, but you must first open your mind to their possibilities.

Consider at least one college or university in 2020 that does not meet all of your criteria — you may just discover an unexpected gem!

I Will Note Important Takeaways from the College Admissions Experience

If you’re a high school senior, one thing is certain at this point in the academic year: You either have completed or are soon to finish the college application process. Most early action and e arly decision deadlines have passed, and most regular decision deadlines are in January or February.

This point in the college admissions race is the ideal time to reflect on what you have learned from the experience. You may forget certain details if you wait much longer to think about it. So ask yourself, “What did I do particularly well, and what could I have done better?”

Maybe you struggled to meet deadlines — an indication that your time management skills need some work. On the other hand, maybe you truly enjoyed drafting your personal statement, a sign that you may have a calling in writing.

Whether positive or negative, there is a lesson to be learned from each stage of the college admissions process. Keep a journal with these personal lessons so that you can apply such knowledge in the future. These tips can serve you well one day when you apply for jobs, internships or even graduate school.

I Will Take the Relevant Next Steps if I Received Early Action or Early Decision Admission

If your early action or early decision application was accepted, congratulations! During your winter break, make sure to celebrate this exciting accomplishment. Afterwards, resolve to take the appropriate next steps.

Typically, early action applicants need not do anything just yet. They can continue applying to other colleges, or they can move forward with the institution that already accepted them. The right course of action depends on where the student is in the decision-making process.

Undecided students are advised to keep all their options open. Finish remaining applications, but continue gathering information about the school that accepted you. Take a campus tour, speak to admissions personnel and current students, and do whatever else will help you narrow down your choices.

Since e arly decision tends to be binding, these applicants should follow the instructions on their official letter of acceptance. The next step is most likely to fill out an acceptance form, either on paper or online. You will then have to respond to your financial aid offer, if applicable, and send in a deposit.

Though not required, you may also wish to share the news with other colleges where you have applied. Then, other applicants to those schools can be considered in your place.

With the new year upon us, seize the moment and make a resolution that can help you on your college admissions journey in 2020.

