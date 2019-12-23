Choking Hazards: What Every Parent Should Know to Keep Kids Safe

As we join in festivities with our families, my wish is that we can all do so safely. Without trying…

As we join in festivities with our families, my wish is that we can all do so safely. Without trying to be the Grinch, it’s important to share the fact that accidental injuries increase over the holidays.

In particular, young children encounter many more choking hazards around this time of year. Travel to new places, novel holiday foods and less supervision of kids during busy get-togethers can increase the risks kids face.

Given that, parents should be vigilant during holiday season, while also monitoring kids closely throughout the year. Here are five essential things to know about kids and choking:

It’s More Than Grapes and Hot Dogs

Food is most frequently the cause of choking. Common culprits include:

Popcorn

Seeing preschoolers eating popcorn gives me the anxiety sweats. The trouble with popcorn is that small, soft pieces or hulls of the corn can be inhaled, causing the windpipe to spasm. This spasm can’t be reversed with the Heimlich maneuver, and the child will lose oxygen to their brain. Avoid popcorn, or only offer it with the strictest of supervision, until the age of 4 years.

Nuts and Seeds

Given their small size, nuts and seeds can go down the wrong pipe and be very difficult to dislodge. No child should have nuts — or for that matter seeds — until he or she can spell “NUTS.” In other words, I wouldn’t offer these to children until around age 5.

Grapes

Most parents happily cut up grapes for first finger foods but forget that a child’s windpipe is still pretty small until the age of 4. Until that age, keep cutting your grapes lengthwise and into quarters to avoid offering any round pieces of the fruit.

Marshmallows

These get squishy and slippery when gummed by a toddler, and can cause a child to gag. Choose another sweet treat instead.

Gum and Hard Candy

Gum isn’t appropriate for young kids. Chewing gum — without swallowing it — takes refined mouth control that young kids don’t have, which can make it a choking hazard. Hard candies can also get stuck in a child’s airway.

Big Chunks of Peanut Butter

PB is sticky. A big glob of the stuff in a preschooler’s mouth can be challenging to manipulate and easily get lodged in the child’s throat. It’s best to offer a thin layer of PB on pieces of bread or crackers.

Hot Dogs

I cut my kids’ hot dogs lengthwise twice (making four long strips) until they were in kindergarten.

Ornaments Are Shiny and Hard to Resist

Beautiful decorations are hypnotic to kids, especially the teeny-tiny, sparkly stuff. Kids also love to explore shiny things by putting them into their mouths.

Be mindful and exercise extra caution if you’re visiting a home that doesn’t have any small people living in it. Watch your toddler closely around holiday decor.

Uncle Bob Hasn’t Been Around Small Kids in a While

When your toddler wants to try Uncle Bob’s popcorn, he will most likely be happy to share. To avoid trouble, if you see high-risk snacks being passed around at the party, consider reminding Uncle Bob that your kids prefer a different snack or that popcorn gives them explosive diarrhea. (Wink.) Either way, he should get the hint.

Teach Kids They Should Sit When They Eat

Your mom made you sit at the table for a reason. Kids are at increased risk of choking when they have food in their mouths and are running around. One gasp for air or trip, and nearly anything can fall down the wrong pipe.

So, teach kids from an early age that they must sit to eat. Also, it’s best not to let your kids eat in their car seat or stroller, either. Most pediatricians and emergency room doctors avoid this not because we’re afraid of messes; we are scared of choking.

Know Your Stuff

On average, every five days one child in the U.S. dies of choking. Really. Would you know what to do if you saw a person choking? I’d love for all families to become certified in adult and child CPR. In a pinch, however, the Red Cross has some great YouTube videos that can teach you how to help. It only takes a moment to learn how to save a life.

Enjoy each other. Be intentional. Stop to remember. Drive sober. Refrigerate leftovers. Wear your helmet. Sleep in. Buckle up. Play with your kids. Create new memories. Wash your hands. Be safe. And, it’s not too late to get a flu shot.

Have the best and brightest holiday season and a healthy and Happy New Year!

