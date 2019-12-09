Childhood Cancer Facts — and Common Misconceptions

Childhood cancer accounts for a mere fraction, or less than 1%, of total cases of cancer. Nonetheless, the diagnosis of…

Childhood cancer accounts for a mere fraction, or less than 1%, of total cases of cancer. Nonetheless, the diagnosis of childhood cancer can be wrenching for families.

Improvements in treatment, however, allow the majority of kids to survive their cancer. In fact, today more than 80% of kids with childhood cancer live at least five years or more, according to the American Cancer Society. Most are long-term survivors, and commonly, the cancer never comes back.

At the same time, cancer remains the leading disease-related cause of death in kids 1 to 19. “There’s no other disease in kids that takes more lives than childhood cancer,” says Mark Fleury, principal of policy development and emerging science at the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. About 11,060 children under age 15 are projected to be diagnosed with cancer in 2019, according to ACS, which estimates that 1,190 will die from childhood cancer this year.

Many survivors face a tough road, as well. Children’s bodies are frequently more resilient in the face of aggressive treatment, like chemotherapy. They are able to withstand and recover sometimes better than adults. But the same cancer-fighting therapies often have a harmful impact on a child’s developing brain and body.

Although clinicians note that most children with cancer may be cured, families also have to proceed with caution and consider the long-term impact of care. That includes what are called late effects, a wide range of health problems that can occur in the months or years after treatment. These can range from problems with brain development, cognitive impairment and memory loss, to secondary cancers caused by exposure to radiation used to treat childhood cancers.

The Uncertainty of Cancer Treatment and Its Effects

Among other overwhelming aspects of a cancer diagnosis is coming to terms with uncertainty while holding onto hope when it’s needed most. “The best thing to tell families who are facing this is not to lose hope,” says Dr. Meg Macy, a pediatric oncologist at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora. “It is not a definitive death sentence.”

To the contrary, the five-year survival rate (a measure routinely used to gauge progress in cancer care) has risen significantly for most cancers diagnosed in kids in recent decades. Treatment advances, like more effective chemotherapy drugs, have greatly improved the prognosis for many kids with cancer, including the most common form of childhood cancer, acute lymphoblastic leukemia. In 1975, 57% of kids ages 0 to 14 who had ALL survived five years or more. Now that five-year survival rate is more than 90%, according to the National Cancer Institute.

By the same token, survival rates for certain difficult-to-treat childhood cancers, like what’s called diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma are still extremely low. For this cancer of the brain stem, data shows less than 25% of kids with the cancer survive two years or more.

Given that, Fleury pushes back against the misconception that all cancers can be cured. Rather than embracing either extreme view, experts say it’s important to understand that most kids will survive their cancers, while accepting that each case is different.

Survivors of Childhood Cancer Often Face Lifelong Health Challenges

As childhood cancer survival rates have improved, determining how to treat malignancies in kids has only gotten more complex.

Case in point: Today, it’s not just about automatically treating the cancer in the most aggressive way possible. For example, many kids with leukemia may undergo multiple years of chemo. But when doctors determine the duration and dosing of chemo drugs, they don’t just consider what’s needed to eradicate cancer. They also factor in whether less of a therapy would still be effective in order to reduce side effects.

“We’re just learning what kind of medical problems these patients have,” Dr. James LaBelle, an associate professor of pediatric oncology and director of the Pediatric Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant and Cellular Therapy Program at the University of Chicago Medicine. “But it’s only because we’ve been very successful in treating them.”

Fleury notes that 40% of childhood cancer survivors over 35 years of age will have some type of severe or life-threatening disability. These can range from secondary cancers to poor heart health. When the heart muscle is stressed and damaged by chemo, it can lead to heart attack and stroke at a younger age than is typical.

Some childhood cancer survivors die from treatment complications or late effects. These late effects can also profoundly impact quality of life. For example, stem cell replacement or chemo can cause skin disfigurement. Chemo can also cause sterility.

By the same token, clinicians stress that despite such difficulties, many survivors go on to live long, fully-productive lives post-cancer.

Need for Support

Children’s resilience in the face of both cancer and its intensive treatments can sometimes inspire confidence in the whole family. At the same time, experts say, it’s important to understand that even young children who may not fully understand what’s happening need lots of support during treatment.

There’s a misconception that children who have cancer may not need the kind of psychological help or other support that many adults with cancer find useful because they’re kids or it’s expected that they won’t remember what they’ve had to go through. “And that’s simply not true,” LaBelle says.

Rather, supportive care that extends beyond medical treatment is critical for kids with cancer. That’s true whether it’s engaging a childhood cancer survivor struggling with late effects years down the road or helping pediatric patients deal with side effects of ongoing treatment.

A Team Approach Is Key

For any family grappling with a newly diagnosed childhood cancer, it’s important that children are seen by specialists — like at a children’s medical center — who are highly experienced in treating pediatric cancer.

Doctors, nurses, social workers, child life specialists (health care professionals who help kids cope with hospitalization and treatment), psychologists and others health professionals all work together not only to care for the child, but to support the whole family. Kids can’t do things like drive themselves to get treatment, and they need family support. So that kind of collaborative approach involving parents and kids is a natural fit with childhood cancer. “I often talk to families about how we do this together as a team,” LaBelle says.

Today, well over 400,000 childhood cancer survivors live in the U.S., according to current data. And it’s important for families to work closely with clinicians who know the ropes, experts say, to give kids the best possible chance to put cancer behind them.

