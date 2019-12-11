Best Vanguard Bond Funds to Buy

Investors continue to pile into bond funds as 2019 winds down and as one of the biggest fund companies by…

Investors continue to pile into bond funds as 2019 winds down and as one of the biggest fund companies by assets under management, Vanguard bond funds have likely received much of investor’s savings.

Refinitiv’s Lipper Weekly U.S. Fund Flows Report, dated on Dec. 4 , showed net inflows of nearly $1.2 billion for all taxable bond funds, with corporate investment-grade bonds and money market funds seeing the biggest inflows.

The Federal Reserve has cut interest rates this year, prompting a general rethinking about the path of interest rates, experts say. That may be one reason why people are choosing to invest in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds such as Vanguard’s bond index funds and actively managed bonds funds.

The Popularity of Vanguard Bond Funds

David Ashby, the founder of Mustard Seed Wealth Management, says Vanguard’s bond funds are popular with individual investors and financial advisors alike.

“We basically think that it makes sense to access a particular asset class as cheaply, as cost-efficiently as you can,” he says.

Many of Vanguard’s index fund fees overall are some of the lowest around, with ETF fees average 0.07%, or $7 for every $10,000 invested annually. Actively traded mutual funds are also cheaper than many other fund houses, with an average expense ratio of around 0.19%.

With lower interest rates, experts say in this current environment, the best Vanguard bond funds are those with a short duration, meaning these bonds mature in just a few years.

“We like to stay in the short to intermediate maturity,” Ashby says. “You pick up additional interest rate risk going out longer, and we don’t think that it’s worth it.”

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (ticker: BND)

The firm is known for its indexed investment products, including Vanguard bond ETFs and mutual funds. Although one of the most popular bond mutual funds,

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ( VBMFX), is closed to new investors. But Vanguard offers the identical bond fund in ETF form, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. BND has an expense ratio of 0.035% and holds more than 9,000 bonds. It has an average duration of 6.2 years.

Vanguard B-Series Bonds (BSV, BIV, BLV)

Chris Cook, president of Beacon Capital Management, says when it comes to spreading out bond risk in a portfolio, he likes to use Vanguard index bond ETFs, particularly the B series: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF ( BSV), Vanguard Intermediate Bond ETF ( BIV) and Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF ( BLV).

Cook says all the B-series funds invest in U.S. government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, with the primary difference being the duration, whether its short, intermediate or long.

“We tend to invest in them equally across that spectrum to diversify across the duration,” he says. “They’re fairly diversified but are heavily weighted to U.S Treasury s and other government debt. These are interesting for people who have a much lower risk tolerance.”

Investors who want to hold bond index funds in a taxable account should look to municipal bond funds, Ashby says. That’s so they don’t unnecessarily generate taxable income.

His first mutual fund choice for taxable accounts is Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Fund Investor Shares ( VWITX). The fund holds municipal bonds that are rated AAA, AA or A. These bonds are higher credit quality, with durations between five to six years. It has no load. The expense ratio is 0.17%, with a yield of 1.5%.

Vanguard High-Yield Tax-Exempt Fund (VWAHX)

Ashby’s second taxable account choice is Vanguard High-Yield Tax-Exempt Fund Investor Shares for investors willing to take on a little more risk for a higher yield.

For a junk bond fund, Ashby says these holdings are on the higher credit quality side of high-yield bonds, with 50% of the holdings in grade AA or A.

“You have the benefit of diversification, so if one municipality defaults, it shouldn’t affect the whole fund,” he says.

The fund has no load. The expense ratio is 0.17%. The yield is 2.3%.

Vanguard Short-Term Federal Fund (VSGBX)

Sam Fraundorf, chief investment officer at Diversified Trust, says his firm prefers to use actively managed bond mutual funds.

“There’s value to be had in bond investing with an active thought process, and that is both in terms of the credit and the duration decisions you’re making,” he says. “The problem with indexes is that the index creates its duration decision by virtue of the definition of its constituents, not by virtue of anything that’s happening with regard to the economy and the duration changes as the constituents change.”

With a flat yield curve, meaning that short-term interest rates yield similar to longer-dated rates, he prefers shorter duration bonds. He also prefers bonds with higher quality credit because the low interest rate environment has encouraged companies to take on a lot of debt.

An example of his preference for an actively managed Vanguard bond fund that has a shorter maturity and high-credit quality is the Vanguard Short-Term Federal Investor. It has 80% of its assets in short-term bonds issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government and its agencies, and it has a dollar-weighted maturity between one to four years. He says fund managers closely watch credit conditions and can make changes as needed. The fund’s expense ratio is 0.2%.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt (VWSTX)

For a taxable account, Fraundorf chooses the actively managed Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt, which also owns short-duration, high-credit quality funds, but invests in municipal bonds. Although the fund has no limits on individual securities, overall the fund holds a dollar-weighted average maturity of one to two years.

Fraundorf says investors need to be mindful of costs when choosing bond funds, especially in the current low interest rate environment, which he says isn’t likely to change with the yield curve as flat as it is.

“In the next five or seven years, you’re not getting paid a lot,” he says. “You’ll be lucky in many cases to keep up with the rate of inflation. Because of that, costs are significantly more impactful today for bond investors than they were in years past. And Vanguard allows for us to get active management very close to kind of the median cost of indexes in the marketplace at large.”

It’s worth noting that Vanguard’s active management costs are very inexpensive, almost as cheap as the average cost to buy an index fund.

