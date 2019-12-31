BC-150-actives-n The Associated Press

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 28040 3.34 3.22 3.34+.11 AT&TInc 2.08f 57415 39.06 38.86 38.92—.12 Alibaba 34281 213.64 210.73 212.63—.28 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 102699 8.52 8.40 8.50+.06 Altria 3.36 17095 49.98 49.62 49.72—.17 Annaly 1e 44624 9.46 9.38 9.39—.04 AnteroRes 1 30653 2.97 2.69 2.96+.21 Aphria 49051 5.26 4.64 5.15+.42 AuroraC 303763 2.17 1.88 2.12+.21 Avon 29844 5.64 5.49 5.54—.16 BPPLC 2.46f 23022 37.63 37.33 37.59—.02 BRFSA 19754 8.67 8.62 8.63—.08 BkofAm .72 101286 35.22 34.97 35.08—.08 BarrickGld 2.82e 52919 18.83 18.51 18.63+.02 BlackBerry 29899 6.52 6.41 6.51+.09 Boeing 8.22 21125 326.57 323.33 324.71—1.69 BrMySq 1.80 20887 63.96 63.51 63.86+.13 CallonPet 52101 4.97 4.71 4.93+.11 CannTrHln 18414 .96 .85 .94+.07 CanopyGr 86901 21.23 18.50 20.86+2.07 CntryLink 1 28661 13.18 12.97 13.15+.05 ChesEng 223374 .84 .79 .83—.00 CgpVelLCrd 25417 14.59 13.82 14.53+.03 CgpVelICrd 82685 3.61 3.43 3.45—.01 Citigroup 2.04f 25421 79.80 79.10 79.72+.21 ClevCliffs .24 39518 8.56 8.30 8.53+.20 CocaCola 1.60 17541 55.30 55.01 55.09—.18 Coeur 24067 8.18 7.94 8.02—.04 CoreLabs 2.20 21958 39.50 36.91 36.96—10.51 DenburyR 57437 1.45 1.35 1.45+.05 DiamOffsh .50 24150 7.29 6.98 7.17+.05 DrGMBllrs 19311 87.78 83.18 84.87+1.03 DxSOXBrrs 28094 21.58 21.01 21.28+.04 DxGBull 74566 36.50 34.83 35.24—.18 DxGlMBr 57193 9.82 9.30 9.60—.11 DirSPBear 40054 13.47 13.30 13.41+.05 DirDGlBr 84799 5.64 5.38 5.57+.03 Dupontrs 1.20 17133 63.79 62.00 63.76+1.47 EnCanag .07 55102 4.76 4.54 4.76+.12 EndvSilvg 21496 2.44 2.38 2.39—.01 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 79063 12.80 12.55 12.78+.07 EquitMid 1.31e 17909 13.30 12.93 13.20+.17 ErosIntl 16565 3.42 3.08 3.39+.25 ExxonMbl 3.48 43079 69.53 69.01 69.37—.11 FMajSilvg 27626 12.69 12.31 12.38—.04 Fitbit 20951 6.55 6.41 6.53+.09 FordM .60a 101521 9.33 9.24 9.32+.07 FrptMcM .20 44718 13.11 12.92 13.09+.08 GenElec .04 190121 11.07 10.96 11.00—.08 GenMotors 1.52 17338 36.74 36.32 36.65+.21 GoldFLtd .01e 20008 6.75 6.58 6.62—.02 Hallibrtn .72 42087 24.46 24.13 24.32—.24 HarmonyG .05 28789 3.72 3.60 3.63 HeclaM .01e 31498 3.45 3.37 3.40+.02 HPEnt .45e 24978 15.90 15.62 15.88+.10 IAMGldg 1.52f 21416 3.80 3.73 3.75+.02 iPtShFut 119078 16.06 15.71 15.82+.06 iShGold 71603 14.58 14.49 14.54+.05 iShBrazil .67e 40286 47.37 47.03 47.15—.05 iShSilver 68695 16.81 16.64 16.72—.02 iShChinaLC .87e 42931 43.65 43.40 43.48—.02 iShEMkts .59e 129629 44.89 44.68 44.71—.06 iShiBoxIG 3.87 25634 128.25 127.91 128.02—.47 iSh20yrT 3.05 34843 136.46 135.55 135.93—.90 iSEafe 1.66e 71456 69.25 68.97 69.12 iShiBxHYB 5.09 35201 87.93 87.81 87.92+.06 iShR2K 1.77e 45934 166.34 164.71 166.14+.70 iShREst 2.76e 17750 92.76 92.27 92.60+.06 iShCorEafe 1.56e 31387 65.08 64.82 64.95 Intelsat 18356 7.33 7.09 7.20+.05 iShJapan 26877 59.14 58.95 59.11+.06 iShCorEM .95e 34146 53.80 53.56 53.60—.01 JPMorgCh 3.20 19826 138.98 138.30 138.77+.14 Keycorp .74 19370 20.35 20.16 20.25+.03 KindMorg 1 25893 21.08 20.95 21.03 Kinrossg 50016 4.82 4.72 4.74—.02 LBrands 1.20 22836 17.98 17.61 17.97—.11 LaredoPet 17413 2.88 2.75 2.88+.08 MPLXLP 2.67 19916 25.75 25.10 25.61+.18 Macys 1.51 49499 16.99 16.64 16.97+.20 Mallinckdt 37600 3.72 3.32 3.70+.36 MarathnO .20 24246 13.55 13.19 13.54+.12 McDerI 198260 .75 .56 .69—.07 McEwenM .01 26631 1.34 1.28 1.29—.01 Meritor 25396 27.18 25.24 26.47+3.15 Nabors .24 22860 2.95 2.73 2.90+.03 NewmtM .56 24667 44.08 43.36 43.44—.32 NokiaCp .19e 68555 3.73 3.69 3.70+.01 OcciPet 3.16 37681 40.93 40.32 40.91+.21 OiSAC 34870 .97 .94 .94—.04 Oracle .96 18339 52.86 52.55 52.79+.09 PG&ECp 52121 11.06 10.67 10.87+.07 PPLCorp 1.65 17647 35.81 35.64 35.76+.09 PacifCstOil .31e 31182 .60 .50 .53+.09 PartyCity 18322 2.42 2.19 2.35+.13 Penney 29429 1.13 1.10 1.12+.01 Petrobras 23798 15.97 15.75 15.92+.02 Pfizer 1.52f 31554 38.99 38.71 38.99+.08 Pinterestn 23751 18.73 18.03 18.65+.54 PrUShSP 19954 25.13 24.92 25.07+.09 Qudian 22915 4.77 4.58 4.76+.19 RangeRs .08 36547 4.93 4.52 4.92+.29 RegionsFn .62 17851 17.22 17.06 17.17+.05 RestBrnds 2 29703 64.40 63.89 64.07+.09 RiteAidrs 112756 16.59 14.87 15.36—.63 SpdrGold 23049 143.61 142.80 143.33+.70 S&P500ETF 4.13e 131235 321.54 320.15 320.57—.51 SpdrOGEx .73e 88412 23.81 23.03 23.79+.43 Schlmbrg 2 31436 40.03 39.53 39.72—.69 Schwab .68 37852 47.94 47.42 47.52—.31 Seadrill 17843 2.78 2.51 2.56+.19 SlackTcn 24373 22.39 21.89 22.25+.04 SnapIncA 77100 16.28 15.77 16.22+.33 SwstnEngy 82797 2.47 2.30 2.46+.13 Sprint 28424 5.25 5.19 5.23+.01 Square 23985 62.59 61.00 62.52+.72 SPHlthC 1.01e 19265 101.61 101.27 101.31—.35 SPCnSt 1.28e 19454 63.02 62.67 62.70—.22 SPEngy 2.04e 41043 59.87 59.23 59.80+.10 SPDRFncl .46e 49344 30.75 30.62 30.66—.02 SPInds 1.12e 22117 81.69 81.26 81.29—.23 SPTech .78e 23826 91.62 90.95 91.29—.09 SpdrRESel 17046 38.49 38.35 38.41+.01 SPUtil 1.55e 32540 64.63 64.28 64.35—.02 TangerFac 1.42 18965 14.80 14.59 14.80+.10 Target 2.64 17137 128.97 127.38 127.51—1.39 TevaPhrm .73e 88366 10.05 9.62 9.94+.22 Transocn 60191 6.93 6.67 6.87+.07 Twitter 31183 32.32 31.77 32.26+.23 UberTchn 81476 29.95 28.90 29.85+.11 USBancrp 1.68 20546 59.36 58.87 59.09—.09 USNGas 18711 16.85 16.63 16.82—.08 USOilFd 52907 12.92 12.69 12.91+.02 USSteel .20 55945 11.62 11.14 11.56+.32 Valaris 18852 6.66 6.29 6.60+.09 ValeSA .29e 36745 13.26 13.15 13.16—.03 VanEGold .06e 118833 29.76 29.30 29.41—.08 VnEkSemi .58e 17013 141.68 140.41 141.03—.20 VEckOilSvc .47e 31185 13.31 13.08 13.22—.22 VanEJrGld 37118 43.00 42.22 42.52+.15 VangTotBd 2.06e 18457 83.92 83.77 83.86—.09 VangEmg 1.10e 27031 44.51 44.30 44.36 VangFTSE 1.10e 28094 43.93 43.77 43.86+.04 Vereit .55 17925 9.17 9.10 9.15+.02 VerizonCm 2.46 18838 61.40 60.99 61.04—.17 WPXEngy 22728 13.79 13.38 13.75+.14 WellsFargo 2.04 35773 53.70 53.46 53.65+.05 WhitngPet 41966 7.33 6.53 7.30+.54 WmsCos 1.52 21481 23.49 23.10 23.45+.25 Yamanag .02 82020 4.03 3.94 3.99+.04 ————————— Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. 