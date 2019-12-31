BC-150-actives-n

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|28040
|3.34
|3.22
|3.34+.11
|AT&TInc 2.08f
|57415
|39.06
|38.86
|38.92—.12
|Alibaba
|34281
|213.64
|210.73
|212.63—.28
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|102699
|8.52
|8.40
|8.50+.06
|Altria 3.36
|17095
|49.98
|49.62
|49.72—.17
|Annaly 1e
|44624
|9.46
|9.38
|9.39—.04
|AnteroRes 1
|30653
|2.97
|2.69
|2.96+.21
|Aphria
|49051
|5.26
|4.64
|5.15+.42
|AuroraC
|303763
|2.17
|1.88
|2.12+.21
|Avon
|29844
|5.64
|5.49
|5.54—.16
|BPPLC 2.46f
|23022
|37.63
|37.33
|37.59—.02
|BRFSA
|19754
|8.67
|8.62
|8.63—.08
|BkofAm .72
|101286
|35.22
|34.97
|35.08—.08
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|52919
|18.83
|18.51
|18.63+.02
|BlackBerry
|29899
|6.52
|6.41
|6.51+.09
|Boeing 8.22
|21125
|326.57
|323.33
|324.71—1.69
|BrMySq 1.80
|20887
|63.96
|63.51
|63.86+.13
|CallonPet
|52101
|4.97
|4.71
|4.93+.11
|CannTrHln
|18414
|.96
|.85
|.94+.07
|CanopyGr
|86901
|21.23
|18.50
|20.86+2.07
|CntryLink 1
|28661
|13.18
|12.97
|13.15+.05
|ChesEng
|223374
|.84
|.79
|.83—.00
|CgpVelLCrd
|25417
|14.59
|13.82
|14.53+.03
|CgpVelICrd
|82685
|3.61
|3.43
|3.45—.01
|Citigroup 2.04f
|25421
|79.80
|79.10
|79.72+.21
|ClevCliffs .24
|39518
|8.56
|8.30
|8.53+.20
|CocaCola 1.60
|17541
|55.30
|55.01
|55.09—.18
|Coeur
|24067
|8.18
|7.94
|8.02—.04
|CoreLabs 2.20
|21958
|39.50
|36.91
|36.96—10.51
|DenburyR
|57437
|1.45
|1.35
|1.45+.05
|DiamOffsh .50
|24150
|7.29
|6.98
|7.17+.05
|DrGMBllrs
|19311
|87.78
|83.18
|84.87+1.03
|DxSOXBrrs
|28094
|21.58
|21.01
|21.28+.04
|DxGBull
|74566
|36.50
|34.83
|35.24—.18
|DxGlMBr
|57193
|9.82
|9.30
|9.60—.11
|DirSPBear
|40054
|13.47
|13.30
|13.41+.05
|DirDGlBr
|84799
|5.64
|5.38
|5.57+.03
|Dupontrs 1.20
|17133
|63.79
|62.00
|63.76+1.47
|EnCanag .07
|55102
|4.76
|4.54
|4.76+.12
|EndvSilvg
|21496
|2.44
|2.38
|2.39—.01
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|79063
|12.80
|12.55
|12.78+.07
|EquitMid 1.31e
|17909
|13.30
|12.93
|13.20+.17
|ErosIntl
|16565
|3.42
|3.08
|3.39+.25
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|43079
|69.53
|69.01
|69.37—.11
|FMajSilvg
|27626
|12.69
|12.31
|12.38—.04
|Fitbit
|20951
|6.55
|6.41
|6.53+.09
|FordM .60a
|101521
|9.33
|9.24
|9.32+.07
|FrptMcM .20
|44718
|13.11
|12.92
|13.09+.08
|GenElec .04
|190121
|11.07
|10.96
|11.00—.08
|GenMotors 1.52
|17338
|36.74
|36.32
|36.65+.21
|GoldFLtd .01e
|20008
|6.75
|6.58
|6.62—.02
|Hallibrtn .72
|42087
|24.46
|24.13
|24.32—.24
|HarmonyG .05
|28789
|3.72
|3.60
|3.63
|HeclaM .01e
|31498
|3.45
|3.37
|3.40+.02
|HPEnt .45e
|24978
|15.90
|15.62
|15.88+.10
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|21416
|3.80
|3.73
|3.75+.02
|iPtShFut
|119078
|16.06
|15.71
|15.82+.06
|iShGold
|71603
|14.58
|14.49
|14.54+.05
|iShBrazil .67e
|40286
|47.37
|47.03
|47.15—.05
|iShSilver
|68695
|16.81
|16.64
|16.72—.02
|iShChinaLC .87e
|42931
|43.65
|43.40
|43.48—.02
|iShEMkts .59e
|129629
|44.89
|44.68
|44.71—.06
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|25634
|128.25
|127.91
|128.02—.47
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|34843
|136.46
|135.55
|135.93—.90
|iSEafe 1.66e
|71456
|69.25
|68.97
|69.12
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|35201
|87.93
|87.81
|87.92+.06
|iShR2K 1.77e
|45934
|166.34
|164.71
|166.14+.70
|iShREst 2.76e
|17750
|92.76
|92.27
|92.60+.06
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|31387
|65.08
|64.82
|64.95
|Intelsat
|18356
|7.33
|7.09
|7.20+.05
|iShJapan
|26877
|59.14
|58.95
|59.11+.06
|iShCorEM .95e
|34146
|53.80
|53.56
|53.60—.01
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|19826
|138.98
|138.30
|138.77+.14
|Keycorp .74
|19370
|20.35
|20.16
|20.25+.03
|KindMorg 1
|25893
|21.08
|20.95
|21.03
|Kinrossg
|50016
|4.82
|4.72
|4.74—.02
|LBrands 1.20
|22836
|17.98
|17.61
|17.97—.11
|LaredoPet
|17413
|2.88
|2.75
|2.88+.08
|MPLXLP 2.67
|19916
|25.75
|25.10
|25.61+.18
|Macys 1.51
|49499
|16.99
|16.64
|16.97+.20
|Mallinckdt
|37600
|3.72
|3.32
|3.70+.36
|MarathnO .20
|24246
|13.55
|13.19
|13.54+.12
|McDerI
|198260
|.75
|.56
|.69—.07
|McEwenM .01
|26631
|1.34
|1.28
|1.29—.01
|Meritor
|25396
|27.18
|25.24
|26.47+3.15
|Nabors .24
|22860
|2.95
|2.73
|2.90+.03
|NewmtM .56
|24667
|44.08
|43.36
|43.44—.32
|NokiaCp .19e
|68555
|3.73
|3.69
|3.70+.01
|OcciPet 3.16
|37681
|40.93
|40.32
|40.91+.21
|OiSAC
|34870
|.97
|.94
|.94—.04
|Oracle .96
|18339
|52.86
|52.55
|52.79+.09
|PG&ECp
|52121
|11.06
|10.67
|10.87+.07
|PPLCorp 1.65
|17647
|35.81
|35.64
|35.76+.09
|PacifCstOil .31e
|31182
|.60
|.50
|.53+.09
|PartyCity
|18322
|2.42
|2.19
|2.35+.13
|Penney
|29429
|1.13
|1.10
|1.12+.01
|Petrobras
|23798
|15.97
|15.75
|15.92+.02
|Pfizer 1.52f
|31554
|38.99
|38.71
|38.99+.08
|Pinterestn
|23751
|18.73
|18.03
|18.65+.54
|PrUShSP
|19954
|25.13
|24.92
|25.07+.09
|Qudian
|22915
|4.77
|4.58
|4.76+.19
|RangeRs .08
|36547
|4.93
|4.52
|4.92+.29
|RegionsFn .62
|17851
|17.22
|17.06
|17.17+.05
|RestBrnds 2
|29703
|64.40
|63.89
|64.07+.09
|RiteAidrs
|112756
|16.59
|14.87
|15.36—.63
|SpdrGold
|23049
|143.61
|142.80
|143.33+.70
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|131235
|321.54
|320.15
|320.57—.51
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|88412
|23.81
|23.03
|23.79+.43
|Schlmbrg 2
|31436
|40.03
|39.53
|39.72—.69
|Schwab .68
|37852
|47.94
|47.42
|47.52—.31
|Seadrill
|17843
|2.78
|2.51
|2.56+.19
|SlackTcn
|24373
|22.39
|21.89
|22.25+.04
|SnapIncA
|77100
|16.28
|15.77
|16.22+.33
|SwstnEngy
|82797
|2.47
|2.30
|2.46+.13
|Sprint
|28424
|5.25
|5.19
|5.23+.01
|Square
|23985
|62.59
|61.00
|62.52+.72
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|19265
|101.61
|101.27
|101.31—.35
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|19454
|63.02
|62.67
|62.70—.22
|SPEngy 2.04e
|41043
|59.87
|59.23
|59.80+.10
|SPDRFncl .46e
|49344
|30.75
|30.62
|30.66—.02
|SPInds 1.12e
|22117
|81.69
|81.26
|81.29—.23
|SPTech .78e
|23826
|91.62
|90.95
|91.29—.09
|SpdrRESel
|17046
|38.49
|38.35
|38.41+.01
|SPUtil 1.55e
|32540
|64.63
|64.28
|64.35—.02
|TangerFac 1.42
|18965
|14.80
|14.59
|14.80+.10
|Target 2.64
|17137
|128.97
|127.38
|127.51—1.39
|TevaPhrm .73e
|88366
|10.05
|9.62
|9.94+.22
|Transocn
|60191
|6.93
|6.67
|6.87+.07
|31183
|32.32
|31.77
|32.26+.23
|UberTchn
|81476
|29.95
|28.90
|29.85+.11
|USBancrp 1.68
|20546
|59.36
|58.87
|59.09—.09
|USNGas
|18711
|16.85
|16.63
|16.82—.08
|USOilFd
|52907
|12.92
|12.69
|12.91+.02
|USSteel .20
|55945
|11.62
|11.14
|11.56+.32
|Valaris
|18852
|6.66
|6.29
|6.60+.09
|ValeSA .29e
|36745
|13.26
|13.15
|13.16—.03
|VanEGold .06e
|118833
|29.76
|29.30
|29.41—.08
|VnEkSemi .58e
|17013
|141.68
|140.41
|141.03—.20
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|31185
|13.31
|13.08
|13.22—.22
|VanEJrGld
|37118
|43.00
|42.22
|42.52+.15
|VangTotBd 2.06e
|18457
|83.92
|83.77
|83.86—.09
|VangEmg 1.10e
|27031
|44.51
|44.30
|44.36
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|28094
|43.93
|43.77
|43.86+.04
|Vereit .55
|17925
|9.17
|9.10
|9.15+.02
|VerizonCm 2.46
|18838
|61.40
|60.99
|61.04—.17
|WPXEngy
|22728
|13.79
|13.38
|13.75+.14
|WellsFargo 2.04
|35773
|53.70
|53.46
|53.65+.05
|WhitngPet
|41966
|7.33
|6.53
|7.30+.54
|WmsCos 1.52
|21481
|23.49
|23.10
|23.45+.25
|Yamanag .02
|82020
|4.03
|3.94
|3.99+.04
|—————————
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.