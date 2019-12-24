BC-150-actives-n The Associated Press

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 17350 3.33 3.25 3.28+.03 AMCEnt .80 27602 7.67 7.43 7.57+.25 AT&TInc 2.08f 62481 39.12 38.90 38.92—.15 Alibaba 35733 215.43 213.35 214.16—.67 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 92448 8.61 8.54 8.59—.02 Altria 3.36 x27188 51.42 50.29 50.34—.37 Ambev .05e 14669 4.59 4.57 4.58—.01 AEagleOut .55 17305 14.58 14.28 14.35+.14 AnglogldA 15756 21.95 20.78 21.82+1.32 Annaly 1e 31283 9.64 9.55 9.64+.07 AnteroMid .45e 21255 7.28 7.07 7.16—.07 AnteroRes 1 26212 3.06 2.91 2.95+.04 Apache 1 42689 26.81 25.78 26.01—.52 Aphria 15781 4.90 4.79 4.88 AuroraC 219742 2.03 1.90 1.98—.04 BPPLC 2.46f 17275 38.14 37.96 38.03—.09 BkofAm .72 96418 35.28 35.12 35.20+.03 BarrickGld 2.82e 57594 18.30 17.76 18.21+.45 BlackBerry 36257 6.53 6.35 6.36—.12 Boeing 8.22 25717 339.75 333.00 333.11—4.44 BrMySq 1.80 14293 63.43 63.01 63.20—.02 CabotO&G .40f 28260 17.80 17.51 17.51—.08 CallonPet 73483 4.92 4.68 4.70—.14 CanopyGr 22345 19.86 19.22 19.63—.11 CenterPnt 1.15 14390 26.95 26.74 26.86+.13 CntryLink 1 21223 13.25 13.13 13.14—.06 ChesEng 188487 .97 .95 .95+.00 CgpVelICrd 43281 3.59 3.53 3.56—.05 Citigroup 2.04f 25240 78.94 78.46 78.56—.21 ClevCliffs .24 32002 8.50 8.21 8.37+.16 CocaCola 1.60 19524 55.00 54.73 54.74—.18 Coeur 34698 8.01 7.63 7.91+.26 ConAgra .85 18333 34.52 33.94 34.03+.01 ConocoPhil 1.68f 15939 65.51 64.71 64.86+.26 DenburyR 37400 1.43 1.38 1.40+.03 DevonE .36 16298 26.68 26.28 26.60+.37 DiamOffsh .50 25672 7.27 6.80 7.06+.27 DrGMBllrs 24707 76.39 70.40 75.53+6.46 DxGBull 89678 32.55 30.25 32.20+2.37 DxGlMBr 59424 11.88 10.83 10.98—1.15 DirSPBear 15441 13.37 13.29 13.34+.02 DirDGlBr 138158 6.60 6.09 6.16—.54 Disney 1.76 17740 145.25 144.45 144.95+.27 EQTCorp .12 16227 11.05 10.78 10.90+.02 EnCanag .07 62434 4.61 4.52 4.57+.05 EndvSilvg 25266 2.38 2.24 2.36+.14 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 38157 13.05 12.88 13.01—.04 EnvistaHn 22942 30.15 29.52 30.00+.41 ExxonMbl 3.48 25041 70.50 69.91 69.99—.30 FMajSilvg 31506 11.90 11.30 11.76+.53 FordM .60a 68238 9.47 9.43 9.45+.01 FortunaSlv 19899 3.96 3.74 3.94+.27 FrptMcM .20 65887 13.14 12.94 13.02+.17 GameStop 1.52 21415 5.67 5.49 5.52—.10 GenElec .04 135658 11.20 11.09 11.18+.02 GenMotors 1.52 16995 36.74 36.53 36.62—.15 GoldFLtd .01e 35195 6.63 6.24 6.55+.35 GpSuprvi 22747 4.09 3.66 3.76+.06 HPInc .70f 18678 20.74 20.56 20.70+.14 Hallibrtn .72 39360 25.34 24.89 24.98+.09 HarmonyG .05 41951 3.43 3.25 3.43+.21 HeclaM .01e 55100 3.45 3.31 3.37+.11 Hi-Crush 1.68e 16546 .99 .80 .98+.18 HomeDp 5.44 14937 221.04 219.22 220.57+1.36 Huya 17961 18.31 17.55 17.82+.24 IAMGldg 1.52f 24927 3.60 3.45 3.59+.15 iPtShFut 64797 15.10 14.91 14.92—.17 iShGold 47947 14.34 14.25 14.33+.13 iShSilver 84908 16.60 16.45 16.56+.28 iShChinaLC .87e 24504 43.17 43.07 43.08+.04 iShEMkts .59e 101585 44.62 44.53 44.55—.13 iSh20yrT 3.05 22177 137.06 135.89 136.57+.12 iSEafe 1.66e 29218 69.28 69.16 69.22—.07 iShiBxHYB 5.09 28113 87.82 87.73 87.81+.05 iShR2K 1.77e 27714 166.58 166.04 166.54+.24 iShREst 2.76e 16088 91.91 91.41 91.89+.41 iShCorEafe 1.56e 19996 65.07 64.77 64.97—.10 iShJapan 17601 59.62 59.52 59.54—.23 iShCorEM .95e 25565 53.41 53.30 53.33—.11 JPMorgCh 3.20 20210 137.58 137.06 137.25+.05 JPMAlerian 2.29 15604 22.08 21.86 21.98—.03 Keycorp .74 22108 20.33 20.24 20.29+.04 KindMorg 1 21760 21.19 21.06 21.08—.13 Kinrossg 56233 4.60 4.45 4.59+.14 LloydBkg .47a 22021 3.29 3.23 3.29+.08 MFAFncl .80 18825 7.87 7.81 7.86+.02 Macys 1.51 40122 16.33 16.10 16.18—.02 MarathnO .20 26688 13.73 13.56 13.66+.10 McDerI 45517 1.19 1.07 1.09—.05 McEwenM .01 16686 1.17 1.13 1.16+.03 Nabors .24 31221 3.31 3.14 3.18+.03 NewmtM .56 36858 42.34 41.82 42.18+.41 NikeB .98f 18912 100.66 99.76 100.09+.05 NobleCorp .08 28426 1.35 1.21 1.30+.09 NokiaCp .19e 50605 3.64 3.61 3.63—.01 OcciPet 3.16 35791 40.37 39.72 39.97+.26 Oracle .96 19952 53.96 53.42 53.48—.24 PG&ECp 29096 11.07 10.77 10.87—.07 PartyCity 15394 2.22 2.10 2.16+.04 Penney 21189 1.11 1.08 1.10 Petrobras 17094 15.97 15.79 15.88—.01 Pfizer 1.52f 32490 39.44 39.21 39.27—.05 Qudian 25857 4.65 4.45 4.63+.04 RangeRs .08 19653 4.98 4.83 4.90+.06 RegionsFn .62 17112 17.22 17.11 17.14—.03 RiteAidrs 84426 16.44 15.25 16.18+1.17 SpdrGold 35979 141.27 140.43 141.20+1.25 S&P500ETF 4.13e 117169 321.52 320.90 321.15—.08 SpdrOGEx .73e 62593 23.93 23.73 23.80+.08 Schlmbrg 2 24794 40.93 40.35 40.68—.12 Seadrill 41847 3.15 2.34 2.87+.53 SibanyeG .14r 17860 9.87 9.43 9.85+.36 SiderurNac 29853 3.55 3.34 3.39—.14 SlackTcn 19326 21.52 21.26 21.36—.17 SnapIncA 55822 15.62 15.39 15.62+.13 SwstnEngy 48212 2.42 2.36 2.40+.02 Sprint 35578 5.33 5.22 5.29+.06 Square 23253 63.75 62.37 63.69+.89 SPHlthC 1.01e 14426 103.24 102.73 102.95—.16 SPEngy 2.04e 29544 62.22 61.85 61.94—.05 SPDRFncl .46e 61184 30.69 30.60 30.65+.04 SPInds 1.12e 24241 82.20 81.71 81.74—.38 SPUtil 1.55e 25242 64.11 63.74 64.00+.01 TaiwSemi .73e 19314 58.09 57.55 57.75—.48 TeckResg .19e 14488 17.46 17.24 17.30+.04 TevaPhrm .73e 35700 10.09 9.90 10.04+.08 Transocn 94028 6.78 6.51 6.58+.04 Twitter 29645 32.71 32.42 32.55+.12 UberTchn 99472 30.84 30.11 30.64+.31 USNGas 24771 17.10 16.85 16.99—.19 USOilFd 24449 12.79 12.73 12.77+.07 USSteel .20 62015 12.17 11.79 11.90+.09 Valaris 35294 6.20 5.69 5.93+.24 ValeSA .29e 35566 13.57 13.31 13.51+.21 VanEGold .06e 239198 28.61 27.89 28.51+.74 VnEkRus .01e 15352 24.83 24.75 24.81+.06 VEckOilSvc .47e 33235 13.63 13.41 13.48+.02 VanEJrGld 61464 40.97 39.83 40.80+1.24 VangEmg 1.10e 22596 44.25 44.15 44.18—.05 VangFTSE 1.10e 29901 43.85 43.74 43.80—.07 Vereit .55 22519 9.20 9.10 9.20+.11 VerizonCm 2.46 27050 61.46 61.02 61.13—.27 VirgnGal 20063 11.49 11.01 11.44+.49 WPXEngy 15859 13.58 13.43 13.53+.11 WalMart 2.12f 14521 119.59 119.01 119.42+.39 WellsFargo 2.04 27741 54.04 53.74 53.77—.04 WhitngPet 27163 7.29 7.00 7.11+.16 WmsCos 1.52 20526 23.98 23.73 23.83—.11 YPFSoc .11e 19453 12.14 11.37 11.69+.37 Yamanag .02 66787 3.79 3.62 3.78+.19 ————————— Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. 