BC-150-actives-n

The Associated Press

December 20, 2019, 12:10 PM

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AT&TInc 2.08f 158935 39.26 38.89 39.15+.22
AbbottLab 1.44f 34820 89.24 87.20 87.24—.12
AbbVie 4.72f 48609 91.99 89.66 91.03+2.26
Alibaba 56425 212.93 210.42 212.71+2.58
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 166228 8.54 8.45 8.52+.05
Altria 3.36 41662 51.73 51.05 51.61+.82
Amcorn 44726 11.20 10.80 10.89+.09
Annaly 1e 55021 9.59 9.53 9.57+.04
AnteroRes 1 48607 2.98 2.74 2.74—.26
AuroraC 102612 2.30 2.22 2.28+.01
BPPLC 2.46f 64846 38.05 37.67 37.82+.17
BcoSantSA .21e 37918 4.18 4.15 4.17+.03
BkofAm .72 236271 35.24 35.00 35.07+.12
Barclay .15e 36024 9.39 9.30 9.32—.24
BarrickGld 2.82e
33491 17.78 17.49 17.56—.15
BerkHB 32856 227.80 225.56 226.98+1.77
BlackBerry 155945 6.52 6.06 6.36+.55
Boeing 8.22 37851 335.50 328.42 330.14—3.36
BostonSci 50931 46.62 45.13 45.41+.58
BrMySq 1.80 61489 63.59 62.92 63.10+.25
CallonPet 62596 4.76 4.62 4.74+.02
Care.com 41155 15.22 14.99 15.01+1.76
CarMax 31527 95.10 92.76 93.47—5.33
Carnival 2 86383 51.21 48.26 49.81+3.16
CenterPnt 1.15 33269 27.25 26.61 26.85+.07
CntryLink 1 50615 13.40 13.10 13.28—.06
ChesEng 399076 .98 .87 .92—.00
Chevron 4.76 45875 119.46 118.09 119.03+.90
Chewyn 96138 29.50 28.53 29.35+.79
CgpVelLCrd 55647 13.95 13.42 13.60—.50
CgpVelICrd 103188 3.73 3.58 3.68+.11
Citigroup 2.04f 69652 79.05 78.54 78.79+.59
ClevCliffs .24 44136 8.32 8.16 8.24—.13
CocaCola 1.60 77955 55.17 54.47 55.10+.78
ConAgra .85 56339 34.72 33.52 34.63+.97
ConocoPhil 1.68f
29177 64.02 63.23 63.83+.64
Corning .80 34012 29.36 29.02 29.23+.31
Cortevan 42146 28.14 27.44 28.10+.39
Danaher .68 36325 152.58 150.74 152.43+1.99
DenburyR 76568 1.45 1.32 1.39—.05
DiamRk .50 30392 11.52 11.33 11.34—.01
DxGBull 50451 28.77 27.98 28.14—.49
DirDGlBr 46889 7.25 7.05 7.21+.12
Disney 1.76 44905 147.88 145.77 146.97+.82
DowIncn 2.80 31278 55.25 54.02 54.54+.02
EliLilly 2.96f
29176 137.00 131.24 132.05+1.20
EnCanag .07 67724 4.51 4.38 4.40—.09
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 65136 13.12 12.88 13.07+.15
ExxonMbl 3.48 103789 70.17 69.39 70.04+.65
FordM .60a 169867 9.54 9.44 9.52+.11
FrptMcM .20 81241 13.05 12.86 12.98—.03
GenElec .04 x285529 11.14 10.90 11.10+.07
GenMotors 1.52 40429 37.62 37.19 37.55+.29
Gerdau .02e 56391 4.64 4.58 4.62+.17
GblXMLP .90e 29062 7.89 7.79 7.85+.01
HPInc .70f 45167 20.48 20.24 20.44+.14
Hallibrtn .72 42010 24.81 24.38 24.74+.26
HarmonyG .05 30154 3.20 3.10 3.12—.12
HeclaM .01e 36226 3.09 3.04 3.08+.04
HPEnt .45e 38617 15.85 15.70 15.71—.04
HostHotls .85a 38708 18.76 18.57 18.66+.02
ICICIBk .19e 33482 15.21 15.13 15.19+.11
iPtShFut 112803 14.91 14.76 14.83—.03
iShGold 38042 14.15 14.10 14.12—.02
iShBrazil .67e 100895 46.47 46.08 46.25—.31
iShHK .61e 32900 24.18 24.08 24.09+.09
iShSilver 65097 16.12 15.96 16.03+.09
iShChinaLC .87e 78099 43.13 43.04 43.06+.15
iShUSAgBd 2.65e
47500 112.29 112.15 112.29—.01
iShEMkts .59e 213167 44.61 44.50 44.58+.06
iShiBoxIG 3.87
32305 127.65 127.48 127.61—.09
iSEafe 1.66e 90961 69.32 69.20 69.28+.15
iShiBxHYB 5.09
127350 87.99 87.76 87.79—.07
iShR2K 1.77e
106336 166.41 165.72 166.18+.45
iSUSAMinV .87e 29201 65.56 65.29 65.49+.37
iShREst 2.76e 31945 92.21 91.54 91.94+.51
iShCrSPS 35646 84.39 83.93 84.11+.21
Intelsat 43569 6.88 6.41 6.73—.17
iSTaiwn 32104 41.02 40.85 40.98—.15
iShCorEM .95e 70925 53.38 53.25 53.34+.05
ItauUnH 45905 8.95 8.88 8.88—.12
JPMorgCh 3.20
71528 138.88 137.30 138.34+.99
JohnJn 3.80 50866 147.84 144.80 146.61+1.26
Keycorp .74 37869 20.53 20.24 20.46+.24
KindMorg 1 49869 21.00 20.79 20.96+.12
Kinrossg 42127 4.35 4.25 4.32+.01
Macys 1.51 50002 16.27 16.03 16.24+.16
Mallinckdt 54642 4.08 3.72 3.82+.03
MarathnO .20 49567 13.29 13.08 13.19+.01
McDerI 47410 1.07 .95 1.02+.06
Merck 2.44f 54960 92.64 90.84 91.25+1.26
MorgStan 1.40 36537 51.44 50.87 51.09+.23
Nabors .24 39138 3.09 2.93 2.94—.15
NewmtM .56 38679 41.21 40.77 41.10+.22
NikeB .98f 98033 101.40 98.85 99.42—1.73
NokiaCp .19e 140228 3.61 3.57 3.60+.01
OasisPet 49406 3.11 2.98 3.09+.05
OcciPet 3.16 44333 39.23 38.54 39.11+.41
Oracle .96 48394 53.95 53.35 53.74+.50
PG&ECp 66199 10.99 10.28 10.71—.21
Petrobras 69355 15.76 15.59 15.67—.19
Pfizer 1.52f 145626 39.52 38.97 39.44+.47
Pinterestn 39883 19.46 18.90 19.33+.24
ProctGam 2.98
43778 126.48 125.03 126.35+1.43
PrUShSP 32421 25.16 25.01 25.05—.28
RangeRs .08 48312 5.05 4.66 4.71—.29
RegionsFn .62 29815 17.45 17.27 17.38+.08
RiteAidrs 238076 15.09 12.11 15.07+3.23
SpdEMkt 34252 38.02 37.93 37.99+.02
SpdrWldxUS .79e
31079 31.62 31.56 31.61+.09
S&P500ETF 4.13e
626942 321.97 319.39 321.13+.23
SpdrITBd .92 30566 35.23 35.17 35.19—.11
SpdAgBd 35464 29.34 29.30 29.34—.08
SpdrOGEx .73e 109727 23.43 23.05 23.25—.15
Schlmbrg 2 44537 39.97 39.18 39.69+.08
Schwab .68 47823 48.34 47.90 48.18—.02
SnapIncA 122952 15.74 15.29 15.54+.08
SwstnEngy 118951 2.44 2.30 2.35—.07
Sprint 94950 5.41 5.26 5.39+.10
SPHlthC 1.01e
29954 102.93 102.28 102.72+.32
SPCnSt 1.28e 42988 63.34 62.78 63.28+.14
SPEngy 2.04e 56568 61.41 60.85 61.30—.07
SPDRFncl .46e
179088 30.88 30.72 30.81+.01
SPTech .78e 35127 91.05 90.72 90.92+.20
SPUtil 1.55e 56811 64.44 64.13 64.33—.32
TaiwSemi .73e 34837 58.27 57.32 58.10+.14
TevaPhrm .73e 48934 10.03 9.90 9.100+.03
Transocn 62011 6.15 5.92 5.96—.16
TruistFn 1.80f 34407 56.60 54.29 56.39+.25
Twitter 63534 32.25 31.54 32.18+.15
UberTchn 129154 30.26 29.85 30.17+.18
USBancrp 1.68 29143 60.92 59.91 60.26+.25
USOilFd 62401 12.72 12.56 12.62—.16
USSteel .20 196446 12.32 12.02 12.17—1.20
ValeSA .29e 110980 13.40 13.24 13.35+.13
VanEGold .06e 81188 27.54 27.28 27.33—.15
VnEkRus .01e 31492 26.03 25.93 25.94+.02
VEckOilSvc .47e
37284 13.47 13.28 13.37—.02
VangSP500 3.81e
31101 296.69 295.78 296.48+1.68
VangEmg 1.10e 47181 44.70 44.60 44.66
Vereit .55 32961 9.24 9.16 9.21—.01
VerizonCm 2.46
103686 62.10 61.14 61.82+1.02
Vipshop 32051 14.42 13.90 14.35+.44
Visa 1 40254 188.17 186.30 187.57+1.03
WPXEngy 34345 13.23 13.01 13.16+.09
WalMart 2.12f
30939 122.12 120.02 120.42+.34
WellsFargo 2.04 91371 54.05 53.59 53.67+.04
WhitngPet 40515 6.92 6.53 6.77—.13
WmsCos 1.52 71302 23.86 23.55 23.79+.29
Yamanag .02 72180 3.63 3.51 3.53—.08
—————————

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

