BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AT&TInc 2.08f 158935 39.26 38.89 39.15+.22 AbbottLab 1.44f 34820 89.24 87.20 87.24—.12 AbbVie 4.72f 48609 91.99 89.66 91.03+2.26 Alibaba 56425 212.93 210.42 212.71+2.58 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 166228 8.54 8.45 8.52+.05 Altria 3.36 41662 51.73 51.05 51.61+.82 Amcorn 44726 11.20 10.80 10.89+.09 Annaly 1e 55021 9.59 9.53 9.57+.04 AnteroRes 1 48607 2.98 2.74 2.74—.26 AuroraC 102612 2.30 2.22 2.28+.01 BPPLC 2.46f 64846 38.05 37.67 37.82+.17 BcoSantSA .21e 37918 4.18 4.15 4.17+.03 BkofAm .72 236271 35.24 35.00 35.07+.12 Barclay .15e 36024 9.39 9.30 9.32—.24 BarrickGld 2.82e 33491 17.78 17.49 17.56—.15 BerkHB 32856 227.80 225.56 226.98+1.77 BlackBerry 155945 6.52 6.06 6.36+.55 Boeing 8.22 37851 335.50 328.42 330.14—3.36 BostonSci 50931 46.62 45.13 45.41+.58 BrMySq 1.80 61489 63.59 62.92 63.10+.25 CallonPet 62596 4.76 4.62 4.74+.02 Care.com 41155 15.22 14.99 15.01+1.76 CarMax 31527 95.10 92.76 93.47—5.33 Carnival 2 86383 51.21 48.26 49.81+3.16 CenterPnt 1.15 33269 27.25 26.61 26.85+.07 CntryLink 1 50615 13.40 13.10 13.28—.06 ChesEng 399076 .98 .87 .92—.00 Chevron 4.76 45875 119.46 118.09 119.03+.90 Chewyn 96138 29.50 28.53 29.35+.79 CgpVelLCrd 55647 13.95 13.42 13.60—.50 CgpVelICrd 103188 3.73 3.58 3.68+.11 Citigroup 2.04f 69652 79.05 78.54 78.79+.59 ClevCliffs .24 44136 8.32 8.16 8.24—.13 CocaCola 1.60 77955 55.17 54.47 55.10+.78 ConAgra .85 56339 34.72 33.52 34.63+.97 ConocoPhil 1.68f 29177 64.02 63.23 63.83+.64 Corning .80 34012 29.36 29.02 29.23+.31 Cortevan 42146 28.14 27.44 28.10+.39 Danaher .68 36325 152.58 150.74 152.43+1.99 DenburyR 76568 1.45 1.32 1.39—.05 DiamRk .50 30392 11.52 11.33 11.34—.01 DxGBull 50451 28.77 27.98 28.14—.49 DirDGlBr 46889 7.25 7.05 7.21+.12 Disney 1.76 44905 147.88 145.77 146.97+.82 DowIncn 2.80 31278 55.25 54.02 54.54+.02 EliLilly 2.96f 29176 137.00 131.24 132.05+1.20 EnCanag .07 67724 4.51 4.38 4.40—.09 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 65136 13.12 12.88 13.07+.15 ExxonMbl 3.48 103789 70.17 69.39 70.04+.65 FordM .60a 169867 9.54 9.44 9.52+.11 FrptMcM .20 81241 13.05 12.86 12.98—.03 GenElec .04 x285529 11.14 10.90 11.10+.07 GenMotors 1.52 40429 37.62 37.19 37.55+.29 Gerdau .02e 56391 4.64 4.58 4.62+.17 GblXMLP .90e 29062 7.89 7.79 7.85+.01 HPInc .70f 45167 20.48 20.24 20.44+.14 Hallibrtn .72 42010 24.81 24.38 24.74+.26 HarmonyG .05 30154 3.20 3.10 3.12—.12 HeclaM .01e 36226 3.09 3.04 3.08+.04 HPEnt .45e 38617 15.85 15.70 15.71—.04 HostHotls .85a 38708 18.76 18.57 18.66+.02 ICICIBk .19e 33482 15.21 15.13 15.19+.11 iPtShFut 112803 14.91 14.76 14.83—.03 iShGold 38042 14.15 14.10 14.12—.02 iShBrazil .67e 100895 46.47 46.08 46.25—.31 iShHK .61e 32900 24.18 24.08 24.09+.09 iShSilver 65097 16.12 15.96 16.03+.09 iShChinaLC .87e 78099 43.13 43.04 43.06+.15 iShUSAgBd 2.65e 47500 112.29 112.15 112.29—.01 iShEMkts .59e 213167 44.61 44.50 44.58+.06 iShiBoxIG 3.87 32305 127.65 127.48 127.61—.09 iSEafe 1.66e 90961 69.32 69.20 69.28+.15 iShiBxHYB 5.09 127350 87.99 87.76 87.79—.07 iShR2K 1.77e 106336 166.41 165.72 166.18+.45 iSUSAMinV .87e 29201 65.56 65.29 65.49+.37 iShREst 2.76e 31945 92.21 91.54 91.94+.51 iShCrSPS 35646 84.39 83.93 84.11+.21 Intelsat 43569 6.88 6.41 6.73—.17 iSTaiwn 32104 41.02 40.85 40.98—.15 iShCorEM .95e 70925 53.38 53.25 53.34+.05 ItauUnH 45905 8.95 8.88 8.88—.12 JPMorgCh 3.20 71528 138.88 137.30 138.34+.99 JohnJn 3.80 50866 147.84 144.80 146.61+1.26 Keycorp .74 37869 20.53 20.24 20.46+.24 KindMorg 1 49869 21.00 20.79 20.96+.12 Kinrossg 42127 4.35 4.25 4.32+.01 Macys 1.51 50002 16.27 16.03 16.24+.16 Mallinckdt 54642 4.08 3.72 3.82+.03 MarathnO .20 49567 13.29 13.08 13.19+.01 McDerI 47410 1.07 .95 1.02+.06 Merck 2.44f 54960 92.64 90.84 91.25+1.26 MorgStan 1.40 36537 51.44 50.87 51.09+.23 Nabors .24 39138 3.09 2.93 2.94—.15 NewmtM .56 38679 41.21 40.77 41.10+.22 NikeB .98f 98033 101.40 98.85 99.42—1.73 NokiaCp .19e 140228 3.61 3.57 3.60+.01 OasisPet 49406 3.11 2.98 3.09+.05 OcciPet 3.16 44333 39.23 38.54 39.11+.41 Oracle .96 48394 53.95 53.35 53.74+.50 PG&ECp 66199 10.99 10.28 10.71—.21 Petrobras 69355 15.76 15.59 15.67—.19 Pfizer 1.52f 145626 39.52 38.97 39.44+.47 Pinterestn 39883 19.46 18.90 19.33+.24 ProctGam 2.98 43778 126.48 125.03 126.35+1.43 PrUShSP 32421 25.16 25.01 25.05—.28 RangeRs .08 48312 5.05 4.66 4.71—.29 RegionsFn .62 29815 17.45 17.27 17.38+.08 RiteAidrs 238076 15.09 12.11 15.07+3.23 SpdEMkt 34252 38.02 37.93 37.99+.02 SpdrWldxUS .79e 31079 31.62 31.56 31.61+.09 S&P500ETF 4.13e 626942 321.97 319.39 321.13+.23 SpdrITBd .92 30566 35.23 35.17 35.19—.11 SpdAgBd 35464 29.34 29.30 29.34—.08 SpdrOGEx .73e 109727 23.43 23.05 23.25—.15 Schlmbrg 2 44537 39.97 39.18 39.69+.08 Schwab .68 47823 48.34 47.90 48.18—.02 SnapIncA 122952 15.74 15.29 15.54+.08 SwstnEngy 118951 2.44 2.30 2.35—.07 Sprint 94950 5.41 5.26 5.39+.10 SPHlthC 1.01e 29954 102.93 102.28 102.72+.32 SPCnSt 1.28e 42988 63.34 62.78 63.28+.14 SPEngy 2.04e 56568 61.41 60.85 61.30—.07 SPDRFncl .46e 179088 30.88 30.72 30.81+.01 SPTech .78e 35127 91.05 90.72 90.92+.20 SPUtil 1.55e 56811 64.44 64.13 64.33—.32 TaiwSemi .73e 34837 58.27 57.32 58.10+.14 TevaPhrm .73e 48934 10.03 9.90 9.100+.03 Transocn 62011 6.15 5.92 5.96—.16 TruistFn 1.80f 34407 56.60 54.29 56.39+.25 Twitter 63534 32.25 31.54 32.18+.15 UberTchn 129154 30.26 29.85 30.17+.18 USBancrp 1.68 29143 60.92 59.91 60.26+.25 USOilFd 62401 12.72 12.56 12.62—.16 USSteel .20 196446 12.32 12.02 12.17—1.20 ValeSA .29e 110980 13.40 13.24 13.35+.13 VanEGold .06e 81188 27.54 27.28 27.33—.15 VnEkRus .01e 31492 26.03 25.93 25.94+.02 VEckOilSvc .47e 37284 13.47 13.28 13.37—.02 VangSP500 3.81e 31101 296.69 295.78 296.48+1.68 VangEmg 1.10e 47181 44.70 44.60 44.66 Vereit .55 32961 9.24 9.16 9.21—.01 VerizonCm 2.46 103686 62.10 61.14 61.82+1.02 Vipshop 32051 14.42 13.90 14.35+.44 Visa 1 40254 188.17 186.30 187.57+1.03 WPXEngy 34345 13.23 13.01 13.16+.09 WalMart 2.12f 30939 122.12 120.02 120.42+.34 WellsFargo 2.04 91371 54.05 53.59 53.67+.04 WhitngPet 40515 6.92 6.53 6.77—.13 WmsCos 1.52 71302 23.86 23.55 23.79+.29 Yamanag .02 72180 3.63 3.51 3.53—.08 