BC-150-actives-n

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AT&TInc 2.08f
|158935
|39.26
|38.89
|39.15+.22
|AbbottLab 1.44f
|34820
|89.24
|87.20
|87.24—.12
|AbbVie 4.72f
|48609
|91.99
|89.66
|91.03+2.26
|Alibaba
|56425
|212.93
|210.42
|212.71+2.58
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|166228
|8.54
|8.45
|8.52+.05
|Altria 3.36
|41662
|51.73
|51.05
|51.61+.82
|Amcorn
|44726
|11.20
|10.80
|10.89+.09
|Annaly 1e
|55021
|9.59
|9.53
|9.57+.04
|AnteroRes 1
|48607
|2.98
|2.74
|2.74—.26
|AuroraC
|102612
|2.30
|2.22
|2.28+.01
|BPPLC 2.46f
|64846
|38.05
|37.67
|37.82+.17
|BcoSantSA .21e
|37918
|4.18
|4.15
|4.17+.03
|BkofAm .72
|236271
|35.24
|35.00
|35.07+.12
|Barclay .15e
|36024
|9.39
|9.30
|9.32—.24
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|33491
|17.78
|17.49
|17.56—.15
|BerkHB
|32856
|227.80
|225.56
|226.98+1.77
|BlackBerry
|155945
|6.52
|6.06
|6.36+.55
|Boeing 8.22
|37851
|335.50
|328.42
|330.14—3.36
|BostonSci
|50931
|46.62
|45.13
|45.41+.58
|BrMySq 1.80
|61489
|63.59
|62.92
|63.10+.25
|CallonPet
|62596
|4.76
|4.62
|4.74+.02
|Care.com
|41155
|15.22
|14.99
|15.01+1.76
|CarMax
|31527
|95.10
|92.76
|93.47—5.33
|Carnival 2
|86383
|51.21
|48.26
|49.81+3.16
|CenterPnt 1.15
|33269
|27.25
|26.61
|26.85+.07
|CntryLink 1
|50615
|13.40
|13.10
|13.28—.06
|ChesEng
|399076
|.98
|.87
|.92—.00
|Chevron 4.76
|45875
|119.46
|118.09
|119.03+.90
|Chewyn
|96138
|29.50
|28.53
|29.35+.79
|CgpVelLCrd
|55647
|13.95
|13.42
|13.60—.50
|CgpVelICrd
|103188
|3.73
|3.58
|3.68+.11
|Citigroup 2.04f
|69652
|79.05
|78.54
|78.79+.59
|ClevCliffs .24
|44136
|8.32
|8.16
|8.24—.13
|CocaCola 1.60
|77955
|55.17
|54.47
|55.10+.78
|ConAgra .85
|56339
|34.72
|33.52
|34.63+.97
|ConocoPhil 1.68f
|29177
|64.02
|63.23
|63.83+.64
|Corning .80
|34012
|29.36
|29.02
|29.23+.31
|Cortevan
|42146
|28.14
|27.44
|28.10+.39
|Danaher .68
|36325
|152.58
|150.74
|152.43+1.99
|DenburyR
|76568
|1.45
|1.32
|1.39—.05
|DiamRk .50
|30392
|11.52
|11.33
|11.34—.01
|DxGBull
|50451
|28.77
|27.98
|28.14—.49
|DirDGlBr
|46889
|7.25
|7.05
|7.21+.12
|Disney 1.76
|44905
|147.88
|145.77
|146.97+.82
|DowIncn 2.80
|31278
|55.25
|54.02
|54.54+.02
|EliLilly 2.96f
|29176
|137.00
|131.24
|132.05+1.20
|EnCanag .07
|67724
|4.51
|4.38
|4.40—.09
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|65136
|13.12
|12.88
|13.07+.15
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|103789
|70.17
|69.39
|70.04+.65
|FordM .60a
|169867
|9.54
|9.44
|9.52+.11
|FrptMcM .20
|81241
|13.05
|12.86
|12.98—.03
|GenElec .04
|x285529
|11.14
|10.90
|11.10+.07
|GenMotors 1.52
|40429
|37.62
|37.19
|37.55+.29
|Gerdau .02e
|56391
|4.64
|4.58
|4.62+.17
|GblXMLP .90e
|29062
|7.89
|7.79
|7.85+.01
|HPInc .70f
|45167
|20.48
|20.24
|20.44+.14
|Hallibrtn .72
|42010
|24.81
|24.38
|24.74+.26
|HarmonyG .05
|30154
|3.20
|3.10
|3.12—.12
|HeclaM .01e
|36226
|3.09
|3.04
|3.08+.04
|HPEnt .45e
|38617
|15.85
|15.70
|15.71—.04
|HostHotls .85a
|38708
|18.76
|18.57
|18.66+.02
|ICICIBk .19e
|33482
|15.21
|15.13
|15.19+.11
|iPtShFut
|112803
|14.91
|14.76
|14.83—.03
|iShGold
|38042
|14.15
|14.10
|14.12—.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|100895
|46.47
|46.08
|46.25—.31
|iShHK .61e
|32900
|24.18
|24.08
|24.09+.09
|iShSilver
|65097
|16.12
|15.96
|16.03+.09
|iShChinaLC .87e
|78099
|43.13
|43.04
|43.06+.15
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|47500
|112.29
|112.15
|112.29—.01
|iShEMkts .59e
|213167
|44.61
|44.50
|44.58+.06
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|32305
|127.65
|127.48
|127.61—.09
|iSEafe 1.66e
|90961
|69.32
|69.20
|69.28+.15
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|127350
|87.99
|87.76
|87.79—.07
|iShR2K 1.77e
|106336
|166.41
|165.72
|166.18+.45
|iSUSAMinV .87e
|29201
|65.56
|65.29
|65.49+.37
|iShREst 2.76e
|31945
|92.21
|91.54
|91.94+.51
|iShCrSPS
|35646
|84.39
|83.93
|84.11+.21
|Intelsat
|43569
|6.88
|6.41
|6.73—.17
|iSTaiwn
|32104
|41.02
|40.85
|40.98—.15
|iShCorEM .95e
|70925
|53.38
|53.25
|53.34+.05
|ItauUnH
|45905
|8.95
|8.88
|8.88—.12
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|71528
|138.88
|137.30
|138.34+.99
|JohnJn 3.80
|50866
|147.84
|144.80
|146.61+1.26
|Keycorp .74
|37869
|20.53
|20.24
|20.46+.24
|KindMorg 1
|49869
|21.00
|20.79
|20.96+.12
|Kinrossg
|42127
|4.35
|4.25
|4.32+.01
|Macys 1.51
|50002
|16.27
|16.03
|16.24+.16
|Mallinckdt
|54642
|4.08
|3.72
|3.82+.03
|MarathnO .20
|49567
|13.29
|13.08
|13.19+.01
|McDerI
|47410
|1.07
|.95
|1.02+.06
|Merck 2.44f
|54960
|92.64
|90.84
|91.25+1.26
|MorgStan 1.40
|36537
|51.44
|50.87
|51.09+.23
|Nabors .24
|39138
|3.09
|2.93
|2.94—.15
|NewmtM .56
|38679
|41.21
|40.77
|41.10+.22
|NikeB .98f
|98033
|101.40
|98.85
|99.42—1.73
|NokiaCp .19e
|140228
|3.61
|3.57
|3.60+.01
|OasisPet
|49406
|3.11
|2.98
|3.09+.05
|OcciPet 3.16
|44333
|39.23
|38.54
|39.11+.41
|Oracle .96
|48394
|53.95
|53.35
|53.74+.50
|PG&ECp
|66199
|10.99
|10.28
|10.71—.21
|Petrobras
|69355
|15.76
|15.59
|15.67—.19
|Pfizer 1.52f
|145626
|39.52
|38.97
|39.44+.47
|Pinterestn
|39883
|19.46
|18.90
|19.33+.24
|ProctGam 2.98
|43778
|126.48
|125.03
|126.35+1.43
|PrUShSP
|32421
|25.16
|25.01
|25.05—.28
|RangeRs .08
|48312
|5.05
|4.66
|4.71—.29
|RegionsFn .62
|29815
|17.45
|17.27
|17.38+.08
|RiteAidrs
|238076
|15.09
|12.11
|15.07+3.23
|SpdEMkt
|34252
|38.02
|37.93
|37.99+.02
|SpdrWldxUS .79e
|31079
|31.62
|31.56
|31.61+.09
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|626942
|321.97
|319.39
|321.13+.23
|SpdrITBd .92
|30566
|35.23
|35.17
|35.19—.11
|SpdAgBd
|35464
|29.34
|29.30
|29.34—.08
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|109727
|23.43
|23.05
|23.25—.15
|Schlmbrg 2
|44537
|39.97
|39.18
|39.69+.08
|Schwab .68
|47823
|48.34
|47.90
|48.18—.02
|SnapIncA
|122952
|15.74
|15.29
|15.54+.08
|SwstnEngy
|118951
|2.44
|2.30
|2.35—.07
|Sprint
|94950
|5.41
|5.26
|5.39+.10
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|29954
|102.93
|102.28
|102.72+.32
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|42988
|63.34
|62.78
|63.28+.14
|SPEngy 2.04e
|56568
|61.41
|60.85
|61.30—.07
|SPDRFncl .46e
|179088
|30.88
|30.72
|30.81+.01
|SPTech .78e
|35127
|91.05
|90.72
|90.92+.20
|SPUtil 1.55e
|56811
|64.44
|64.13
|64.33—.32
|TaiwSemi .73e
|34837
|58.27
|57.32
|58.10+.14
|TevaPhrm .73e
|48934
|10.03
|9.90
|9.100+.03
|Transocn
|62011
|6.15
|5.92
|5.96—.16
|TruistFn 1.80f
|34407
|56.60
|54.29
|56.39+.25
|63534
|32.25
|31.54
|32.18+.15
|UberTchn
|129154
|30.26
|29.85
|30.17+.18
|USBancrp 1.68
|29143
|60.92
|59.91
|60.26+.25
|USOilFd
|62401
|12.72
|12.56
|12.62—.16
|USSteel .20
|196446
|12.32
|12.02
|12.17—1.20
|ValeSA .29e
|110980
|13.40
|13.24
|13.35+.13
|VanEGold .06e
|81188
|27.54
|27.28
|27.33—.15
|VnEkRus .01e
|31492
|26.03
|25.93
|25.94+.02
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|37284
|13.47
|13.28
|13.37—.02
|VangSP500 3.81e
|31101
|296.69
|295.78
|296.48+1.68
|VangEmg 1.10e
|47181
|44.70
|44.60
|44.66
|Vereit .55
|32961
|9.24
|9.16
|9.21—.01
|VerizonCm 2.46
|103686
|62.10
|61.14
|61.82+1.02
|Vipshop
|32051
|14.42
|13.90
|14.35+.44
|Visa 1
|40254
|188.17
|186.30
|187.57+1.03
|WPXEngy
|34345
|13.23
|13.01
|13.16+.09
|WalMart 2.12f
|30939
|122.12
|120.02
|120.42+.34
|WellsFargo 2.04
|91371
|54.05
|53.59
|53.67+.04
|WhitngPet
|40515
|6.92
|6.53
|6.77—.13
|WmsCos 1.52
|71302
|23.86
|23.55
|23.79+.29
|Yamanag .02
|72180
|3.63
|3.51
|3.53—.08
|—————————
