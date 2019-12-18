BC-150-actives-n,

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AESCorp .57f
|37914
|19.19
|18.81
|19.19+.27
|AMCEnt .80
|29093
|8.13
|7.66
|8.01—.11
|AT&TInc 2.08f
|94265
|38.93
|38.59
|38.64+.14
|Alibaba
|58941
|209.83
|208.04
|209.54+1.36
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|117988
|8.54
|8.42
|8.54+.09
|Altria 3.36
|25831
|51.10
|50.78
|50.94+.11
|Ambev .05e
|49647
|4.68
|4.62
|4.64+.02
|Amcorn
|25638
|10.80
|10.71
|10.78—.04
|Annaly 1e
|46060
|9.57
|9.51
|9.53—.02
|AnteroMid .45e
|29022
|6.51
|6.33
|6.49+.17
|AnteroRes 1
|34250
|2.91
|2.77
|2.86+.05
|Aphria
|32300
|5.14
|4.89
|4.91—.22
|AuroraC
|217985
|2.32
|2.20
|2.20—.15
|Avon
|152311
|5.41
|5.27
|5.39+.07
|BPPLC 2.46f
|32506
|37.88
|37.58
|37.60+.01
|BcBilVArg .27e
|30252
|5.63
|5.60
|5.61+.03
|BcoBrad .06a
|66203
|8.73
|8.57
|8.67+.16
|BcoSantSA .21e
|61411
|4.19
|4.16
|4.18+.02
|BkofAm .72
|176948
|35.27
|35.05
|35.15+.11
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|70617
|17.77
|17.41
|17.76+.37
|Boeing 8.22
|27793
|332.32
|328.14
|331.92+4.92
|BrMySq 1.80
|46612
|64.28
|63.25
|63.37—.75
|CVSHealth 2
|24017
|73.60
|72.65
|72.94—.41
|CabotO&G .40f
|24106
|16.88
|16.62
|16.86+.17
|CallonPet
|49274
|4.76
|4.61
|4.65—.09
|CanopyGr
|31755
|20.78
|19.82
|19.82—.83
|CntryLink 1
|37496
|13.28
|13.09
|13.14+.01
|ChesEng
|443812
|.88
|.81
|.87+.05
|CgpVelLCrd
|36407
|14.12
|13.62
|14.00+.03
|CgpVelICrd
|107876
|3.69
|3.56
|3.59—.02
|Citigroup 2.04f
|45476
|78.09
|77.66
|77.75+.01
|CocaCola 1.60
|33607
|54.75
|54.10
|54.11—.32
|DRHorton .70
|24107
|54.25
|52.61
|52.69—1.01
|Danaher .68
|75053
|151.44
|149.57
|150.75—.02
|DenburyR
|79458
|1.52
|1.38
|1.51+.11
|DevonE .36
|40103
|24.86
|24.31
|24.83+.66
|DxGBull
|49428
|28.38
|27.42
|28.30+.62
|DirDGlBr
|42769
|7.41
|7.15
|7.17—.17
|Disney 1.76
|34938
|147.95
|146.42
|146.90—.83
|EOGRescs 1.15
|24984
|81.30
|78.81
|81.06+2.25
|ElancoAn
|45696
|28.86
|28.00
|28.12—.64
|EliLilly 2.96f
|29546
|129.95
|127.69
|129.94+4.61
|EnCanag .07
|87202
|4.56
|4.44
|4.53+.02
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|61978
|12.90
|12.63
|12.90+.28
|EnLinkLLC 1.11e
|45956
|6.16
|5.85
|6.16+.27
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|41938
|70.29
|69.28
|70.05+.37
|FedExCp 2.60
|142461
|152.77
|146.29
|146.90—16.33
|FMajSilvg
|42195
|11.02
|10.53
|10.76—.39
|Fitbit
|25432
|6.65
|6.60
|6.63+.01
|FordM .60a
|193285
|9.49
|9.36
|9.48+.09
|FrptMcM .20
|94946
|13.03
|12.83
|12.91—.06
|GenElec .04
|252486
|11.14
|10.92
|10.96—.14
|GenMill 1.96
|42941
|53.30
|51.92
|52.56+.39
|GenMotors 1.52
|33747
|36.88
|36.33
|36.86+.55
|Gerdau .02e
|32545
|4.45
|4.38
|4.41+.01
|HPInc .70f
|30071
|20.48
|20.30
|20.37—.01
|Hallibrtn .72
|45612
|24.67
|24.34
|24.62—.07
|Hanesbds .60
|30091
|15.12
|14.81
|14.92+.28
|HarmonyG .05
|35333
|3.15
|3.08
|3.14—.02
|HeclaM .01e
|26647
|3.09
|3.00
|3.09+.07
|ICICIBk .19e
|39617
|15.25
|15.12
|15.16—.07
|ING .14e
|43686
|12.24
|12.14
|12.20+.01
|iPtShFut
|167988
|15.11
|14.87
|15.08—.01
|iShGold
|64665
|14.13
|14.08
|14.11+.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|106751
|46.03
|45.73
|45.81+.28
|iShHK .61e
|32418
|24.16
|24.10
|24.12—.12
|iShSilver
|24242
|15.89
|15.82
|15.87—.02
|iShChinaLC .87e
|53493
|43.05
|42.95
|42.96+.08
|iShEMkts .59e
|278104
|44.49
|44.36
|44.39+.13
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|37321
|128.11
|127.81
|127.93—.07
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|27466
|137.45
|136.30
|136.52—1.08
|iSEafe 1.66e
|51863
|69.21
|69.01
|69.02—.20
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|72558
|88.20
|88.06
|88.19+.14
|iShR2K 1.77e
|54457
|165.09
|164.32
|164.77+.07
|iShREst 2.76e
|25592
|90.43
|89.59
|90.43+.91
|Infosys
|41181
|10.37
|10.29
|10.32+.03
|Intelsat
|68346
|6.60
|5.98
|6.53+.57
|InvitHm .52
|26348
|28.94
|28.66
|28.77+.08
|iShCorEM .95e
|57140
|53.26
|53.12
|53.14+.14
|ItauUnH
|42050
|9.00
|8.82
|8.96+.16
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|36123
|139.02
|137.72
|138.66+.48
|JohnContln 1.04
|25132
|40.87
|40.39
|40.69+.01
|Keycorp .74
|32698
|20.49
|20.28
|20.40+.04
|KindMorg 1
|35000
|20.67
|20.47
|20.62+.11
|Kinrossg
|58848
|4.25
|4.17
|4.22+.01
|LBrands 1.20
|24050
|18.48
|17.92
|18.41+.50
|LVSands 3.08
|27955
|69.90
|68.36
|68.52+.31
|LloydBkg .47a
|55652
|3.28
|3.24
|3.27—.05
|Macys 1.51
|117851
|16.79
|16.06
|16.74+.71
|Mallinckdt
|35718
|3.88
|3.62
|3.71+.09
|MarathnO .20
|38379
|13.52
|13.30
|13.48+.11
|McDerI
|69603
|.85
|.77
|.85+.06
|Merck 2.44f
|26817
|90.00
|89.13
|89.79+.77
|MorgStan 1.40
|29186
|51.12
|50.82
|50.82—.09
|Mosaic .20
|35320
|20.48
|20.09
|20.41+.26
|Nabors .24
|29087
|2.88
|2.68
|2.86+.14
|NewmtM .56
|26703
|40.58
|40.35
|40.47—.01
|NobleCorp .08
|44284
|1.09
|.94
|1.09+.16
|NokiaCp .19e
|70874
|3.62
|3.58
|3.61+.01
|OasisPet
|39744
|2.99
|2.86
|2.96+.05
|OcciPet 3.16
|38619
|39.03
|38.31
|38.76+.44
|OiSAC
|36314
|1.09
|1.05
|1.07
|Oracle .96
|51939
|53.59
|52.95
|53.55+.71
|PG&ECp
|207854
|12.12
|11.27
|11.45+.54
|Penney
|28509
|1.09
|1.04
|1.08+.02
|Petrobras
|96040
|15.87
|15.57
|15.86+.38
|Pfizer 1.52f
|104328
|39.08
|38.68
|38.69—.21
|Pinterestn
|33491
|18.62
|18.22
|18.41+.20
|Qudian
|24143
|4.92
|4.71
|4.71—.12
|RangeRs .08
|37171
|4.95
|4.67
|4.88+.14
|RegionsFn .62
|24688
|17.53
|17.37
|17.38—.05
|RoyDShllB 3.76
|34624
|59.76
|59.30
|59.51+.48
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|165581
|320.25
|319.53
|319.82+.25
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|116253
|23.31
|22.82
|23.19+.22
|Schlmbrg 2
|41227
|39.96
|38.97
|39.84+.38
|SchwIntEq .71e
|27091
|33.46
|33.38
|33.38—.11
|Schwab .68
|59325
|49.65
|49.06
|49.17—.32
|SeaLtd
|46430
|38.02
|36.80
|37.62—.39
|SlackTcn
|48162
|21.48
|20.15
|21.38+.67
|SnapIncA
|85578
|15.39
|15.06
|15.14+.04
|SwstnEngy
|124994
|2.35
|2.28
|2.31+.01
|Sprint
|34986
|5.24
|5.18
|5.21+.01
|SPEngy 2.04e
|44661
|61.78
|61.01
|61.60+.44
|SPDRFncl .46e
|170420
|31.04
|30.88
|30.89—.05
|SPInds 1.12e
|25448
|81.62
|81.10
|81.12—.47
|SPUtil 1.55e
|43657
|64.61
|64.08
|64.31—.06
|Steelcse .58
|46472
|23.02
|20.95
|22.51+3.43
|TaiwSemi .73e
|58212
|59.64
|58.72
|58.76—.47
|TallgELP 2.20f
|119886
|22.16
|22.12
|22.14
|TevaPhrm .73e
|33039
|9.83
|9.69
|9.77+.07
|Transocn
|63740
|6.11
|5.94
|6.04—.01
|TruistFn 1.80f
|24162
|56.92
|56.41
|56.60—.07
|58791
|31.27
|30.63
|31.25+.55
|UberTchn
|112782
|29.99
|29.34
|29.97+.22
|USBancrp 1.68f
|31173
|60.82
|59.99
|60.00—.68
|USOilFd
|88167
|12.78
|12.62
|12.74+.02
|USSteel .20
|40794
|13.55
|13.24
|13.37—.12
|ValeSA .29e
|52700
|13.10
|12.95
|12.97—.12
|VanEGold .06e
|84772
|27.41
|27.09
|27.38+.22
|VnEkRus .01e
|29283
|25.89
|25.76
|25.82—.01
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|44166
|13.28
|13.02
|13.23+.10
|VangEmg 1.10e
|44124
|44.65
|44.51
|44.52+.13
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|29929
|44.20
|44.09
|44.10—.14
|VerizonCm 2.46
|36859
|61.70
|61.02
|61.13—.37
|Vipshop
|32279
|14.44
|14.25
|14.29—.06
|WPXEngy
|45587
|12.97
|12.63
|12.95+.26
|WellsFargo 2.04
|51657
|54.46
|53.97
|54.04—.31
|WhitngPet
|53876
|7.14
|6.60
|6.93+.19
|WmsCos 1.52
|46125
|23.33
|22.96
|23.10+.16
|Yamanag .02
|41987
|3.65
|3.56
|3.65+.05
