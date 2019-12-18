BC-150-actives-n, The Associated Press

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .57f 37914…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .57f 37914 19.19 18.81 19.19+.27 AMCEnt .80 29093 8.13 7.66 8.01—.11 AT&TInc 2.08f 94265 38.93 38.59 38.64+.14 Alibaba 58941 209.83 208.04 209.54+1.36 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 117988 8.54 8.42 8.54+.09 Altria 3.36 25831 51.10 50.78 50.94+.11 Ambev .05e 49647 4.68 4.62 4.64+.02 Amcorn 25638 10.80 10.71 10.78—.04 Annaly 1e 46060 9.57 9.51 9.53—.02 AnteroMid .45e 29022 6.51 6.33 6.49+.17 AnteroRes 1 34250 2.91 2.77 2.86+.05 Aphria 32300 5.14 4.89 4.91—.22 AuroraC 217985 2.32 2.20 2.20—.15 Avon 152311 5.41 5.27 5.39+.07 BPPLC 2.46f 32506 37.88 37.58 37.60+.01 BcBilVArg .27e 30252 5.63 5.60 5.61+.03 BcoBrad .06a 66203 8.73 8.57 8.67+.16 BcoSantSA .21e 61411 4.19 4.16 4.18+.02 BkofAm .72 176948 35.27 35.05 35.15+.11 BarrickGld 2.82e 70617 17.77 17.41 17.76+.37 Boeing 8.22 27793 332.32 328.14 331.92+4.92 BrMySq 1.80 46612 64.28 63.25 63.37—.75 CVSHealth 2 24017 73.60 72.65 72.94—.41 CabotO&G .40f 24106 16.88 16.62 16.86+.17 CallonPet 49274 4.76 4.61 4.65—.09 CanopyGr 31755 20.78 19.82 19.82—.83 CntryLink 1 37496 13.28 13.09 13.14+.01 ChesEng 443812 .88 .81 .87+.05 CgpVelLCrd 36407 14.12 13.62 14.00+.03 CgpVelICrd 107876 3.69 3.56 3.59—.02 Citigroup 2.04f 45476 78.09 77.66 77.75+.01 CocaCola 1.60 33607 54.75 54.10 54.11—.32 DRHorton .70 24107 54.25 52.61 52.69—1.01 Danaher .68 75053 151.44 149.57 150.75—.02 DenburyR 79458 1.52 1.38 1.51+.11 DevonE .36 40103 24.86 24.31 24.83+.66 DxGBull 49428 28.38 27.42 28.30+.62 DirDGlBr 42769 7.41 7.15 7.17—.17 Disney 1.76 34938 147.95 146.42 146.90—.83 EOGRescs 1.15 24984 81.30 78.81 81.06+2.25 ElancoAn 45696 28.86 28.00 28.12—.64 EliLilly 2.96f 29546 129.95 127.69 129.94+4.61 EnCanag .07 87202 4.56 4.44 4.53+.02 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 61978 12.90 12.63 12.90+.28 EnLinkLLC 1.11e 45956 6.16 5.85 6.16+.27 ExxonMbl 3.48 41938 70.29 69.28 70.05+.37 FedExCp 2.60 142461 152.77 146.29 146.90—16.33 FMajSilvg 42195 11.02 10.53 10.76—.39 Fitbit 25432 6.65 6.60 6.63+.01 FordM .60a 193285 9.49 9.36 9.48+.09 FrptMcM .20 94946 13.03 12.83 12.91—.06 GenElec .04 252486 11.14 10.92 10.96—.14 GenMill 1.96 42941 53.30 51.92 52.56+.39 GenMotors 1.52 33747 36.88 36.33 36.86+.55 Gerdau .02e 32545 4.45 4.38 4.41+.01 HPInc .70f 30071 20.48 20.30 20.37—.01 Hallibrtn .72 45612 24.67 24.34 24.62—.07 Hanesbds .60 30091 15.12 14.81 14.92+.28 HarmonyG .05 35333 3.15 3.08 3.14—.02 HeclaM .01e 26647 3.09 3.00 3.09+.07 ICICIBk .19e 39617 15.25 15.12 15.16—.07 ING .14e 43686 12.24 12.14 12.20+.01 iPtShFut 167988 15.11 14.87 15.08—.01 iShGold 64665 14.13 14.08 14.11+.01 iShBrazil .67e 106751 46.03 45.73 45.81+.28 iShHK .61e 32418 24.16 24.10 24.12—.12 iShSilver 24242 15.89 15.82 15.87—.02 iShChinaLC .87e 53493 43.05 42.95 42.96+.08 iShEMkts .59e 278104 44.49 44.36 44.39+.13 iShiBoxIG 3.87 37321 128.11 127.81 127.93—.07 iSh20yrT 3.05 27466 137.45 136.30 136.52—1.08 iSEafe 1.66e 51863 69.21 69.01 69.02—.20 iShiBxHYB 5.09 72558 88.20 88.06 88.19+.14 iShR2K 1.77e 54457 165.09 164.32 164.77+.07 iShREst 2.76e 25592 90.43 89.59 90.43+.91 Infosys 41181 10.37 10.29 10.32+.03 Intelsat 68346 6.60 5.98 6.53+.57 InvitHm .52 26348 28.94 28.66 28.77+.08 iShCorEM .95e 57140 53.26 53.12 53.14+.14 ItauUnH 42050 9.00 8.82 8.96+.16 JPMorgCh 3.20 36123 139.02 137.72 138.66+.48 JohnContln 1.04 25132 40.87 40.39 40.69+.01 Keycorp .74 32698 20.49 20.28 20.40+.04 KindMorg 1 35000 20.67 20.47 20.62+.11 Kinrossg 58848 4.25 4.17 4.22+.01 LBrands 1.20 24050 18.48 17.92 18.41+.50 LVSands 3.08 27955 69.90 68.36 68.52+.31 LloydBkg .47a 55652 3.28 3.24 3.27—.05 Macys 1.51 117851 16.79 16.06 16.74+.71 Mallinckdt 35718 3.88 3.62 3.71+.09 MarathnO .20 38379 13.52 13.30 13.48+.11 McDerI 69603 .85 .77 .85+.06 Merck 2.44f 26817 90.00 89.13 89.79+.77 MorgStan 1.40 29186 51.12 50.82 50.82—.09 Mosaic .20 35320 20.48 20.09 20.41+.26 Nabors .24 29087 2.88 2.68 2.86+.14 NewmtM .56 26703 40.58 40.35 40.47—.01 NobleCorp .08 44284 1.09 .94 1.09+.16 NokiaCp .19e 70874 3.62 3.58 3.61+.01 OasisPet 39744 2.99 2.86 2.96+.05 OcciPet 3.16 38619 39.03 38.31 38.76+.44 OiSAC 36314 1.09 1.05 1.07 Oracle .96 51939 53.59 52.95 53.55+.71 PG&ECp 207854 12.12 11.27 11.45+.54 Penney 28509 1.09 1.04 1.08+.02 Petrobras 96040 15.87 15.57 15.86+.38 Pfizer 1.52f 104328 39.08 38.68 38.69—.21 Pinterestn 33491 18.62 18.22 18.41+.20 Qudian 24143 4.92 4.71 4.71—.12 RangeRs .08 37171 4.95 4.67 4.88+.14 RegionsFn .62 24688 17.53 17.37 17.38—.05 RoyDShllB 3.76 34624 59.76 59.30 59.51+.48 S&P500ETF 4.13e 165581 320.25 319.53 319.82+.25 SpdrOGEx .73e 116253 23.31 22.82 23.19+.22 Schlmbrg 2 41227 39.96 38.97 39.84+.38 SchwIntEq .71e 27091 33.46 33.38 33.38—.11 Schwab .68 59325 49.65 49.06 49.17—.32 SeaLtd 46430 38.02 36.80 37.62—.39 SlackTcn 48162 21.48 20.15 21.38+.67 SnapIncA 85578 15.39 15.06 15.14+.04 SwstnEngy 124994 2.35 2.28 2.31+.01 Sprint 34986 5.24 5.18 5.21+.01 SPEngy 2.04e 44661 61.78 61.01 61.60+.44 SPDRFncl .46e 170420 31.04 30.88 30.89—.05 SPInds 1.12e 25448 81.62 81.10 81.12—.47 SPUtil 1.55e 43657 64.61 64.08 64.31—.06 Steelcse .58 46472 23.02 20.95 22.51+3.43 TaiwSemi .73e 58212 59.64 58.72 58.76—.47 TallgELP 2.20f 119886 22.16 22.12 22.14 TevaPhrm .73e 33039 9.83 9.69 9.77+.07 Transocn 63740 6.11 5.94 6.04—.01 TruistFn 1.80f 24162 56.92 56.41 56.60—.07 Twitter 58791 31.27 30.63 31.25+.55 UberTchn 112782 29.99 29.34 29.97+.22 USBancrp 1.68f 31173 60.82 59.99 60.00—.68 USOilFd 88167 12.78 12.62 12.74+.02 USSteel .20 40794 13.55 13.24 13.37—.12 ValeSA .29e 52700 13.10 12.95 12.97—.12 VanEGold .06e 84772 27.41 27.09 27.38+.22 VnEkRus .01e 29283 25.89 25.76 25.82—.01 VEckOilSvc .47e 44166 13.28 13.02 13.23+.10 VangEmg 1.10e 44124 44.65 44.51 44.52+.13 VangFTSE 1.10e 29929 44.20 44.09 44.10—.14 VerizonCm 2.46 36859 61.70 61.02 61.13—.37 Vipshop 32279 14.44 14.25 14.29—.06 WPXEngy 45587 12.97 12.63 12.95+.26 WellsFargo 2.04 51657 54.46 53.97 54.04—.31 WhitngPet 53876 7.14 6.60 6.93+.19 WmsCos 1.52 46125 23.33 22.96 23.10+.16 Yamanag .02 41987 3.65 3.56 3.65+.05 ————————— Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.