BC-150-actives-n

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|ABBLtd .76e
|24726
|23.99
|23.93
|23.96+.17
|AKSteel
|24336
|3.31
|3.23
|3.29—.01
|AT&TInc 2.08f
|72429
|38.70
|38.52
|38.61+.02
|AbbVie 4.72f
|25520
|90.00
|89.09
|89.13—.30
|Alibaba
|53514
|208.87
|206.82
|207.60+.63
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|201897
|8.56
|8.35
|8.56+.26
|Amcorn
|24872
|10.76
|10.64
|10.73—.04
|Annaly 1e
|61792
|9.59
|9.44
|9.58+.14
|AnteroMid .45e
|46929
|6.48
|6.02
|6.48+.50
|AnteroRes 1
|29024
|2.76
|2.64
|2.68
|AuroraC
|244757
|2.50
|2.35
|2.38—.17
|BPPLC 2.46f
|59934
|37.83
|37.50
|37.71+.27
|BcoBrad .06a
|62077
|8.49
|8.37
|8.48+.07
|BcoSantSA .21e
|35955
|4.18
|4.15
|4.17+.02
|BkofAm .72
|167732
|35.08
|34.74
|35.08+.38
|Barclay .15e
|28152
|9.86
|9.73
|9.82—.33
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|48314
|17.52
|17.29
|17.40—.02
|Boeing 8.22
|85478
|330.95
|320.61
|330.34+3.34
|BostonSci
|29443
|45.21
|44.49
|44.57—.63
|BrMySq 1.80
|47676
|64.35
|63.54
|64.20+.70
|CVSHealth 2
|39901
|74.44
|72.81
|73.38—1.02
|CallonPet
|36665
|4.63
|4.41
|4.63+.23
|CenterPnt 1.15
|33552
|26.73
|26.26
|26.68+.33
|CntryLink 1
|76000
|13.49
|13.18
|13.35—.24
|ChesEng
|294666
|.81
|.77
|.80+.03
|ChinaMble 1.95e
|25209
|39.98
|39.76
|39.95+.09
|CgpVelLCrd
|39087
|14.08
|13.71
|13.96+.45
|CgpVelICrd
|102561
|3.67
|3.57
|3.61—.11
|Citigroup 2.04f
|49131
|78.00
|77.13
|77.81+.90
|ClevCliffs .24
|47685
|8.35
|8.17
|8.35+.06
|CocaCola 1.60
|25418
|54.58
|54.29
|54.36—.06
|Cortevan
|26232
|27.55
|26.96
|27.05—.50
|Danaher .68
|78675
|151.98
|150.07
|151.35—.09
|DeltaAir 1.61
|26942
|59.30
|58.33
|58.98+.56
|DenburyR
|59559
|1.40
|1.31
|1.40+.10
|DxGBull
|45931
|28.52
|27.73
|28.00—.40
|DirDGlBr
|43354
|7.33
|7.12
|7.26+.08
|Dupontrs 1.20
|29240
|65.45
|63.66
|63.81—1.09
|EliLilly 2.58
|36530
|126.92
|123.31
|126.13+3.28
|EnCanag .07
|84623
|4.54
|4.38
|4.50+.10
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|82593
|12.97
|12.84
|12.96+.16
|EnLinkLLC 1.11e
|29906
|5.96
|5.47
|5.95+.48
|EntProdPt 1.77f
|24211
|28.31
|27.83
|28.27+.57
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|41643
|70.38
|69.88
|70.07+.07
|Fitbit
|27461
|6.65
|6.60
|6.62—.02
|FordM .60a
|123403
|9.41
|9.33
|9.36—.04
|FrptMcM .20
|119304
|13.20
|12.96
|12.100+.05
|GenElec .04
|180263
|11.23
|11.09
|11.14—.03
|GenMotors 1.52
|25530
|36.39
|36.11
|36.19+.08
|GoldFLtd .01e
|41660
|6.06
|5.90
|5.93+.04
|HPInc .70f
|29977
|20.54
|20.33
|20.46—.06
|Hallibrtn .72
|124655
|24.76
|24.29
|24.72+.37
|HeclaM .01e
|35959
|3.04
|2.96
|3.04—.06
|HPEnt .45e
|29116
|16.10
|15.85
|15.95—.14
|HomeDp 5.44
|32023
|219.17
|215.87
|219.17+3.64
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|26682
|3.41
|3.36
|3.39
|iPtShFut
|139978
|15.28
|14.97
|15.11—.10
|iShGold
|41687
|14.13
|14.09
|14.11—.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|79974
|45.50
|45.24
|45.47—.09
|iShHK .61e
|28837
|24.18
|24.08
|24.17+.01
|iShSilver
|30889
|15.93
|15.84
|15.90—.01
|iShChinaLC .87e
|87494
|42.90
|42.73
|42.83+.49
|iShEMkts .59e
|284599
|44.24
|44.12
|44.23+.37
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|26863
|128.35
|127.97
|128.05—.05
|iSEafe 1.66e
|106597
|69.36
|69.22
|69.33—.30
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|64761
|87.98
|87.79
|87.98+.20
|iShR2K 1.77e
|51794
|164.23
|163.70
|164.09+.21
|iShCorTInt 1.28e
|31567
|61.43
|61.32
|61.42—.06
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|31916
|65.07
|64.95
|65.05—.27
|Infosys
|54936
|10.28
|10.18
|10.24+.11
|iShJapan
|24328
|60.18
|60.05
|60.18—.11
|iSTaiwn
|26359
|41.20
|41.11
|41.16+.28
|iShUK
|25297
|33.70
|33.57
|33.63—.58
|iShCorEM .95e
|52087
|52.97
|52.85
|52.96+.43
|ItauUnH
|35839
|8.81
|8.70
|8.80+.04
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|28227
|138.20
|137.23
|138.12+.78
|Jabil .32
|28849
|44.20
|42.11
|42.79+2.15
|JohnJn 3.80
|30688
|143.58
|142.52
|143.47+1.68
|JohnContln 1.04
|34899
|40.88
|40.46
|40.82+.22
|Keycorp .74
|26622
|20.31
|20.08
|20.30+.19
|KindMorg 1
|33068
|20.71
|20.57
|20.70+.12
|Kinrossg
|69292
|4.30
|4.22
|4.24—.05
|Kroger .56f
|24702
|28.74
|28.23
|28.50+.19
|LaredoPet
|52453
|2.95
|2.64
|2.94+.12
|LloydBkg .47a
|56493
|3.31
|3.27
|3.31—.27
|Macys 1.51
|73839
|15.92
|15.48
|15.91+.28
|MarathnO .20
|44774
|13.43
|13.05
|13.42+.29
|Merck 2.44f
|28139
|89.45
|88.68
|89.06—.24
|MorgStan 1.40
|34258
|51.22
|50.77
|51.14+.42
|Nabors .24
|25906
|2.70
|2.64
|2.69+.07
|NewResid 2
|31379
|16.28
|15.87
|16.24+.49
|NewmtM .56
|24227
|41.21
|40.57
|40.61—.38
|NikeB .98f
|26744
|100.17
|99.05
|99.22+.41
|NokiaCp .19e
|107454
|3.63
|3.60
|3.61+.02
|OasisPet
|66020
|2.92
|2.83
|2.88+.04
|OcciPet 3.16
|35687
|38.77
|38.21
|38.45+.13
|Oracle .96
|64914
|54.06
|53.02
|53.18—.81
|PG&ECp
|122250
|10.59
|9.81
|9.92+.25
|Penney
|58547
|1.11
|1.04
|1.06—.04
|Petrobras
|68775
|15.56
|15.33
|15.56+.17
|Pfizer 1.52f
|93118
|39.44
|39.03
|39.10—.05
|Pinterestn
|58666
|18.72
|17.97
|18.06—.16
|PlainsAAP 1.44
|27970
|18.31
|17.71
|18.31+.61
|Qudian
|32320
|4.90
|4.61
|4.76+.22
|RangeRs .08
|50840
|4.77
|4.45
|4.76+.23
|RegionsFn .62
|29106
|17.36
|17.20
|17.33+.09
|RoyDShllB 3.76
|42936
|59.27
|58.88
|59.15+.81
|RoyDShllA 3.76
|28323
|58.78
|58.50
|58.62+.46
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|149389
|320.25
|319.53
|319.91+.41
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|159363
|22.95
|22.50
|22.94+.56
|Schlmbrg 2
|42252
|39.92
|39.42
|39.51+.11
|Schwab .68
|28510
|49.71
|49.45
|49.59—.14
|SibanyeG .14r
|28045
|9.71
|9.45
|9.46+.24
|SlackTcn
|31804
|21.69
|21.02
|21.03—.38
|SnapIncA
|135114
|15.42
|15.05
|15.19+.08
|SouthnCo 2.48f
|51012
|64.26
|62.33
|63.87+1.60
|SwstnEngy
|120141
|2.27
|2.14
|2.27+.13
|Sprint
|30847
|5.23
|5.17
|5.22+.03
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|25790
|63.04
|62.82
|62.86—.14
|SPEngy 2.04e
|50483
|61.71
|61.30
|61.59+.47
|SPDRFncl .46e
|120125
|31.00
|30.83
|30.99+.17
|SPTech .78e
|24008
|90.49
|89.96
|90.19—.10
|SpdrRESel
|26200
|38.00
|37.62
|37.69—.20
|SPUtil 1.55e
|59682
|64.77
|64.14
|64.50+.34
|Synchrony .88
|25849
|37.28
|37.00
|37.02—.16
|TaiwSemi .73e
|45193
|59.71
|58.78
|59.19+.65
|TallgELP 2.20f
|610437
|22.18
|22.09
|22.11+3.82
|TevaPhrm .73e
|55691
|9.92
|9.67
|9.74—.12
|Transocn
|66473
|6.18
|6.02
|6.09+.06
|Tuppwre 1.08
|25213
|8.28
|7.29
|8.15+.66
|TurqHillRs
|36272
|.74
|.63
|.65—.08
|55612
|31.21
|30.63
|30.81—.16
|UberTchn
|166520
|30.42
|29.53
|29.73—.32
|Unilever 1.48e
|27713
|57.11
|56.34
|56.35—5.57
|USOilFd
|62653
|12.76
|12.65
|12.72+.13
|USSteel .20
|65032
|13.54
|13.06
|13.48+.30
|ValeSA .29e
|40529
|13.13
|13.04
|13.11—.06
|VanEGold .06e
|99243
|27.45
|27.18
|27.27—.12
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|41744
|13.21
|13.06
|13.15+.12
|VangREIT 3.08e
|28451
|91.32
|90.44
|90.60—.40
|VangEmg 1.10e
|33583
|44.38
|44.28
|44.37+.31
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|33003
|44.29
|44.20
|44.28—.12
|Vereit .55
|24632
|9.28
|9.14
|9.14—.07
|VerizonCm 2.46
|30858
|61.68
|61.35
|61.63+.40
|Visa 1
|24136
|186.78
|184.10
|185.32—.92
|WPXEngy
|114019
|12.73
|12.35
|12.50+.60
|WellsFargo 2.04
|56662
|54.33
|53.99
|54.33+.11
|WhitngPet
|48565
|6.64
|6.05
|6.63+.59
|WmsCos 1.52
|60010
|23.30
|22.90
|23.28+.46
|Yamanag .02
|59307
|3.71
|3.62
|3.62—.07
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.