BC-150-actives-n

The Associated Press

December 17, 2019, 12:10 PM

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
ABBLtd .76e 24726 23.99 23.93 23.96+.17
AKSteel 24336 3.31 3.23 3.29—.01
AT&TInc 2.08f 72429 38.70 38.52 38.61+.02
AbbVie 4.72f 25520 90.00 89.09 89.13—.30
Alibaba 53514 208.87 206.82 207.60+.63
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 201897 8.56 8.35 8.56+.26
Amcorn 24872 10.76 10.64 10.73—.04
Annaly 1e 61792 9.59 9.44 9.58+.14
AnteroMid .45e 46929 6.48 6.02 6.48+.50
AnteroRes 1 29024 2.76 2.64 2.68
AuroraC 244757 2.50 2.35 2.38—.17
BPPLC 2.46f 59934 37.83 37.50 37.71+.27
BcoBrad .06a 62077 8.49 8.37 8.48+.07
BcoSantSA .21e 35955 4.18 4.15 4.17+.02
BkofAm .72 167732 35.08 34.74 35.08+.38
Barclay .15e 28152 9.86 9.73 9.82—.33
BarrickGld 2.82e
48314 17.52 17.29 17.40—.02
Boeing 8.22 85478 330.95 320.61 330.34+3.34
BostonSci 29443 45.21 44.49 44.57—.63
BrMySq 1.80 47676 64.35 63.54 64.20+.70
CVSHealth 2 39901 74.44 72.81 73.38—1.02
CallonPet 36665 4.63 4.41 4.63+.23
CenterPnt 1.15 33552 26.73 26.26 26.68+.33
CntryLink 1 76000 13.49 13.18 13.35—.24
ChesEng 294666 .81 .77 .80+.03
ChinaMble 1.95e 25209 39.98 39.76 39.95+.09
CgpVelLCrd 39087 14.08 13.71 13.96+.45
CgpVelICrd 102561 3.67 3.57 3.61—.11
Citigroup 2.04f 49131 78.00 77.13 77.81+.90
ClevCliffs .24 47685 8.35 8.17 8.35+.06
CocaCola 1.60 25418 54.58 54.29 54.36—.06
Cortevan 26232 27.55 26.96 27.05—.50
Danaher .68 78675 151.98 150.07 151.35—.09
DeltaAir 1.61 26942 59.30 58.33 58.98+.56
DenburyR 59559 1.40 1.31 1.40+.10
DxGBull 45931 28.52 27.73 28.00—.40
DirDGlBr 43354 7.33 7.12 7.26+.08
Dupontrs 1.20 29240 65.45 63.66 63.81—1.09
EliLilly 2.58 36530 126.92 123.31 126.13+3.28
EnCanag .07 84623 4.54 4.38 4.50+.10
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 82593 12.97 12.84 12.96+.16
EnLinkLLC 1.11e 29906 5.96 5.47 5.95+.48
EntProdPt 1.77f 24211 28.31 27.83 28.27+.57
ExxonMbl 3.48 41643 70.38 69.88 70.07+.07
Fitbit 27461 6.65 6.60 6.62—.02
FordM .60a 123403 9.41 9.33 9.36—.04
FrptMcM .20 119304 13.20 12.96 12.100+.05
GenElec .04 180263 11.23 11.09 11.14—.03
GenMotors 1.52 25530 36.39 36.11 36.19+.08
GoldFLtd .01e 41660 6.06 5.90 5.93+.04
HPInc .70f 29977 20.54 20.33 20.46—.06
Hallibrtn .72 124655 24.76 24.29 24.72+.37
HeclaM .01e 35959 3.04 2.96 3.04—.06
HPEnt .45e 29116 16.10 15.85 15.95—.14
HomeDp 5.44
32023 219.17 215.87 219.17+3.64
IAMGldg 1.52f 26682 3.41 3.36 3.39
iPtShFut 139978 15.28 14.97 15.11—.10
iShGold 41687 14.13 14.09 14.11—.01
iShBrazil .67e 79974 45.50 45.24 45.47—.09
iShHK .61e 28837 24.18 24.08 24.17+.01
iShSilver 30889 15.93 15.84 15.90—.01
iShChinaLC .87e 87494 42.90 42.73 42.83+.49
iShEMkts .59e 284599 44.24 44.12 44.23+.37
iShiBoxIG 3.87
26863 128.35 127.97 128.05—.05
iSEafe 1.66e 106597 69.36 69.22 69.33—.30
iShiBxHYB 5.09 64761 87.98 87.79 87.98+.20
iShR2K 1.77e 51794 164.23 163.70 164.09+.21
iShCorTInt 1.28e
31567 61.43 61.32 61.42—.06
iShCorEafe 1.56e
31916 65.07 64.95 65.05—.27
Infosys 54936 10.28 10.18 10.24+.11
iShJapan 24328 60.18 60.05 60.18—.11
iSTaiwn 26359 41.20 41.11 41.16+.28
iShUK 25297 33.70 33.57 33.63—.58
iShCorEM .95e 52087 52.97 52.85 52.96+.43
ItauUnH 35839 8.81 8.70 8.80+.04
JPMorgCh 3.20
28227 138.20 137.23 138.12+.78
Jabil .32 28849 44.20 42.11 42.79+2.15
JohnJn 3.80 30688 143.58 142.52 143.47+1.68
JohnContln 1.04 34899 40.88 40.46 40.82+.22
Keycorp .74 26622 20.31 20.08 20.30+.19
KindMorg 1 33068 20.71 20.57 20.70+.12
Kinrossg 69292 4.30 4.22 4.24—.05
Kroger .56f 24702 28.74 28.23 28.50+.19
LaredoPet 52453 2.95 2.64 2.94+.12
LloydBkg .47a 56493 3.31 3.27 3.31—.27
Macys 1.51 73839 15.92 15.48 15.91+.28
MarathnO .20 44774 13.43 13.05 13.42+.29
Merck 2.44f 28139 89.45 88.68 89.06—.24
MorgStan 1.40 34258 51.22 50.77 51.14+.42
Nabors .24 25906 2.70 2.64 2.69+.07
NewResid 2 31379 16.28 15.87 16.24+.49
NewmtM .56 24227 41.21 40.57 40.61—.38
NikeB .98f 26744 100.17 99.05 99.22+.41
NokiaCp .19e 107454 3.63 3.60 3.61+.02
OasisPet 66020 2.92 2.83 2.88+.04
OcciPet 3.16 35687 38.77 38.21 38.45+.13
Oracle .96 64914 54.06 53.02 53.18—.81
PG&ECp 122250 10.59 9.81 9.92+.25
Penney 58547 1.11 1.04 1.06—.04
Petrobras 68775 15.56 15.33 15.56+.17
Pfizer 1.52f 93118 39.44 39.03 39.10—.05
Pinterestn 58666 18.72 17.97 18.06—.16
PlainsAAP 1.44 27970 18.31 17.71 18.31+.61
Qudian 32320 4.90 4.61 4.76+.22
RangeRs .08 50840 4.77 4.45 4.76+.23
RegionsFn .62 29106 17.36 17.20 17.33+.09
RoyDShllB 3.76 42936 59.27 58.88 59.15+.81
RoyDShllA 3.76 28323 58.78 58.50 58.62+.46
S&P500ETF 4.13e
149389 320.25 319.53 319.91+.41
SpdrOGEx .73e 159363 22.95 22.50 22.94+.56
Schlmbrg 2 42252 39.92 39.42 39.51+.11
Schwab .68 28510 49.71 49.45 49.59—.14
SibanyeG .14r 28045 9.71 9.45 9.46+.24
SlackTcn 31804 21.69 21.02 21.03—.38
SnapIncA 135114 15.42 15.05 15.19+.08
SouthnCo 2.48f 51012 64.26 62.33 63.87+1.60
SwstnEngy 120141 2.27 2.14 2.27+.13
Sprint 30847 5.23 5.17 5.22+.03
SPCnSt 1.28e 25790 63.04 62.82 62.86—.14
SPEngy 2.04e 50483 61.71 61.30 61.59+.47
SPDRFncl .46e
120125 31.00 30.83 30.99+.17
SPTech .78e 24008 90.49 89.96 90.19—.10
SpdrRESel 26200 38.00 37.62 37.69—.20
SPUtil 1.55e 59682 64.77 64.14 64.50+.34
Synchrony .88 25849 37.28 37.00 37.02—.16
TaiwSemi .73e 45193 59.71 58.78 59.19+.65
TallgELP 2.20f
610437 22.18 22.09 22.11+3.82
TevaPhrm .73e 55691 9.92 9.67 9.74—.12
Transocn 66473 6.18 6.02 6.09+.06
Tuppwre 1.08 25213 8.28 7.29 8.15+.66
TurqHillRs 36272 .74 .63 .65—.08
Twitter 55612 31.21 30.63 30.81—.16
UberTchn 166520 30.42 29.53 29.73—.32
Unilever 1.48e 27713 57.11 56.34 56.35—5.57
USOilFd 62653 12.76 12.65 12.72+.13
USSteel .20 65032 13.54 13.06 13.48+.30
ValeSA .29e 40529 13.13 13.04 13.11—.06
VanEGold .06e 99243 27.45 27.18 27.27—.12
VEckOilSvc .47e
41744 13.21 13.06 13.15+.12
VangREIT 3.08e
28451 91.32 90.44 90.60—.40
VangEmg 1.10e 33583 44.38 44.28 44.37+.31
VangFTSE 1.10e
33003 44.29 44.20 44.28—.12
Vereit .55 24632 9.28 9.14 9.14—.07
VerizonCm 2.46 30858 61.68 61.35 61.63+.40
Visa 1 24136 186.78 184.10 185.32—.92
WPXEngy 114019 12.73 12.35 12.50+.60
WellsFargo 2.04 56662 54.33 53.99 54.33+.11
WhitngPet 48565 6.64 6.05 6.63+.59
WmsCos 1.52 60010 23.30 22.90 23.28+.46
Yamanag .02 59307 3.71 3.62 3.62—.07
—————————

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

