BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP)

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ABBLtd .76e 24726 23.99 23.93 23.96+.17 AKSteel 24336 3.31 3.23 3.29—.01 AT&TInc 2.08f 72429 38.70 38.52 38.61+.02 AbbVie 4.72f 25520 90.00 89.09 89.13—.30 Alibaba 53514 208.87 206.82 207.60+.63 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 201897 8.56 8.35 8.56+.26 Amcorn 24872 10.76 10.64 10.73—.04 Annaly 1e 61792 9.59 9.44 9.58+.14 AnteroMid .45e 46929 6.48 6.02 6.48+.50 AnteroRes 1 29024 2.76 2.64 2.68 AuroraC 244757 2.50 2.35 2.38—.17 BPPLC 2.46f 59934 37.83 37.50 37.71+.27 BcoBrad .06a 62077 8.49 8.37 8.48+.07 BcoSantSA .21e 35955 4.18 4.15 4.17+.02 BkofAm .72 167732 35.08 34.74 35.08+.38 Barclay .15e 28152 9.86 9.73 9.82—.33 BarrickGld 2.82e 48314 17.52 17.29 17.40—.02 Boeing 8.22 85478 330.95 320.61 330.34+3.34 BostonSci 29443 45.21 44.49 44.57—.63 BrMySq 1.80 47676 64.35 63.54 64.20+.70 CVSHealth 2 39901 74.44 72.81 73.38—1.02 CallonPet 36665 4.63 4.41 4.63+.23 CenterPnt 1.15 33552 26.73 26.26 26.68+.33 CntryLink 1 76000 13.49 13.18 13.35—.24 ChesEng 294666 .81 .77 .80+.03 ChinaMble 1.95e 25209 39.98 39.76 39.95+.09 CgpVelLCrd 39087 14.08 13.71 13.96+.45 CgpVelICrd 102561 3.67 3.57 3.61—.11 Citigroup 2.04f 49131 78.00 77.13 77.81+.90 ClevCliffs .24 47685 8.35 8.17 8.35+.06 CocaCola 1.60 25418 54.58 54.29 54.36—.06 Cortevan 26232 27.55 26.96 27.05—.50 Danaher .68 78675 151.98 150.07 151.35—.09 DeltaAir 1.61 26942 59.30 58.33 58.98+.56 DenburyR 59559 1.40 1.31 1.40+.10 DxGBull 45931 28.52 27.73 28.00—.40 DirDGlBr 43354 7.33 7.12 7.26+.08 Dupontrs 1.20 29240 65.45 63.66 63.81—1.09 EliLilly 2.58 36530 126.92 123.31 126.13+3.28 EnCanag .07 84623 4.54 4.38 4.50+.10 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 82593 12.97 12.84 12.96+.16 EnLinkLLC 1.11e 29906 5.96 5.47 5.95+.48 EntProdPt 1.77f 24211 28.31 27.83 28.27+.57 ExxonMbl 3.48 41643 70.38 69.88 70.07+.07 Fitbit 27461 6.65 6.60 6.62—.02 FordM .60a 123403 9.41 9.33 9.36—.04 FrptMcM .20 119304 13.20 12.96 12.100+.05 GenElec .04 180263 11.23 11.09 11.14—.03 GenMotors 1.52 25530 36.39 36.11 36.19+.08 GoldFLtd .01e 41660 6.06 5.90 5.93+.04 HPInc .70f 29977 20.54 20.33 20.46—.06 Hallibrtn .72 124655 24.76 24.29 24.72+.37 HeclaM .01e 35959 3.04 2.96 3.04—.06 HPEnt .45e 29116 16.10 15.85 15.95—.14 HomeDp 5.44 32023 219.17 215.87 219.17+3.64 IAMGldg 1.52f 26682 3.41 3.36 3.39 iPtShFut 139978 15.28 14.97 15.11—.10 iShGold 41687 14.13 14.09 14.11—.01 iShBrazil .67e 79974 45.50 45.24 45.47—.09 iShHK .61e 28837 24.18 24.08 24.17+.01 iShSilver 30889 15.93 15.84 15.90—.01 iShChinaLC .87e 87494 42.90 42.73 42.83+.49 iShEMkts .59e 284599 44.24 44.12 44.23+.37 iShiBoxIG 3.87 26863 128.35 127.97 128.05—.05 iSEafe 1.66e 106597 69.36 69.22 69.33—.30 iShiBxHYB 5.09 64761 87.98 87.79 87.98+.20 iShR2K 1.77e 51794 164.23 163.70 164.09+.21 iShCorTInt 1.28e 31567 61.43 61.32 61.42—.06 iShCorEafe 1.56e 31916 65.07 64.95 65.05—.27 Infosys 54936 10.28 10.18 10.24+.11 iShJapan 24328 60.18 60.05 60.18—.11 iSTaiwn 26359 41.20 41.11 41.16+.28 iShUK 25297 33.70 33.57 33.63—.58 iShCorEM .95e 52087 52.97 52.85 52.96+.43 ItauUnH 35839 8.81 8.70 8.80+.04 JPMorgCh 3.20 28227 138.20 137.23 138.12+.78 Jabil .32 28849 44.20 42.11 42.79+2.15 JohnJn 3.80 30688 143.58 142.52 143.47+1.68 JohnContln 1.04 34899 40.88 40.46 40.82+.22 Keycorp .74 26622 20.31 20.08 20.30+.19 KindMorg 1 33068 20.71 20.57 20.70+.12 Kinrossg 69292 4.30 4.22 4.24—.05 Kroger .56f 24702 28.74 28.23 28.50+.19 LaredoPet 52453 2.95 2.64 2.94+.12 LloydBkg .47a 56493 3.31 3.27 3.31—.27 Macys 1.51 73839 15.92 15.48 15.91+.28 MarathnO .20 44774 13.43 13.05 13.42+.29 Merck 2.44f 28139 89.45 88.68 89.06—.24 MorgStan 1.40 34258 51.22 50.77 51.14+.42 Nabors .24 25906 2.70 2.64 2.69+.07 NewResid 2 31379 16.28 15.87 16.24+.49 NewmtM .56 24227 41.21 40.57 40.61—.38 NikeB .98f 26744 100.17 99.05 99.22+.41 NokiaCp .19e 107454 3.63 3.60 3.61+.02 OasisPet 66020 2.92 2.83 2.88+.04 OcciPet 3.16 35687 38.77 38.21 38.45+.13 Oracle .96 64914 54.06 53.02 53.18—.81 PG&ECp 122250 10.59 9.81 9.92+.25 Penney 58547 1.11 1.04 1.06—.04 Petrobras 68775 15.56 15.33 15.56+.17 Pfizer 1.52f 93118 39.44 39.03 39.10—.05 Pinterestn 58666 18.72 17.97 18.06—.16 PlainsAAP 1.44 27970 18.31 17.71 18.31+.61 Qudian 32320 4.90 4.61 4.76+.22 RangeRs .08 50840 4.77 4.45 4.76+.23 RegionsFn .62 29106 17.36 17.20 17.33+.09 RoyDShllB 3.76 42936 59.27 58.88 59.15+.81 RoyDShllA 3.76 28323 58.78 58.50 58.62+.46 S&P500ETF 4.13e 149389 320.25 319.53 319.91+.41 SpdrOGEx .73e 159363 22.95 22.50 22.94+.56 Schlmbrg 2 42252 39.92 39.42 39.51+.11 Schwab .68 28510 49.71 49.45 49.59—.14 SibanyeG .14r 28045 9.71 9.45 9.46+.24 SlackTcn 31804 21.69 21.02 21.03—.38 SnapIncA 135114 15.42 15.05 15.19+.08 SouthnCo 2.48f 51012 64.26 62.33 63.87+1.60 SwstnEngy 120141 2.27 2.14 2.27+.13 Sprint 30847 5.23 5.17 5.22+.03 SPCnSt 1.28e 25790 63.04 62.82 62.86—.14 SPEngy 2.04e 50483 61.71 61.30 61.59+.47 SPDRFncl .46e 120125 31.00 30.83 30.99+.17 SPTech .78e 24008 90.49 89.96 90.19—.10 SpdrRESel 26200 38.00 37.62 37.69—.20 SPUtil 1.55e 59682 64.77 64.14 64.50+.34 Synchrony .88 25849 37.28 37.00 37.02—.16 TaiwSemi .73e 45193 59.71 58.78 59.19+.65 TallgELP 2.20f 610437 22.18 22.09 22.11+3.82 TevaPhrm .73e 55691 9.92 9.67 9.74—.12 Transocn 66473 6.18 6.02 6.09+.06 Tuppwre 1.08 25213 8.28 7.29 8.15+.66 TurqHillRs 36272 .74 .63 .65—.08 Twitter 55612 31.21 30.63 30.81—.16 UberTchn 166520 30.42 29.53 29.73—.32 Unilever 1.48e 27713 57.11 56.34 56.35—5.57 USOilFd 62653 12.76 12.65 12.72+.13 USSteel .20 65032 13.54 13.06 13.48+.30 ValeSA .29e 40529 13.13 13.04 13.11—.06 VanEGold .06e 99243 27.45 27.18 27.27—.12 VEckOilSvc .47e 41744 13.21 13.06 13.15+.12 VangREIT 3.08e 28451 91.32 90.44 90.60—.40 VangEmg 1.10e 33583 44.38 44.28 44.37+.31 VangFTSE 1.10e 33003 44.29 44.20 44.28—.12 Vereit .55 24632 9.28 9.14 9.14—.07 VerizonCm 2.46 30858 61.68 61.35 61.63+.40 Visa 1 24136 186.78 184.10 185.32—.92 WPXEngy 114019 12.73 12.35 12.50+.60 WellsFargo 2.04 56662 54.33 53.99 54.33+.11 WhitngPet 48565 6.64 6.05 6.63+.59 WmsCos 1.52 60010 23.30 22.90 