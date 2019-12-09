BC-150-actives-n,

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|50645
|3.35
|3.22
|3.35+.12
|AT&TInc 2.04
|63062
|38.43
|38.08
|38.30+.10
|Alibaba
|57767
|203.43
|200.07
|201.24—.65
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|141333
|7.92
|7.76
|7.91+.16
|Ambev .05e
|50191
|4.45
|4.36
|4.44—.01
|Annaly 1e
|29271
|9.45
|9.40
|9.40+.00
|AnteroMid .45e
|85625
|5.63
|4.61
|5.44+.95
|AnteroRes 1
|109966
|2.74
|2.43
|2.69+.50
|Apache 1
|27078
|20.59
|19.54
|20.51+.52
|Aphria
|31519
|5.06
|4.73
|4.98+.26
|AstraZen 1.37e
|35923
|47.89
|47.54
|47.61—.07
|AtHomGr
|27249
|6.21
|5.76
|6.21+.54
|AuroraC
|236025
|2.55
|2.40
|2.53+.10
|BPPLC 2.46f
|21091
|37.21
|37.01
|37.08—.01
|BcBilVArg .27e
|52057
|5.29
|5.24
|5.24—.01
|BcoBrad .06a
|45675
|8.28
|8.17
|8.27—.02
|BcoSantSA .21e
|35580
|3.96
|3.93
|3.94+.03
|BkofAm .72
|119058
|33.70
|33.44
|33.55—.13
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|39729
|17.20
|16.79
|16.86—.03
|BigLots 1.20
|37064
|27.20
|24.59
|27.15+1.94
|BostonSci
|26728
|44.17
|43.89
|44.00—.08
|BrMySq 1.80
|58363
|61.33
|60.40
|61.17+1.22
|CabotO&G .40f
|24465
|16.30
|15.78
|16.26+.18
|CallonPet
|45500
|4.28
|4.07
|4.23+.12
|CanopyGr
|130010
|21.37
|19.21
|20.99+2.34
|CntryLink 1
|20602
|14.40
|14.15
|14.29+.13
|ChesEng
|309807
|.79
|.74
|.78+.02
|CgpVelLCrd
|37339
|12.86
|12.47
|12.72—.02
|CgpVelICrd
|92241
|4.04
|3.92
|3.97—.01
|Citigroup 2.04f
|26473
|75.92
|75.08
|75.52—.29
|ClevCliffs .24
|80819
|8.59
|8.10
|8.53+.39
|Cloudera
|53382
|11.31
|10.81
|11.29+.41
|CocaCola 1.60
|27190
|54.51
|54.16
|54.26—.16
|Corning .80
|43501
|28.96
|27.90
|28.76+.87
|Cortevan
|19777
|26.13
|25.40
|25.88+.62
|Danaher .68
|139631
|149.31
|147.27
|147.45—.77
|DenburyR
|58744
|1.08
|1.02
|1.08+.05
|DeutschBk .12e
|18929
|7.31
|7.24
|7.25+.03
|DiploPhm
|131011
|3.98
|3.92
|3.96—1.86
|DxNGBllrs
|28783
|7.11
|6.30
|7.04+.48
|DxGBull
|45803
|27.78
|26.92
|27.20—.05
|DirSPBear
|22147
|14.45
|14.33
|14.41+.02
|DirDGlBr
|38289
|7.60
|7.35
|7.52+.02
|Disney 1.76
|32553
|148.52
|146.56
|146.69—.98
|EQTCorp .12
|20250
|9.04
|8.61
|8.99+.21
|EnCanag .07
|65288
|4.14
|3.98
|4.12+.07
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|53963
|11.64
|11.42
|11.56+.06
|EnvistaHn
|24780
|27.88
|27.55
|27.61—.08
|ErosIntl
|28565
|2.96
|2.54
|2.92+.31
|Express
|19570
|5.94
|5.52
|5.90+.41
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|37221
|69.97
|69.02
|69.89+.38
|Fitbit
|34461
|6.74
|6.70
|6.71—.04
|FordM .60a
|95125
|9.07
|8.96
|9.05+.03
|FrptMcM .20
|171175
|12.25
|11.74
|12.19+.55
|GameStop 1.52
|23715
|6.92
|6.50
|6.51—.18
|Gannett 1.52
|20482
|6.13
|5.90
|5.91—.12
|GenElec .04
|111150
|11.13
|10.98
|11.05—.06
|GenMotors 1.52
|29413
|35.59
|35.35
|35.45—.09
|Gerdau .02e
|38075
|4.23
|4.15
|4.19+.01
|GlaxoSKln 2.89e
|24094
|45.67
|45.49
|45.58+.07
|HPInc .70f
|27969
|20.75
|20.44
|20.61+.11
|Hallibrtn .72
|47135
|22.70
|22.05
|22.67+.34
|Hanesbds .60
|23085
|15.29
|14.93
|15.17+.20
|HeclaM .01e
|32593
|2.84
|2.77
|2.81+.03
|HomeDp 5.44
|23349
|217.84
|214.18
|217.83+3.55
|HostHotls .85a
|23685
|18.04
|17.88
|17.90+.01
|ICICIBk .19e
|33448
|14.80
|14.71
|14.77+.07
|iPtShFut
|128130
|17.11
|16.72
|17.04+.31
|iShGold
|51902
|13.99
|13.96
|13.97+.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|44579
|44.87
|44.41
|44.80+.09
|iShEMU .86e
|23097
|40.87
|40.71
|40.72—.18
|iShSilver
|30099
|15.54
|15.48
|15.51+.03
|iShChinaLC .87e
|31117
|41.27
|41.22
|41.23—.02
|iShEMkts .59e
|83569
|43.17
|43.01
|43.01—.06
|iSEafe 1.66e
|85814
|68.68
|68.46
|68.47—.23
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|70103
|87.00
|86.90
|86.96+.03
|iShR2K 1.77e
|43123
|163.16
|162.73
|162.76—.06
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|21049
|64.63
|64.43
|64.45—.19
|Intelsat
|30051
|6.96
|6.41
|6.92+.39
|iShCorEM .95e
|19870
|51.88
|51.69
|51.71—.08
|ItauUnH
|86637
|8.80
|8.56
|8.80+.17
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|31538
|135.46
|134.50
|134.87—.17
|Keycorp .74
|23049
|19.70
|19.57
|19.61—.05
|KindMorg 1
|29216
|19.95
|19.60
|19.89+.14
|Kinrossg
|37975
|4.34
|4.23
|4.26—.02
|KosmosEn .18
|126747
|5.52
|4.43
|5.11—.94
|LBrands 1.20
|22304
|18.12
|17.51
|18.01+.19
|LaredoPet
|18685
|2.51
|2.33
|2.50+.13
|LloydBkg .47a
|38293
|3.26
|3.23
|3.24+.06
|Macys 1.51
|198958
|15.53
|14.76
|15.47+.32
|Mallinckdt
|38573
|3.47
|3.16
|3.28—.13
|MarathnO .20
|40042
|12.68
|12.29
|12.62+.17
|McDerI
|30135
|.80
|.75
|.79—.01
|McEwenM .01
|26119
|1.16
|1.12
|1.12—.02
|Merck 2.44f
|19905
|89.00
|88.20
|88.60—.26
|Nabors .24
|36221
|2.52
|2.31
|2.52+.16
|NokiaCp .19e
|84884
|3.45
|3.42
|3.43—.05
|NordicAm .11e
|26787
|4.19
|4.00
|4.15+.15
|OasisPet
|40913
|2.80
|2.59
|2.76+.12
|OcciPet 3.16
|x78750
|38.08
|37.47
|37.57—.65
|Oracle .96
|42268
|55.27
|54.76
|55.20+.37
|PG&ECp
|261438
|11.58
|10.85
|11.38+1.73
|ParsleyEn .12
|x23433
|16.41
|15.76
|16.34+.10
|Petrobras
|45775
|15.65
|15.28
|15.60+.09
|Pfizer 1.44
|33668
|38.36
|38.10
|38.25—.04
|Pinterestn
|30914
|19.04
|18.52
|18.55—.21
|PureStrg
|24832
|16.58
|16.19
|16.46+.23
|QEPRes .08
|30034
|3.62
|3.45
|3.62+.13
|RangeRs .08
|66570
|4.16
|3.76
|4.11+.26
|RegionsFn .62
|26895
|17.15
|16.95
|17.06+.02
|SMEnergy .10
|21058
|9.54
|8.90
|9.50+.36
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|103298
|315.18
|314.40
|314.60—.27
|SpdrBiot .44e
|32309
|96.43
|94.98
|95.05+.62
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|168465
|21.53
|20.99
|21.48+.25
|Schlmbrg 2
|28221
|37.35
|36.54
|37.28+.39
|Schwab .68
|23538
|48.95
|48.63
|48.80—.15
|Shopify
|21360
|381.11
|364.00
|379.70+15.10
|SlackTcn
|43673
|23.07
|22.29
|22.67+.17
|SnapIncA
|63990
|14.89
|14.46
|14.49—.25
|SwstnEngy
|103975
|2.06
|1.98
|2.04—.02
|Sprint
|118709
|5.52
|5.30
|5.32—.21
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|22602
|62.87
|62.62
|62.76+.09
|SPEngy 2.04e
|35182
|59.93
|59.26
|59.85+.13
|SPDRFncl .46e
|86894
|30.42
|30.28
|30.33—.03
|SPUtil 1.55e
|34421
|63.36
|63.02
|63.10—.11
|TaiwSemi .73e
|33325
|55.19
|54.47
|54.55—.40
|Tapestry 1.35
|22143
|26.22
|25.47
|26.08+.55
|TevaPhrm .73e
|74810
|9.89
|9.58
|9.79—.13
|Transocn
|65170
|5.85
|5.57
|5.83+.20
|TurqHillRs
|24555
|.60
|.57
|.57—.02
|41266
|30.75
|30.12
|30.56+.37
|UberTchn
|97886
|28.36
|27.83
|28.03+.17
|USNGas
|55427
|17.14
|16.88
|16.98—1.05
|USOilFd
|65998
|12.38
|12.25
|12.33+.01
|USSteel .20
|54211
|14.44
|14.02
|14.34+.40
|ValeSA .29e
|61749
|12.60
|12.48
|12.59+.20
|VanEGold .06e
|91373
|27.18
|26.89
|26.99+.02
|VnEkRus .01e
|21252
|24.62
|24.50
|24.52+.05
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|40737
|12.46
|12.22
|12.42+.08
|VangEmg 1.10e
|23020
|42.77
|42.61
|42.61—.04
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|22343
|43.30
|43.17
|43.19—.13
|Vereit .55
|33041
|9.67
|9.59
|9.60—.04
|VerizonCm 2.46
|21460
|61.10
|60.87
|61.01—.19
|Vipshop
|27678
|13.77
|13.42
|13.46+.02
|VirgnGal
|37845
|8.34
|7.85
|8.23+.97
|WPXEngy
|21351
|10.70
|10.36
|10.65+.14
|WellsFargo 2.04
|42665
|54.55
|54.12
|54.23—.15
|WhitngPet
|44585
|5.60
|5.02
|5.50+.31
|WmsCos 1.52
|24985
|22.80
|22.34
|22.76+.37
|Yamanag .02
|39807
|3.61
|3.55
|3.57+.01
|—————————
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.