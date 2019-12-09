BC-150-actives-n, The Associated Press

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 50645 3.35 3.22 3.35+.12 AT&TInc 2.04 63062 38.43 38.08 38.30+.10 Alibaba 57767 203.43 200.07 201.24—.65 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 141333 7.92 7.76 7.91+.16 Ambev .05e 50191 4.45 4.36 4.44—.01 Annaly 1e 29271 9.45 9.40 9.40+.00 AnteroMid .45e 85625 5.63 4.61 5.44+.95 AnteroRes 1 109966 2.74 2.43 2.69+.50 Apache 1 27078 20.59 19.54 20.51+.52 Aphria 31519 5.06 4.73 4.98+.26 AstraZen 1.37e 35923 47.89 47.54 47.61—.07 AtHomGr 27249 6.21 5.76 6.21+.54 AuroraC 236025 2.55 2.40 2.53+.10 BPPLC 2.46f 21091 37.21 37.01 37.08—.01 BcBilVArg .27e 52057 5.29 5.24 5.24—.01 BcoBrad .06a 45675 8.28 8.17 8.27—.02 BcoSantSA .21e 35580 3.96 3.93 3.94+.03 BkofAm .72 119058 33.70 33.44 33.55—.13 BarrickGld 2.82e 39729 17.20 16.79 16.86—.03 BigLots 1.20 37064 27.20 24.59 27.15+1.94 BostonSci 26728 44.17 43.89 44.00—.08 BrMySq 1.80 58363 61.33 60.40 61.17+1.22 CabotO&G .40f 24465 16.30 15.78 16.26+.18 CallonPet 45500 4.28 4.07 4.23+.12 CanopyGr 130010 21.37 19.21 20.99+2.34 CntryLink 1 20602 14.40 14.15 14.29+.13 ChesEng 309807 .79 .74 .78+.02 CgpVelLCrd 37339 12.86 12.47 12.72—.02 CgpVelICrd 92241 4.04 3.92 3.97—.01 Citigroup 2.04f 26473 75.92 75.08 75.52—.29 ClevCliffs .24 80819 8.59 8.10 8.53+.39 Cloudera 53382 11.31 10.81 11.29+.41 CocaCola 1.60 27190 54.51 54.16 54.26—.16 Corning .80 43501 28.96 27.90 28.76+.87 Cortevan 19777 26.13 25.40 25.88+.62 Danaher .68 139631 149.31 147.27 147.45—.77 DenburyR 58744 1.08 1.02 1.08+.05 DeutschBk .12e 18929 7.31 7.24 7.25+.03 DiploPhm 131011 3.98 3.92 3.96—1.86 DxNGBllrs 28783 7.11 6.30 7.04+.48 DxGBull 45803 27.78 26.92 27.20—.05 DirSPBear 22147 14.45 14.33 14.41+.02 DirDGlBr 38289 7.60 7.35 7.52+.02 Disney 1.76 32553 148.52 146.56 146.69—.98 EQTCorp .12 20250 9.04 8.61 8.99+.21 EnCanag .07 65288 4.14 3.98 4.12+.07 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 53963 11.64 11.42 11.56+.06 EnvistaHn 24780 27.88 27.55 27.61—.08 ErosIntl 28565 2.96 2.54 2.92+.31 Express 19570 5.94 5.52 5.90+.41 ExxonMbl 3.48 37221 69.97 69.02 69.89+.38 Fitbit 34461 6.74 6.70 6.71—.04 FordM .60a 95125 9.07 8.96 9.05+.03 FrptMcM .20 171175 12.25 11.74 12.19+.55 GameStop 1.52 23715 6.92 6.50 6.51—.18 Gannett 1.52 20482 6.13 5.90 5.91—.12 GenElec .04 111150 11.13 10.98 11.05—.06 GenMotors 1.52 29413 35.59 35.35 35.45—.09 Gerdau .02e 38075 4.23 4.15 4.19+.01 GlaxoSKln 2.89e 24094 45.67 45.49 45.58+.07 HPInc .70f 27969 20.75 20.44 20.61+.11 Hallibrtn .72 47135 22.70 22.05 22.67+.34 Hanesbds .60 23085 15.29 14.93 15.17+.20 HeclaM .01e 32593 2.84 2.77 2.81+.03 HomeDp 5.44 23349 217.84 214.18 217.83+3.55 HostHotls .85a 23685 18.04 17.88 17.90+.01 ICICIBk .19e 33448 14.80 14.71 14.77+.07 iPtShFut 128130 17.11 16.72 17.04+.31 iShGold 51902 13.99 13.96 13.97+.01 iShBrazil .67e 44579 44.87 44.41 44.80+.09 iShEMU .86e 23097 40.87 40.71 40.72—.18 iShSilver 30099 15.54 15.48 15.51+.03 iShChinaLC .87e 31117 41.27 41.22 41.23—.02 iShEMkts .59e 83569 43.17 43.01 43.01—.06 iSEafe 1.66e 85814 68.68 68.46 68.47—.23 iShiBxHYB 5.09 70103 87.00 86.90 86.96+.03 iShR2K 1.77e 43123 163.16 162.73 162.76—.06 iShCorEafe 1.56e 21049 64.63 64.43 64.45—.19 Intelsat 30051 6.96 6.41 6.92+.39 iShCorEM .95e 19870 51.88 51.69 51.71—.08 ItauUnH 86637 8.80 8.56 8.80+.17 JPMorgCh 3.20 31538 135.46 134.50 134.87—.17 Keycorp .74 23049 19.70 19.57 19.61—.05 KindMorg 1 29216 19.95 19.60 19.89+.14 Kinrossg 37975 4.34 4.23 4.26—.02 KosmosEn .18 126747 5.52 4.43 5.11—.94 LBrands 1.20 22304 18.12 17.51 18.01+.19 LaredoPet 18685 2.51 2.33 2.50+.13 LloydBkg .47a 38293 3.26 3.23 3.24+.06 Macys 1.51 198958 15.53 14.76 15.47+.32 Mallinckdt 38573 3.47 3.16 3.28—.13 MarathnO .20 40042 12.68 12.29 12.62+.17 McDerI 30135 .80 .75 .79—.01 McEwenM .01 26119 1.16 1.12 1.12—.02 Merck 2.44f 19905 89.00 88.20 88.60—.26 Nabors .24 36221 2.52 2.31 2.52+.16 NokiaCp .19e 84884 3.45 3.42 3.43—.05 NordicAm .11e 26787 4.19 4.00 4.15+.15 OasisPet 40913 2.80 2.59 2.76+.12 OcciPet 3.16 x78750 38.08 37.47 37.57—.65 Oracle .96 42268 55.27 54.76 55.20+.37 PG&ECp 261438 11.58 10.85 11.38+1.73 ParsleyEn .12 x23433 16.41 15.76 16.34+.10 Petrobras 45775 15.65 15.28 15.60+.09 Pfizer 1.44 33668 38.36 38.10 38.25—.04 Pinterestn 30914 19.04 18.52 18.55—.21 PureStrg 24832 16.58 16.19 16.46+.23 QEPRes .08 30034 3.62 3.45 3.62+.13 RangeRs .08 66570 4.16 3.76 4.11+.26 RegionsFn .62 26895 17.15 16.95 17.06+.02 SMEnergy .10 21058 9.54 8.90 9.50+.36 S&P500ETF 4.13e 103298 315.18 314.40 314.60—.27 SpdrBiot .44e 32309 96.43 94.98 95.05+.62 SpdrOGEx .73e 168465 21.53 20.99 21.48+.25 Schlmbrg 2 28221 37.35 36.54 37.28+.39 Schwab .68 23538 48.95 48.63 48.80—.15 Shopify 21360 381.11 364.00 379.70+15.10 SlackTcn 43673 23.07 22.29 22.67+.17 SnapIncA 63990 14.89 14.46 14.49—.25 SwstnEngy 103975 2.06 1.98 2.04—.02 Sprint 118709 5.52 5.30 5.32—.21 SPCnSt 1.28e 22602 62.87 62.62 62.76+.09 SPEngy 2.04e 35182 59.93 59.26 59.85+.13 SPDRFncl .46e 86894 30.42 30.28 30.33—.03 SPUtil 1.55e 34421 63.36 63.02 63.10—.11 TaiwSemi .73e 33325 55.19 54.47 54.55—.40 Tapestry 1.35 22143 26.22 25.47 26.08+.55 TevaPhrm .73e 74810 9.89 9.58 9.79—.13 Transocn 65170 5.85 5.57 5.83+.20 TurqHillRs 24555 .60 .57 .57—.02 Twitter 41266 30.75 30.12 30.56+.37 UberTchn 97886 28.36 27.83 28.03+.17 USNGas 55427 17.14 16.88 16.98—1.05 USOilFd 65998 12.38 12.25 12.33+.01 USSteel .20 54211 14.44 14.02 14.34+.40 ValeSA .29e 61749 12.60 12.48 12.59+.20 VanEGold .06e 91373 27.18 26.89 26.99+.02 VnEkRus .01e 21252 24.62 24.50 24.52+.05 VEckOilSvc .47e 40737 12.46 12.22 12.42+.08 VangEmg 1.10e 23020 42.77 42.61 42.61—.04 VangFTSE 1.10e 22343 43.30 43.17 43.19—.13 Vereit .55 33041 9.67 9.59 9.60—.04 VerizonCm 2.46 21460 61.10 60.87 61.01—.19 Vipshop 27678 13.77 13.42 13.46+.02 VirgnGal 37845 8.34 7.85 8.23+.97 WPXEngy 21351 10.70 10.36 10.65+.14 WellsFargo 2.04 42665 54.55 54.12 54.23—.15 WhitngPet 44585 5.60 5.02 5.50+.31 WmsCos 1.52 24985 22.80 22.34 22.76+.37 Yamanag .02 39807 3.61 3.55 3.57+.01 