BC-150-actives-n,

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|64539
|2.99
|2.80
|2.96+.20
|AT&TInc 2.04
|62120
|37.48
|37.23
|37.35—.04
|Alibaba
|113686
|198.67
|193.51
|194.56—5.44
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|121136
|7.88
|7.76
|7.79—.04
|Altria 3.36f
|38162
|50.60
|49.93
|50.56+.86
|Ambev .05e
|34499
|4.28
|4.25
|4.26+.05
|Annaly 1e
|33262
|9.40
|9.30
|9.39+.06
|AnteroRes 1
|31609
|2.05
|1.98
|1.99
|Apache 1
|123131
|20.42
|18.93
|19.20—3.08
|AstraZen 1.37e
|70821
|48.68
|47.91
|48.25—.24
|AuroraC
|95530
|2.55
|2.41
|2.46—.05
|BPPLC 2.46f
|26371
|37.61
|37.30
|37.30—.12
|BcBilVArg .27e
|39479
|5.24
|5.17
|5.19—.05
|BcoBrad .06a
|42109
|7.99
|7.91
|7.92+.07
|BcoSantSA .21e
|85558
|3.86
|3.81
|3.83—.04
|BkofAm .72
|230338
|33.75
|33.34
|33.48+.16
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|57800
|17.02
|16.73
|16.90+.10
|BrMySq 1.64
|75616
|58.10
|57.28
|57.89+.95
|CNHIndl .14e
|27415
|10.63
|10.44
|10.54—.21
|CabotO&G .40f
|37060
|16.07
|15.72
|15.93—.02
|CallonPet
|43275
|3.76
|3.67
|3.73+.08
|CanopyGr
|28888
|18.56
|17.77
|18.02—.57
|CntryLink 1
|27658
|14.47
|14.20
|14.35—.15
|ChesEng
|189180
|.62
|.59
|.60
|CgpVelLCrd
|70925
|11.23
|10.72
|10.97+.24
|CgpVelICrd
|119504
|4.80
|4.56
|4.68—.14
|Citigroup 2.04f
|48103
|75.93
|74.72
|74.97—.15
|ClevCliffs .24
|53843
|8.38
|8.04
|8.31+.32
|CocaCola 1.60
|40919
|53.49
|52.85
|53.28—.12
|ConocoPhil 1.68f
|35535
|61.30
|60.02
|60.46+.52
|Cortevan
|33547
|26.14
|25.23
|25.47—.56
|Danaher .68
|48130
|146.68
|144.07
|145.13—.85
|DenburyR
|32507
|1.00
|.98
|.100+.01
|DxGBull
|60935
|27.99
|26.86
|27.73+.07
|DirSPBear
|52780
|14.90
|14.42
|14.78+.32
|DirDGlBr
|72874
|7.69
|7.38
|7.45—.01
|Disney 1.76
|52675
|152.97
|149.10
|150.42—1.16
|EQTCorp .12
|31034
|8.81
|8.42
|8.55—.19
|EnCanag .07
|76823
|4.04
|3.92
|3.93—.02
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|59182
|11.94
|11.60
|11.71—.11
|EntProdPt 1.77f
|31402
|26.38
|25.85
|25.95—.37
|ErosIntl
|28452
|2.72
|2.49
|2.60—.07
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|37933
|68.88
|68.40
|68.64+.51
|Fitbit
|43211
|6.95
|6.85
|6.88—.08
|FordM .60a
|173046
|9.14
|9.03
|9.10+.04
|FrptMcM .20
|153947
|11.66
|11.19
|11.50+.12
|GenElec .04
|326196
|11.52
|11.22
|11.25—.02
|GenMotors 1.52
|25450
|36.36
|35.84
|35.99—.01
|Gerdau .02e
|36244
|4.07
|3.99
|4.04+.07
|HPInc .70f
|43938
|20.05
|19.79
|19.94—.15
|Hallibrtn .72
|42345
|21.49
|21.05
|21.19+.20
|HarmonyG .05
|28783
|3.16
|3.06
|3.07—.05
|HeclaM .01e
|35472
|2.56
|2.46
|2.55+.08
|HPEnt .45e
|32157
|15.99
|15.78
|15.83
|Huya
|25864
|20.87
|19.85
|19.99—1.11
|ICICIBk .19e
|31504
|14.13
|14.03
|14.06—.03
|iPtShFut
|274713
|17.63
|16.46
|17.23+.69
|iShGold
|90371
|14.01
|13.93
|13.99+.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|113499
|43.13
|42.86
|42.96+.49
|iShSilver
|53087
|15.87
|15.77
|15.83—.10
|iShChinaLC .87e
|105013
|41.13
|40.94
|41.03+.09
|iShEMkts .59e
|269801
|42.68
|42.42
|42.50—.05
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|39417
|127.09
|126.80
|127.00—.97
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|53924
|138.67
|137.95
|138.33—2.09
|iSEafe 1.66e
|142995
|68.14
|67.53
|67.64—.54
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|89379
|86.63
|86.35
|86.48—.47
|iShR2K 1.77e
|89571
|162.21
|160.03
|160.71—1.06
|iShChina .61e
|38320
|59.79
|59.33
|59.46—.21
|iShREst 2.76e
|45036
|93.17
|92.10
|92.39—.82
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|42149
|64.03
|63.49
|63.60—.22
|Infosys
|45792
|9.73
|9.65
|9.69—.15
|iShJapan
|67885
|59.56
|58.94
|59.07—.36
|iShCorEM .95e
|65041
|51.31
|51.01
|51.10—.07
|ItauUnH
|x51899
|8.36
|8.25
|8.30+.17
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|36427
|132.74
|131.50
|131.82+.06
|Keycorp .74
|x27913
|19.43
|19.18
|19.23+.03
|KindMorg 1
|39346
|19.64
|19.50
|19.57—.05
|Kinrossg
|35335
|4.39
|4.27
|4.34+.01
|Kroger .56f
|40013
|27.66
|27.30
|27.62+.28
|LBrands 1.20
|46205
|19.29
|18.38
|18.65—.49
|Macys 1.51
|76762
|15.69
|15.20
|15.42+.10
|Mallinckdt
|35233
|3.89
|3.63
|3.77
|MarathnO .20
|62621
|12.03
|11.72
|11.90+.25
|McDerI
|72213
|.93
|.84
|.85+.05
|MitsuUFJ
|35169
|5.33
|5.30
|5.32+.01
|MorgStan 1.40
|31258
|49.96
|49.24
|49.42—.06
|Nabors .24
|32629
|2.08
|1.98
|2.01—.06
|NewmtM .56
|28743
|39.05
|38.25
|38.86+.46
|NokiaCp .19e
|146838
|3.54
|3.43
|3.46—.05
|OasisPet
|36726
|2.42
|2.30
|2.34—.01
|OcciPet 3.16
|42184
|39.16
|38.48
|38.61+.04
|Oracle .96
|40365
|56.46
|55.48
|55.64—.50
|PG&ECp
|60856
|7.98
|7.50
|7.94+.48
|Pagsegur
|28471
|33.82
|31.65
|32.17—1.77
|Penney
|35479
|1.15
|1.09
|1.11—.03
|PetrbrsA
|31374
|13.89
|13.75
|13.75+.03
|Petrobras
|54542
|14.93
|14.73
|14.75+.02
|Pfizer 1.44
|59075
|38.80
|38.35
|38.41—.11
|Pinterestn
|32890
|19.51
|18.62
|18.87—.61
|PlainsAAP 1.44
|31975
|17.76
|17.40
|17.49+.09
|PrUShSP
|46597
|26.91
|26.33
|26.78+.39
|Qudian
|54506
|5.21
|4.99
|5.03+.07
|RangeRs .08
|43922
|3.65
|3.39
|3.41—.09
|RegionsFn .62
|26304
|16.83
|16.62
|16.66+.02
|SpdrGold
|49488
|137.99
|137.30
|137.83—.04
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|329721
|314.66
|311.17
|311.99—2.33
|SpdrBiot .44e
|35301
|94.12
|91.68
|92.36—1.29
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|34531
|56.83
|56.09
|56.29+.07
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|111631
|20.67
|20.36
|20.39+.03
|Schlmbrg 2
|35179
|37.02
|36.34
|36.59+.39
|Schwab .68
|41959
|50.33
|49.58
|50.05+.55
|SibanyeG .14r
|34835
|8.24
|7.99
|8.12+.16
|SlackTcn
|52955
|22.83
|20.92
|21.85—.97
|SnapIncA
|136235
|15.28
|14.54
|14.70—.55
|SwstnEngy
|72810
|1.86
|1.78
|1.80—.03
|Sprint
|98142
|5.90
|5.58
|5.62—.31
|Square
|35007
|68.96
|66.11
|67.19—1.93
|SPMatls .98e
|25923
|60.05
|59.58
|59.70—.35
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|35949
|99.72
|98.73
|99.02—.48
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|44149
|61.97
|61.59
|61.82—.18
|SPEngy 2.04e
|74405
|59.47
|58.95
|59.06+.17
|SPDRFncl .46e
|232964
|30.26
|29.99
|30.07—.08
|SPInds 1.12e
|56726
|82.15
|81.26
|81.42—.62
|SPTech .78e
|56220
|88.20
|86.52
|86.93—1.23
|SpdrRESel
|30861
|38.62
|38.09
|38.20—.45
|SPUtil 1.55e
|85031
|62.91
|62.51
|62.76—.29
|TevaPhrm .73e
|66074
|10.56
|10.27
|10.41—.02
|Transocn
|60854
|5.10
|4.91
|4.91—.07
|Twilio
|26160
|102.76
|95.67
|97.09—6.19
|70337
|30.95
|29.97
|30.29—.62
|UberTchn
|89452
|29.53
|28.70
|29.08—.52
|USNGas
|27142
|17.85
|17.56
|17.78—.06
|USOilFd
|83142
|11.81
|11.62
|11.72+.10
|USSteel .20
|70293
|13.72
|13.18
|13.66+.54
|ValeSA .29e
|66268
|12.05
|11.91
|12.03+.27
|VanEGold .06e
|143653
|27.20
|26.83
|27.12+.04
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|36893
|11.93
|11.69
|11.73+.04
|VanEJrGld
|32665
|38.28
|37.69
|38.11—.04
|VangREIT 3.08e
|29638
|93.02
|91.94
|92.21—.87
|VangEmg 1.10e
|73093
|42.17
|41.95
|42.02—.04
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|51126
|42.96
|42.60
|42.67—.31
|Vereit .55
|39181
|9.75
|9.64
|9.66—.10
|VerizonCm 2.46f
|33988
|60.23
|59.63
|59.81—.43
|Vipshop
|36109
|12.80
|12.53
|12.66—.13
|Visa 1
|29748
|184.37
|179.87
|180.60—3.91
|WPXEngy
|31562
|10.16
|9.91
|10.08+.24
|WellsFargo 2.04
|80409
|54.44
|53.73
|53.91—.56
|WhitngPet
|28510
|4.72
|4.54
|4.56—.03
|WmsCos 1.52
|34565
|22.94
|22.72
|22.87+.15
|Yamanag .02
|58910
|3.66
|3.58
|3.65+.07
|—————————
