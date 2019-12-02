BC-150-actives-n, The Associated Press

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 64539 2.99 2.80 2.96+.20 AT&TInc 2.04 62120 37.48 37.23 37.35—.04 Alibaba 113686 198.67 193.51 194.56—5.44 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 121136 7.88 7.76 7.79—.04 Altria 3.36f 38162 50.60 49.93 50.56+.86 Ambev .05e 34499 4.28 4.25 4.26+.05 Annaly 1e 33262 9.40 9.30 9.39+.06 AnteroRes 1 31609 2.05 1.98 1.99 Apache 1 123131 20.42 18.93 19.20—3.08 AstraZen 1.37e 70821 48.68 47.91 48.25—.24 AuroraC 95530 2.55 2.41 2.46—.05 BPPLC 2.46f 26371 37.61 37.30 37.30—.12 BcBilVArg .27e 39479 5.24 5.17 5.19—.05 BcoBrad .06a 42109 7.99 7.91 7.92+.07 BcoSantSA .21e 85558 3.86 3.81 3.83—.04 BkofAm .72 230338 33.75 33.34 33.48+.16 BarrickGld 2.82e 57800 17.02 16.73 16.90+.10 BrMySq 1.64 75616 58.10 57.28 57.89+.95 CNHIndl .14e 27415 10.63 10.44 10.54—.21 CabotO&G .40f 37060 16.07 15.72 15.93—.02 CallonPet 43275 3.76 3.67 3.73+.08 CanopyGr 28888 18.56 17.77 18.02—.57 CntryLink 1 27658 14.47 14.20 14.35—.15 ChesEng 189180 .62 .59 .60 CgpVelLCrd 70925 11.23 10.72 10.97+.24 CgpVelICrd 119504 4.80 4.56 4.68—.14 Citigroup 2.04f 48103 75.93 74.72 74.97—.15 ClevCliffs .24 53843 8.38 8.04 8.31+.32 CocaCola 1.60 40919 53.49 52.85 53.28—.12 ConocoPhil 1.68f 35535 61.30 60.02 60.46+.52 Cortevan 33547 26.14 25.23 25.47—.56 Danaher .68 48130 146.68 144.07 145.13—.85 DenburyR 32507 1.00 .98 .100+.01 DxGBull 60935 27.99 26.86 27.73+.07 DirSPBear 52780 14.90 14.42 14.78+.32 DirDGlBr 72874 7.69 7.38 7.45—.01 Disney 1.76 52675 152.97 149.10 150.42—1.16 EQTCorp .12 31034 8.81 8.42 8.55—.19 EnCanag .07 76823 4.04 3.92 3.93—.02 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 59182 11.94 11.60 11.71—.11 EntProdPt 1.77f 31402 26.38 25.85 25.95—.37 ErosIntl 28452 2.72 2.49 2.60—.07 ExxonMbl 3.48 37933 68.88 68.40 68.64+.51 Fitbit 43211 6.95 6.85 6.88—.08 FordM .60a 173046 9.14 9.03 9.10+.04 FrptMcM .20 153947 11.66 11.19 11.50+.12 GenElec .04 326196 11.52 11.22 11.25—.02 GenMotors 1.52 25450 36.36 35.84 35.99—.01 Gerdau .02e 36244 4.07 3.99 4.04+.07 HPInc .70f 43938 20.05 19.79 19.94—.15 Hallibrtn .72 42345 21.49 21.05 21.19+.20 HarmonyG .05 28783 3.16 3.06 3.07—.05 HeclaM .01e 35472 2.56 2.46 2.55+.08 HPEnt .45e 32157 15.99 15.78 15.83 Huya 25864 20.87 19.85 19.99—1.11 ICICIBk .19e 31504 14.13 14.03 14.06—.03 iPtShFut 274713 17.63 16.46 17.23+.69 iShGold 90371 14.01 13.93 13.99+.01 iShBrazil .67e 113499 43.13 42.86 42.96+.49 iShSilver 53087 15.87 15.77 15.83—.10 iShChinaLC .87e 105013 41.13 40.94 41.03+.09 iShEMkts .59e 269801 42.68 42.42 42.50—.05 iShiBoxIG 3.87 39417 127.09 126.80 127.00—.97 iSh20yrT 3.05 53924 138.67 137.95 138.33—2.09 iSEafe 1.66e 142995 68.14 67.53 67.64—.54 iShiBxHYB 5.09 89379 86.63 86.35 86.48—.47 iShR2K 1.77e 89571 162.21 160.03 160.71—1.06 iShChina .61e 38320 59.79 59.33 59.46—.21 iShREst 2.76e 45036 93.17 92.10 92.39—.82 iShCorEafe 1.56e 42149 64.03 63.49 63.60—.22 Infosys 45792 9.73 9.65 9.69—.15 iShJapan 67885 59.56 58.94 59.07—.36 iShCorEM .95e 65041 51.31 51.01 51.10—.07 ItauUnH x51899 8.36 8.25 8.30+.17 JPMorgCh 3.20 36427 132.74 131.50 131.82+.06 Keycorp .74 x27913 19.43 19.18 19.23+.03 KindMorg 1 39346 19.64 19.50 19.57—.05 Kinrossg 35335 4.39 4.27 4.34+.01 Kroger .56f 40013 27.66 27.30 27.62+.28 LBrands 1.20 46205 19.29 18.38 18.65—.49 Macys 1.51 76762 15.69 15.20 15.42+.10 Mallinckdt 35233 3.89 3.63 3.77 MarathnO .20 62621 12.03 11.72 11.90+.25 McDerI 72213 .93 .84 .85+.05 MitsuUFJ 35169 5.33 5.30 5.32+.01 MorgStan 1.40 31258 49.96 49.24 49.42—.06 Nabors .24 32629 2.08 1.98 2.01—.06 NewmtM .56 28743 39.05 38.25 38.86+.46 NokiaCp .19e 146838 3.54 3.43 3.46—.05 OasisPet 36726 2.42 2.30 2.34—.01 OcciPet 3.16 42184 39.16 38.48 38.61+.04 Oracle .96 40365 56.46 55.48 55.64—.50 PG&ECp 60856 7.98 7.50 7.94+.48 Pagsegur 28471 33.82 31.65 32.17—1.77 Penney 35479 1.15 1.09 1.11—.03 PetrbrsA 31374 13.89 13.75 13.75+.03 Petrobras 54542 14.93 14.73 14.75+.02 Pfizer 1.44 59075 38.80 38.35 38.41—.11 Pinterestn 32890 19.51 18.62 18.87—.61 PlainsAAP 1.44 31975 17.76 17.40 17.49+.09 PrUShSP 46597 26.91 26.33 26.78+.39 Qudian 54506 5.21 4.99 5.03+.07 RangeRs .08 43922 3.65 3.39 3.41—.09 RegionsFn .62 26304 16.83 16.62 16.66+.02 SpdrGold 49488 137.99 137.30 137.83—.04 S&P500ETF 4.13e 329721 314.66 311.17 311.99—2.33 SpdrBiot .44e 35301 94.12 91.68 92.36—1.29 SpdrS&PRB .74e 34531 56.83 56.09 56.29+.07 SpdrOGEx .73e 111631 20.67 20.36 20.39+.03 Schlmbrg 2 35179 37.02 36.34 36.59+.39 Schwab .68 41959 50.33 49.58 50.05+.55 SibanyeG .14r 34835 8.24 7.99 8.12+.16 SlackTcn 52955 22.83 20.92 21.85—.97 SnapIncA 136235 15.28 14.54 14.70—.55 SwstnEngy 72810 1.86 1.78 1.80—.03 Sprint 98142 5.90 5.58 5.62—.31 Square 35007 68.96 66.11 67.19—1.93 SPMatls .98e 25923 60.05 59.58 59.70—.35 SPHlthC 1.01e 35949 99.72 98.73 99.02—.48 SPCnSt 1.28e 44149 61.97 61.59 61.82—.18 SPEngy 2.04e 74405 59.47 58.95 59.06+.17 SPDRFncl .46e 232964 30.26 29.99 30.07—.08 SPInds 1.12e 56726 82.15 81.26 81.42—.62 SPTech .78e 56220 88.20 86.52 86.93—1.23 SpdrRESel 30861 38.62 38.09 38.20—.45 SPUtil 1.55e 85031 62.91 62.51 62.76—.29 TevaPhrm .73e 66074 10.56 10.27 10.41—.02 Transocn 60854 5.10 4.91 4.91—.07 Twilio 26160 102.76 95.67 97.09—6.19 Twitter 70337 30.95 29.97 30.29—.62 UberTchn 89452 29.53 28.70 29.08—.52 USNGas 27142 17.85 17.56 17.78—.06 USOilFd 83142 11.81 11.62 11.72+.10 USSteel .20 70293 13.72 13.18 13.66+.54 ValeSA .29e 66268 12.05 11.91 12.03+.27 VanEGold .06e 143653 27.20 26.83 27.12+.04 VEckOilSvc .47e 36893 11.93 11.69 11.73+.04 VanEJrGld 32665 38.28 37.69 38.11—.04 VangREIT 3.08e 29638 93.02 91.94 92.21—.87 VangEmg 1.10e 73093 42.17 41.95 42.02—.04 VangFTSE 1.10e 51126 42.96 42.60 42.67—.31 Vereit .55 39181 9.75 9.64 9.66—.10 VerizonCm 2.46f 33988 60.23 59.63 59.81—.43 Vipshop 36109 12.80 12.53 12.66—.13 Visa 1 29748 184.37 179.87 180.60—3.91 WPXEngy 31562 10.16 9.91 10.08+.24 WellsFargo 2.04 80409 54.44 53.73 53.91—.56 WhitngPet 28510 4.72 4.54 4.56—.03 WmsCos 1.52 34565 22.94 22.72 22.87+.15 Yamanag .02 58910 3.66 3.58 3.65+.07 ————————— Copyright © 