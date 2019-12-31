BC-150-actives-f

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .57f
|60448
|20.12
|19.76
|19.90—.14
|AKSteel
|53074
|3.34
|3.22
|3.29+.06
|AT&TInc 2.08f
|202131
|39.11
|38.86
|39.08+.04
|AbbVie 4.72f
|47020
|88.60
|87.88
|88.54+.02
|Alibaba
|67696
|213.64
|210.73
|212.10—.81
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|241096
|8.52
|8.40
|8.50+.06
|Altria 3.36
|59784
|49.98
|49.62
|49.91+.02
|Annaly 1e
|107893
|9.46
|9.38
|9.42
|AnteroMid .45e
|56070
|7.62
|7.08
|7.59+.25
|AnteroRes 1
|74681
|2.98
|2.69
|2.85+.10
|Aphria
|96821
|5.28
|4.64
|5.22+.49
|AuroraC
|488981
|2.18
|1.88
|2.16+.25
|Avon
|92263
|5.64
|5.49
|5.64—.06
|BPPLC 2.46f
|53132
|37.74
|37.33
|37.74+.14
|BcoSantSA .21e
|43798
|4.15
|4.11
|4.14+.01
|BkofAm .72
|296284
|35.26
|34.97
|35.22+.07
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|92086
|18.83
|18.50
|18.59—.02
|BlackBerry
|54011
|6.52
|6.39
|6.42
|Boeing 8.22
|49546
|326.57
|323.32
|325.76—.64
|BrMySq 1.80
|93774
|64.21
|63.51
|64.19+.46
|CVSHealth 2
|45316
|74.37
|73.42
|74.29+.59
|CabotO&G .40f
|48290
|17.47
|16.96
|17.41+.28
|CallonPet
|119156
|4.97
|4.71
|4.83+.01
|CanopyGr
|163455
|21.41
|18.50
|21.09+2.30
|CntryLink 1
|89410
|13.23
|12.97
|13.21+.11
|CgpVelICrd
|137120
|3.61
|3.40
|3.52+.07
|Citigroup 2.04f
|80309
|79.94
|79.10
|79.89+.38
|ClevCliffs .24
|88666
|8.58
|8.30
|8.40+.07
|CocaCola 1.60
|79821
|55.38
|54.98
|55.35+.08
|Coeur
|51187
|8.18
|7.94
|8.08+.03
|DenburyR
|152227
|1.46
|1.35
|1.41+.01
|DxGBull
|104837
|36.50
|34.73
|34.84—.58
|DxGlMBr
|85122
|9.82
|9.30
|9.78+.07
|DirSPBear
|78406
|13.47
|13.22
|13.25—.11
|DirDGlBr
|136278
|5.65
|5.38
|5.62+.08
|Disney 1.76
|56609
|144.77
|143.26
|144.63+.86
|Dupontrs 1.20
|51390
|64.23
|62.00
|64.20+1.91
|EQTCorp .12
|44779
|11.12
|10.50
|10.90+.26
|EnCanag .07
|130627
|4.78
|4.54
|4.69+.05
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|186407
|12.83
|12.55
|12.83+.12
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|131512
|69.80
|69.01
|69.78+.30
|FMajSilvg
|46590
|12.69
|12.25
|12.26—.15
|Fitbit
|49633
|6.58
|6.41
|6.57+.13
|FordM .60a
|323348
|9.33
|9.24
|9.30+.05
|FrptMcM .20
|117163
|13.15
|12.92
|13.12+.11
|GenElec .04
|566480
|11.16
|10.96
|11.16+.08
|GenMotors 1.52
|51602
|36.74
|36.32
|36.60+.16
|HPInc .70f
|62820
|20.57
|20.33
|20.55+.06
|Hallibrtn .72
|107020
|24.51
|24.13
|24.47—.09
|HarmonyG .05
|48347
|3.72
|3.60
|3.63
|HeclaM .01e
|63700
|3.45
|3.37
|3.39+.01
|HPEnt .45e
|73385
|15.90
|15.62
|15.86+.08
|iPtShFut
|331162
|16.06
|15.06
|15.12—.64
|iShGold
|142979
|14.58
|14.49
|14.50+.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|123617
|47.47
|47.03
|47.45+.25
|iShSilver
|111830
|16.81
|16.64
|16.68—.06
|iShChinaLC .87e
|136481
|43.70
|43.40
|43.63+.14
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|68075
|112.54
|112.37
|112.37—.26
|iShEMkts .59e
|472923
|44.92
|44.68
|44.87+.10
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|54994
|128.25
|127.89
|127.96—.53
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|107070
|136.46
|135.38
|135.48—1.34
|iSEafe 1.66e
|201420
|69.48
|68.97
|69.44+.32
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|83044
|87.95
|87.81
|87.94+.08
|iShR2K 1.77e
|172401
|166.35
|164.71
|165.67+.23
|iShREst 2.76e
|67030
|93.18
|92.27
|93.08+.54
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|75251
|65.28
|64.82
|65.24+.29
|Infosys
|54744
|10.32
|10.16
|10.32+.16
|InvitHm .52
|73736
|29.97
|29.67
|29.97+.21
|iShJapan
|51139
|59.26
|58.95
|59.24+.19
|iShCorEM .95e
|77388
|53.85
|53.56
|53.76+.15
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|72013
|139.48
|138.30
|139.40+.77
|JPMAlerian 2.29
|43691
|21.81
|21.49
|21.81+.18
|JohnJn 3.80
|44339
|146.01
|144.78
|145.87+.57
|Keycorp .74
|61667
|20.35
|20.15
|20.24+.02
|KindMorg 1
|100335
|21.18
|20.95
|21.17+.14
|Kinrossg
|110454
|4.82
|4.72
|4.74—.02
|LBrands 1.20
|52008
|18.14
|17.61
|18.12+.05
|LaredoPet
|118509
|2.90
|2.75
|2.87+.07
|Macys 1.51
|129239
|17.05
|16.64
|17.00+.23
|Mallinckdt
|72266
|3.72
|3.32
|3.49+.15
|MarathnO .20
|70247
|13.61
|13.19
|13.58+.16
|McEwenM .01
|50980
|1.34
|1.27
|1.27—.03
|Merck 2.44f
|44942
|90.99
|90.44
|90.95—.08
|Meritor
|55047
|27.18
|25.24
|26.19+2.87
|MetLife 1.76
|47217
|51.00
|50.51
|50.97+.27
|MorgStan 1.40
|51314
|51.13
|50.74
|51.12+.16
|Nabors .24
|63171
|2.95
|2.73
|2.88+.01
|NewmtM .56
|66083
|44.08
|43.22
|43.45—.30
|NiSource .80
|53081
|27.85
|27.45
|27.84+.32
|NobleCorp .08
|45548
|1.26
|1.20
|1.22+.01
|NokiaCp .19e
|143270
|3.73
|3.69
|3.71+.02
|OcciPet 3.16
|103700
|41.22
|40.32
|41.21+.51
|Oracle .96
|70932
|53.00
|52.55
|52.98+.28
|PG&ECp
|105893
|11.06
|10.67
|10.87+.07
|PPLCorp 1.65
|47207
|35.90
|35.63
|35.88+.21
|Penney
|67381
|1.13
|1.10
|1.12+.01
|Petrobras
|66025
|15.97
|15.75
|15.94+.04
|Pfizer 1.52f
|143884
|39.20
|38.71
|39.18+.27
|Pinterestn
|59153
|18.78
|18.03
|18.64+.53
|ProctGam 2.98
|47989
|124.99
|123.95
|124.90+.43
|PrUShSP
|47747
|25.13
|24.83
|24.86—.12
|QEPRes .08
|46398
|4.62
|4.35
|4.50+.04
|RangeRs .08
|81366
|4.94
|4.52
|4.85+.22
|RegionsFn .62
|65404
|17.22
|17.06
|17.16+.04
|RestBrnds 2
|48983
|64.40
|63.76
|63.77—.21
|RiteAidrs
|161553
|16.59
|14.87
|15.47—.52
|SpdrGold
|52984
|143.61
|142.80
|142.90+.27
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|569509
|322.13
|320.15
|321.86+.78
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|243494
|23.86
|23.03
|23.70+.34
|Schlmbrg 2
|106474
|40.22
|39.53
|40.20—.20
|Schwab .68
|88413
|47.94
|47.39
|47.56—.26
|SlackTcn
|60597
|22.50
|21.89
|22.48+.27
|SnapIncA
|180362
|16.35
|15.77
|16.33+.44
|SwstnEngy
|174767
|2.47
|2.30
|2.42+.09
|Sprint
|89696
|5.25
|5.19
|5.21—.01
|Square
|53333
|62.70
|61.00
|62.56+.76
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|47465
|101.95
|101.27
|101.86+.20
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|49852
|63.02
|62.66
|62.98+.06
|SPEngy 2.04e
|107224
|60.10
|59.23
|60.04+.34
|SPDRFncl .46e
|157865
|30.79
|30.62
|30.78+.10
|SPInds 1.12e
|64581
|81.69
|81.18
|81.47—.05
|SPTech .78e
|58007
|91.77
|90.95
|91.67+.29
|SPUtil 1.55e
|108083
|64.70
|64.28
|64.62+.25
|TangerFac 1.42
|76593
|14.80
|14.59
|14.73+.03
|TevaPhrm .73e
|171827
|10.05
|9.62
|9.80+.08
|Transocn
|129137
|6.94
|6.67
|6.88+.08
|110473
|32.32
|31.77
|32.05+.02
|UberTchn
|162249
|29.95
|28.90
|29.74
|USBancrp 1.68
|47319
|59.39
|58.87
|59.29+.12
|USOilFd
|116052
|12.96
|12.69
|12.81—.08
|USSteel .20
|108860
|11.62
|11.14
|11.41+.17
|Valaris
|43519
|6.74
|6.29
|6.56+.05
|ValeSA .29e
|82076
|13.26
|13.11
|13.20+.01
|VanEGold .06e
|327723
|29.76
|29.26
|29.28—.21
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|102491
|13.32
|13.08
|13.25—.18
|VanEJrGld
|97795
|43.00
|42.22
|42.26—.11
|VangTotBd 2.06e
|59311
|83.92
|83.77
|83.86—.09
|VangREIT 3.08e
|46493
|92.83
|92.00
|92.79+.66
|VangEmg 1.10e
|66161
|44.55
|44.30
|44.47+.11
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|66290
|44.06
|43.77
|44.06+.24
|Vereit .55
|66113
|9.24
|9.10
|9.24+.11
|VerizonCm 2.46
|84662
|61.40
|60.94
|61.40+.19
|Visa 1
|52683
|188.00
|186.54
|187.90+.07
|WPXEngy
|57603
|13.82
|13.38
|13.74+.13
|WalMart 2.12f
|49117
|119.80
|118.19
|118.84—.56
|WashPrGp 1
|54888
|3.66
|3.56
|3.64+.07
|WellsFargo 2.04
|125524
|53.82
|53.46
|53.80+.20
|WhitngPet
|84137
|7.38
|6.53
|7.34+.58
|WmsCos 1.52
|86002
|23.73
|23.10
|23.72+.52
|Yamanag .02
|127750
|4.03
|3.94
|3.95
