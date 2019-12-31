BC-150-actives-f The Associated Press

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .57f 60448…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .57f 60448 20.12 19.76 19.90—.14 AKSteel 53074 3.34 3.22 3.29+.06 AT&TInc 2.08f 202131 39.11 38.86 39.08+.04 AbbVie 4.72f 47020 88.60 87.88 88.54+.02 Alibaba 67696 213.64 210.73 212.10—.81 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 241096 8.52 8.40 8.50+.06 Altria 3.36 59784 49.98 49.62 49.91+.02 Annaly 1e 107893 9.46 9.38 9.42 AnteroMid .45e 56070 7.62 7.08 7.59+.25 AnteroRes 1 74681 2.98 2.69 2.85+.10 Aphria 96821 5.28 4.64 5.22+.49 AuroraC 488981 2.18 1.88 2.16+.25 Avon 92263 5.64 5.49 5.64—.06 BPPLC 2.46f 53132 37.74 37.33 37.74+.14 BcoSantSA .21e 43798 4.15 4.11 4.14+.01 BkofAm .72 296284 35.26 34.97 35.22+.07 BarrickGld 2.82e 92086 18.83 18.50 18.59—.02 BlackBerry 54011 6.52 6.39 6.42 Boeing 8.22 49546 326.57 323.32 325.76—.64 BrMySq 1.80 93774 64.21 63.51 64.19+.46 CVSHealth 2 45316 74.37 73.42 74.29+.59 CabotO&G .40f 48290 17.47 16.96 17.41+.28 CallonPet 119156 4.97 4.71 4.83+.01 CanopyGr 163455 21.41 18.50 21.09+2.30 CntryLink 1 89410 13.23 12.97 13.21+.11 CgpVelICrd 137120 3.61 3.40 3.52+.07 Citigroup 2.04f 80309 79.94 79.10 79.89+.38 ClevCliffs .24 88666 8.58 8.30 8.40+.07 CocaCola 1.60 79821 55.38 54.98 55.35+.08 Coeur 51187 8.18 7.94 8.08+.03 DenburyR 152227 1.46 1.35 1.41+.01 DxGBull 104837 36.50 34.73 34.84—.58 DxGlMBr 85122 9.82 9.30 9.78+.07 DirSPBear 78406 13.47 13.22 13.25—.11 DirDGlBr 136278 5.65 5.38 5.62+.08 Disney 1.76 56609 144.77 143.26 144.63+.86 Dupontrs 1.20 51390 64.23 62.00 64.20+1.91 EQTCorp .12 44779 11.12 10.50 10.90+.26 EnCanag .07 130627 4.78 4.54 4.69+.05 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 186407 12.83 12.55 12.83+.12 ExxonMbl 3.48 131512 69.80 69.01 69.78+.30 FMajSilvg 46590 12.69 12.25 12.26—.15 Fitbit 49633 6.58 6.41 6.57+.13 FordM .60a 323348 9.33 9.24 9.30+.05 FrptMcM .20 117163 13.15 12.92 13.12+.11 GenElec .04 566480 11.16 10.96 11.16+.08 GenMotors 1.52 51602 36.74 36.32 36.60+.16 HPInc .70f 62820 20.57 20.33 20.55+.06 Hallibrtn .72 107020 24.51 24.13 24.47—.09 HarmonyG .05 48347 3.72 3.60 3.63 HeclaM .01e 63700 3.45 3.37 3.39+.01 HPEnt .45e 73385 15.90 15.62 15.86+.08 iPtShFut 331162 16.06 15.06 15.12—.64 iShGold 142979 14.58 14.49 14.50+.01 iShBrazil .67e 123617 47.47 47.03 47.45+.25 iShSilver 111830 16.81 16.64 16.68—.06 iShChinaLC .87e 136481 43.70 43.40 43.63+.14 iShUSAgBd 2.65e 68075 112.54 112.37 112.37—.26 iShEMkts .59e 472923 44.92 44.68 44.87+.10 iShiBoxIG 3.87 54994 128.25 127.89 127.96—.53 iSh20yrT 3.05 107070 136.46 135.38 135.48—1.34 iSEafe 1.66e 201420 69.48 68.97 69.44+.32 iShiBxHYB 5.09 83044 87.95 87.81 87.94+.08 iShR2K 1.77e 172401 166.35 164.71 165.67+.23 iShREst 2.76e 67030 93.18 92.27 93.08+.54 iShCorEafe 1.56e 75251 65.28 64.82 65.24+.29 Infosys 54744 10.32 10.16 10.32+.16 InvitHm .52 73736 29.97 29.67 29.97+.21 iShJapan 51139 59.26 58.95 59.24+.19 iShCorEM .95e 77388 53.85 53.56 53.76+.15 JPMorgCh 3.20 72013 139.48 138.30 139.40+.77 JPMAlerian 2.29 43691 21.81 21.49 21.81+.18 JohnJn 3.80 44339 146.01 144.78 145.87+.57 Keycorp .74 61667 20.35 20.15 20.24+.02 KindMorg 1 100335 21.18 20.95 21.17+.14 Kinrossg 110454 4.82 4.72 4.74—.02 LBrands 1.20 52008 18.14 17.61 18.12+.05 LaredoPet 118509 2.90 2.75 2.87+.07 Macys 1.51 129239 17.05 16.64 17.00+.23 Mallinckdt 72266 3.72 3.32 3.49+.15 MarathnO .20 70247 13.61 13.19 13.58+.16 McEwenM .01 50980 1.34 1.27 1.27—.03 Merck 2.44f 44942 90.99 90.44 90.95—.08 Meritor 55047 27.18 25.24 26.19+2.87 MetLife 1.76 47217 51.00 50.51 50.97+.27 MorgStan 1.40 51314 51.13 50.74 51.12+.16 Nabors .24 63171 2.95 2.73 2.88+.01 NewmtM .56 66083 44.08 43.22 43.45—.30 NiSource .80 53081 27.85 27.45 27.84+.32 NobleCorp .08 45548 1.26 1.20 1.22+.01 NokiaCp .19e 143270 3.73 3.69 3.71+.02 OcciPet 3.16 103700 41.22 40.32 41.21+.51 Oracle .96 70932 53.00 52.55 52.98+.28 PG&ECp 105893 11.06 10.67 10.87+.07 PPLCorp 1.65 47207 35.90 35.63 35.88+.21 Penney 67381 1.13 1.10 1.12+.01 Petrobras 66025 15.97 15.75 15.94+.04 Pfizer 1.52f 143884 39.20 38.71 39.18+.27 Pinterestn 59153 18.78 18.03 18.64+.53 ProctGam 2.98 47989 124.99 123.95 124.90+.43 PrUShSP 47747 25.13 24.83 24.86—.12 QEPRes .08 46398 4.62 4.35 4.50+.04 RangeRs .08 81366 4.94 4.52 4.85+.22 RegionsFn .62 65404 17.22 17.06 17.16+.04 RestBrnds 2 48983 64.40 63.76 63.77—.21 RiteAidrs 161553 16.59 14.87 15.47—.52 SpdrGold 52984 143.61 142.80 142.90+.27 S&P500ETF 4.13e 569509 322.13 320.15 321.86+.78 SpdrOGEx .73e 243494 23.86 23.03 23.70+.34 Schlmbrg 2 106474 40.22 39.53 40.20—.20 Schwab .68 88413 47.94 47.39 47.56—.26 SlackTcn 60597 22.50 21.89 22.48+.27 SnapIncA 180362 16.35 15.77 16.33+.44 SwstnEngy 174767 2.47 2.30 2.42+.09 Sprint 89696 5.25 5.19 5.21—.01 Square 53333 62.70 61.00 62.56+.76 SPHlthC 1.01e 47465 101.95 101.27 101.86+.20 SPCnSt 1.28e 49852 63.02 62.66 62.98+.06 SPEngy 2.04e 107224 60.10 59.23 60.04+.34 SPDRFncl .46e 157865 30.79 30.62 30.78+.10 SPInds 1.12e 64581 81.69 81.18 81.47—.05 SPTech .78e 58007 91.77 90.95 91.67+.29 SPUtil 1.55e 108083 64.70 64.28 64.62+.25 TangerFac 1.42 76593 14.80 14.59 14.73+.03 TevaPhrm .73e 171827 10.05 9.62 9.80+.08 Transocn 129137 6.94 6.67 6.88+.08 Twitter 110473 32.32 31.77 32.05+.02 UberTchn 162249 29.95 28.90 29.74 USBancrp 1.68 47319 59.39 58.87 59.29+.12 USOilFd 116052 12.96 12.69 12.81—.08 USSteel .20 108860 11.62 11.14 11.41+.17 Valaris 43519 6.74 6.29 6.56+.05 ValeSA .29e 82076 13.26 13.11 13.20+.01 VanEGold .06e 327723 29.76 29.26 29.28—.21 VEckOilSvc .47e 102491 13.32 13.08 13.25—.18 VanEJrGld 97795 43.00 42.22 42.26—.11 VangTotBd 2.06e 59311 83.92 83.77 83.86—.09 VangREIT 3.08e 46493 92.83 92.00 92.79+.66 VangEmg 1.10e 66161 44.55 44.30 44.47+.11 VangFTSE 1.10e 66290 44.06 43.77 44.06+.24 Vereit .55 66113 9.24 9.10 9.24+.11 VerizonCm 2.46 84662 61.40 60.94 61.40+.19 Visa 1 52683 188.00 186.54 187.90+.07 WPXEngy 57603 13.82 13.38 13.74+.13 WalMart 2.12f 49117 119.80 118.19 118.84—.56 WashPrGp 1 54888 3.66 3.56 3.64+.07 WellsFargo 2.04 125524 53.82 53.46 53.80+.20 WhitngPet 84137 7.38 6.53 7.34+.58 WmsCos 1.52 86002 23.73 23.10 23.72+.52 Yamanag .02 127750 4.03 3.94 3.95 Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.