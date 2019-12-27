BC-150-actives-f

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|41425
|3.31
|3.22
|3.23—.04
|AT&TInc 2.08f
|153155
|39.36
|39.20
|39.24+.08
|Alibaba
|116661
|218.11
|215.17
|215.47—.91
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|239238
|8.71
|8.53
|8.57—.14
|Altria 3.36
|76960
|50.51
|50.12
|50.40
|Ambev .05e
|108609
|4.75
|4.69
|4.71
|Annaly 1e
|131267
|9.80
|9.74
|9.75—.02
|AnteroMid .45e
|90370
|7.58
|7.19
|7.39—.07
|AnteroRes 1
|53286
|2.91
|2.70
|2.70—.19
|AuroraC
|274401
|1.98
|1.91
|1.91—.09
|BPPLC 2.46f
|54323
|38.25
|37.86
|37.86—.12
|BcoBrad .06a
|65516
|8.97
|8.86
|8.90—.04
|BcoSantSA .21e
|50831
|4.16
|4.13
|4.13+.01
|BkofAm .72
|280843
|35.72
|35.26
|35.35—.17
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|90153
|18.48
|18.18
|18.37+.01
|BlackBerry
|52369
|6.50
|6.38
|6.45+.02
|Boeing 8.22
|41171
|333.65
|329.17
|330.14+.22
|BrMySq 1.80
|76787
|64.30
|63.83
|64.14+.18
|CabotO&G .40f
|57351
|17.44
|17.17
|17.22—.16
|CallonPet
|123145
|4.82
|4.69
|4.71—.03
|CanopyGr
|53950
|19.63
|19.01
|19.21—.01
|CenovusE .25
|42963
|10.21
|10.03
|10.06—.11
|CntryLink 1
|95413
|13.53
|13.12
|13.42+.31
|Chevron 4.76
|41374
|121.29
|120.24
|120.30—.30
|CgpVelLCrd
|44560
|14.71
|14.25
|14.56+.04
|CgpVelICrd
|99308
|3.51
|3.40
|3.43—.02
|Citigroup 2.04f
|108559
|80.18
|79.58
|79.67—.16
|ClevCliffs .24
|58860
|8.44
|8.20
|8.22—.14
|Cloudera
|55360
|11.99
|11.61
|11.77—.20
|CocaCola 1.60
|68953
|55.45
|55.00
|55.35+.33
|Coeur
|60062
|8.14
|7.82
|7.97—.14
|ConocoPhil 1.68f
|54019
|65.63
|64.61
|64.98—.02
|DenburyR
|100658
|1.45
|1.37
|1.39—.04
|DxGBull
|129177
|34.40
|32.87
|33.38—.74
|DxGlMBr
|66548
|10.58
|10.05
|10.47+.42
|DirSPBear
|49082
|13.21
|13.02
|13.13+.01
|DirDGlBr
|323964
|5.99
|5.73
|5.89+.09
|Disney 1.76
|54728
|146.51
|145.45
|145.75+.05
|EnCanag .07
|111671
|4.70
|4.60
|4.61—.05
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|136186
|13.18
|12.93
|12.99—.15
|EnvistaHn
|100528
|30.04
|29.55
|30.01+.42
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|105134
|70.31
|69.88
|69.89—.24
|Farfetch
|42365
|10.36
|10.10
|10.32+.14
|FMajSilvg
|54451
|12.19
|11.86
|11.89—.27
|Fitbit
|53685
|6.65
|6.41
|6.48—.16
|FordM .60a
|282478
|9.46
|9.35
|9.36—.09
|FrptMcM .20
|119990
|13.25
|13.01
|13.03—.14
|GameStop 1.52
|110408
|5.98
|5.39
|5.90+.50
|GenElec .04
|299668
|11.21
|11.13
|11.18—.05
|GenMotors 1.52
|57382
|36.71
|36.43
|36.56+.08
|GenesWyo
|42756
|111.97
|111.88
|111.88—.06
|Gerdau .02e
|89256
|4.90
|4.80
|4.82—.01
|GblXMLP .90e
|53202
|8.08
|7.88
|7.93—.13
|GoldFLtd .01e
|42342
|6.69
|6.52
|6.56—.09
|HPInc .70f
|46752
|20.73
|20.51
|20.53—.16
|Hallibrtn .72
|84198
|24.69
|24.32
|24.40—.14
|HarmonyG .05
|55559
|3.62
|3.51
|3.57+.01
|HeclaM .01e
|89373
|3.43
|3.29
|3.31—.09
|HPEnt .45e
|73586
|16.11
|15.87
|15.90—.06
|Huya
|46763
|18.70
|17.82
|18.02+.11
|iPtShFut
|263932
|15.39
|14.85
|15.23+.31
|iShGold
|70830
|14.49
|14.43
|14.44—.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|193006
|47.60
|47.18
|47.31—.38
|iShSilver
|126939
|16.79
|16.57
|16.58—.15
|iShChinaLC .87e
|202191
|43.86
|43.61
|43.71+.16
|iSCorSP500 4.38e
|50914
|325.19
|323.71
|324.26—.06
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|45337
|112.64
|112.58
|112.63+.15
|iShEMkts .59e
|484078
|45.20
|44.95
|45.07+.18
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|87520
|128.40
|128.26
|128.26+.18
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|72998
|137.63
|137.29
|137.32+.15
|iSEafe 1.66e
|162816
|69.85
|69.59
|69.64+.12
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|116271
|88.02
|87.89
|87.92—.04
|iShR2K 1.77e
|122577
|167.12
|165.43
|165.86—.82
|iShREst 2.76e
|47915
|92.63
|92.16
|92.47+.25
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|67791
|65.68
|65.37
|65.43+.16
|Infosys
|80344
|10.34
|10.24
|10.26+.09
|iShCorEM .95e
|132597
|54.10
|53.82
|53.99+.23
|ItauUnH
|90571
|9.21
|9.07
|9.11—.04
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|77449
|139.77
|138.67
|139.14+.10
|Keycorp .74
|47897
|20.45
|20.23
|20.28—.09
|KindMorg 1
|81461
|21.31
|21.06
|21.08—.12
|Kinrossg
|86437
|4.69
|4.61
|4.62—.05
|LloydBkg .47a
|58635
|3.31
|3.28
|3.29—.01
|MFAFncl .80
|x42571
|7.80
|7.71
|7.72—.08
|Macys 1.51
|102425
|16.67
|16.43
|16.51—.03
|Mallinckdt
|63542
|3.62
|3.39
|3.45—.11
|MarathnO .20
|73863
|13.75
|13.45
|13.48—.21
|McDerI
|208861
|1.50
|1.29
|1.49+.25
|Nabors .24
|75883
|3.19
|2.92
|2.94—.21
|NewmtM .56
|49422
|43.04
|42.55
|42.71+.02
|NikeB .98f
|53072
|101.79
|100.99
|101.57+.86
|NobleCorp .08
|43799
|1.36
|1.23
|1.26—.08
|NokiaCp .19e
|93246
|3.63
|3.61
|3.63+.01
|OcciPet 3.16
|70458
|40.49
|40.13
|40.16+.01
|Oracle .96
|72538
|53.80
|53.34
|53.46—.11
|PG&ECp
|95228
|10.78
|10.31
|10.44—.42
|Penney
|55045
|1.15
|1.12
|1.14—.01
|Petrobras
|99960
|16.12
|15.92
|15.92—.21
|Pfizer 1.52f
|95366
|39.62
|39.25
|39.32—.06
|Pinterestn
|50207
|18.78
|18.19
|18.49+.19
|ProctGam 2.98
|51826
|126.30
|125.39
|126.09+.87
|ProShSP
|49088
|23.97
|23.86
|23.93+.01
|QIAGEN
|52273
|34.19
|33.45
|33.67+.76
|RangeRs .08
|87392
|4.82
|4.56
|4.56—.25
|RegionsFn .62
|60586
|17.33
|17.09
|17.16—.10
|RiteAidrs
|484763
|23.88
|20.12
|20.30+1.11
|SpdrGold
|50926
|142.73
|142.17
|142.33—.05
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|425209
|323.80
|322.28
|322.86—.08
|SpdrBiot .44e
|49730
|98.08
|95.86
|96.24—1.37
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|300361
|23.93
|23.29
|23.39—.40
|Schlmbrg 2
|67691
|40.38
|39.83
|40.00—.07
|SlackTcn
|48728
|22.08
|21.61
|22.00
|SnapIncA
|149779
|16.18
|15.78
|16.03+.06
|SwstnEngy
|136924
|2.36
|2.25
|2.27—.08
|Sprint
|47305
|5.25
|5.18
|5.20+.01
|Square
|42845
|64.40
|63.06
|63.80—.23
|SPMatls .98e
|68009
|61.61
|61.13
|61.16—.23
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|103068
|63.27
|63.04
|63.25+.28
|SPEngy 2.04e
|107033
|62.23
|61.64
|61.68—.26
|SPDRFncl .46e
|193933
|30.91
|30.75
|30.77—.08
|SPInds 1.12e
|53007
|82.23
|81.79
|81.90—.07
|SPTech .78e
|96659
|92.29
|91.68
|91.91—.01
|SPUtil 1.55e
|102805
|64.38
|64.07
|64.38+.19
|TallgELP 2.20f
|64007
|22.13
|22.10
|22.11+.01
|TevaPhrm .73e
|108277
|10.25
|9.86
|9.96—.18
|Transocn
|121283
|6.71
|6.53
|6.57—.03
|103673
|32.84
|32.22
|32.55—.08
|UberTchn
|184591
|31.06
|30.17
|30.17—.50
|USNGas
|83528
|17.36
|16.82
|17.34—.15
|USOilFd
|90954
|12.96
|12.82
|12.91+.02
|USSteel .20
|141086
|11.36
|11.10
|11.14—.29
|ValeSA .29e
|183240
|13.30
|13.16
|13.22—.27
|VanEGold .06e
|376498
|29.15
|28.71
|28.87—.21
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|77250
|13.48
|13.26
|13.30—.13
|VanEJrGld
|139813
|41.94
|41.21
|41.38—.59
|VangREIT 3.08e
|41959
|92.18
|91.70
|92.04+.29
|VangEmg 1.10e
|78947
|44.75
|44.52
|44.61+.06
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|73403
|44.25
|44.06
|44.14+.12
|Vereit .55
|52078
|9.28
|9.18
|9.28+.10
|VerizonCm 2.46
|81653
|61.62
|61.25
|61.53+.24
|VirgnGal
|68517
|11.70
|10.62
|11.56+.66
|Visa 1
|54477
|189.89
|188.47
|189.39+.23
|VistraEnn .50
|42825
|23.09
|22.65
|22.82—.21
|WPXEngy
|62013
|13.73
|13.45
|13.48—.15
|WellsFargo 2.04
|97937
|54.32
|53.87
|53.92—.23
|WhitngPet
|64704
|7.21
|6.81
|6.81—.27
|WLyonHm
|54393
|20.14
|19.81
|20.00+.20
|WmsCos 1.52
|67826
|23.84
|23.58
|23.59—.22
|Yamanag .02
|107982
|3.94
|3.83
|3.85—.05
|ZTOExp
|41780
|23.56
|23.27
|23.52+.32
