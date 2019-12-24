BC-150-actives-f

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|24762
|3.33
|3.25
|3.29+.04
|AMCEnt .80
|36182
|7.67
|7.43
|7.51+.19
|AT&TInc 2.08f
|86972
|39.12
|38.90
|38.96—.11
|Alibaba
|55229
|215.43
|213.35
|214.26—.57
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|136865
|8.61
|8.54
|8.60—.01
|Altria 3.36
|x36845
|50.80
|50.26
|50.28—.43
|Ambev .05e
|28321
|4.59
|4.56
|4.56—.02
|AEagleOut .55
|23909
|14.58
|14.28
|14.35+.14
|Annaly 1e
|54388
|9.67
|9.55
|9.67+.10
|AnteroMid .45e
|27362
|7.28
|7.07
|7.18—.04
|AnteroRes 1
|43194
|3.06
|2.83
|2.87—.04
|Apache 1
|58409
|26.81
|25.78
|26.17—.36
|Aphria
|24775
|5.00
|4.79
|4.98+.10
|AuroraC
|276374
|2.03
|1.90
|1.99—.02
|BPPLC 2.46f
|23483
|38.14
|37.96
|38.04—.07
|BkofAm .72
|138053
|35.28
|35.12
|35.22+.05
|BarrickGld 2.82e
|81739
|18.32
|17.76
|18.31+.55
|BlackBerry
|46804
|6.53
|6.34
|6.36—.11
|Boeing 8.22
|41200
|339.75
|332.62
|333.00—4.55
|BrMySq 1.80
|28904
|63.43
|63.01
|63.16—.05
|CabotO&G .40f
|46299
|17.80
|17.36
|17.44—.15
|CallonPet
|138606
|4.92
|4.61
|4.67—.16
|CanopyGr
|32558
|19.99
|19.22
|19.96+.22
|CntryLink 1
|34271
|13.25
|13.12
|13.16—.03
|CgpVelICrd
|52766
|3.59
|3.53
|3.56—.04
|Citigroup 2.04f
|45762
|78.94
|78.46
|78.59—.17
|ClevCliffs .24
|41406
|8.50
|8.21
|8.40+.19
|CocaCola 1.60
|33592
|55.00
|54.64
|54.71—.20
|Coeur
|43021
|8.01
|7.63
|7.98+.33
|ConAgra .85
|24596
|34.52
|33.89
|34.05+.03
|ConocoPhil 1.68f
|31884
|65.51
|64.61
|64.67+.07
|DenburyR
|52092
|1.43
|1.37
|1.39+.02
|DevonE .36
|27799
|26.69
|26.28
|26.54+.31
|DiamOffsh .50
|37363
|7.27
|6.80
|7.02+.23
|DrGMBllrs
|32561
|76.92
|70.40
|76.86+7.79
|DxGBull
|109266
|32.70
|30.25
|32.65+2.82
|DxGlMBr
|91931
|11.88
|10.72
|10.80—1.33
|DirDGlBr
|185328
|6.60
|6.05
|6.07—.63
|Disney 1.76
|35085
|145.43
|144.45
|145.29+.61
|EQTCorp .12
|24390
|11.05
|10.78
|10.81—.07
|EnCanag .07
|75388
|4.61
|4.52
|4.57+.05
|EndvSilvg
|34352
|2.39
|2.24
|2.38+.16
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|75658
|13.07
|12.88
|13.07+.02
|EnvistaHn
|52414
|30.24
|29.52
|30.06+.47
|ExxonMbl 3.48
|39794
|70.50
|69.91
|70.02—.27
|FMajSilvg
|43231
|11.98
|11.30
|11.96+.73
|Fitbit
|32167
|6.51
|6.42
|6.47—.02
|FordM .60a
|118816
|9.49
|9.43
|9.47+.03
|FortunaSlv
|24112
|3.97
|3.74
|3.95+.28
|FrptMcM .20
|92064
|13.14
|12.94
|12.99+.14
|GameStop 1.52
|33955
|5.67
|5.44
|5.44—.17
|GenElec .04
|207689
|11.20
|11.09
|11.19+.03
|GenMotors 1.52
|29242
|36.74
|36.50
|36.58—.19
|Genworth
|28731
|4.29
|4.14
|4.15—.05
|GoldFLtd .01e
|51047
|6.63
|6.24
|6.60+.40
|GpSuprvi
|26487
|4.09
|3.66
|3.75+.05
|HPInc .70f
|30648
|20.74
|20.56
|20.59+.03
|Hallibrtn .72
|58284
|25.34
|24.78
|24.86—.03
|HarmonyG .05
|55318
|3.49
|3.25
|3.49+.27
|HeclaM .01e
|73757
|3.45
|3.31
|3.38+.12
|Hi-Crush 1.68e
|24408
|1.01
|.80
|1.01+.21
|Huya
|23973
|18.31
|17.55
|17.69+.11
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|38467
|3.61
|3.45
|3.59+.15
|iPtShFut
|103154
|15.10
|14.90
|14.94—.15
|iShGold
|54289
|14.34
|14.25
|14.33+.13
|iShBrazil .67e
|26712
|46.76
|46.55
|46.66—.04
|iShSilver
|117352
|16.62
|16.45
|16.58+.30
|iShChinaLC .87e
|47698
|43.17
|43.03
|43.12+.08
|iSCorSP500 4.38e
|27163
|322.93
|322.31
|322.65+.04
|iShEMkts .59e
|189514
|44.62
|44.48
|44.57—.10
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|26380
|127.96
|127.50
|127.85+.13
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|46674
|137.06
|135.89
|136.84+.39
|iSEafe 1.66e
|59469
|69.28
|69.16
|69.22—.07
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|48549
|87.83
|87.73
|87.83+.07
|iShR2K 1.77e
|43345
|166.70
|166.04
|166.68+.38
|iShREst 2.76e
|25976
|91.91
|91.41
|91.73+.25
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|30478
|65.07
|64.77
|65.01—.06
|iShJapan
|37268
|59.62
|59.49
|59.53—.24
|iShCorEM .95e
|50185
|53.41
|53.26
|53.34—.09
|JPMorgCh 3.20
|33242
|137.63
|137.06
|137.58+.38
|JohnJn 3.80
|42389
|146.01
|145.26
|145.93—.51
|Keycorp .74
|43669
|20.35
|20.23
|20.35+.10
|KindMorg 1
|34764
|21.19
|21.05
|21.13—.07
|Kinrossg
|80192
|4.62
|4.45
|4.62+.17
|LloydBkg .47a
|38374
|3.29
|3.23
|3.28+.07
|MFAFncl .80
|24615
|7.88
|7.81
|7.87+.03
|Macys 1.51
|58086
|16.33
|16.09
|16.12—.08
|MarathnO .20
|40650
|13.73
|13.56
|13.62+.06
|McDerI
|64075
|1.19
|1.06
|1.06—.08
|Nabors .24
|42770
|3.31
|3.08
|3.12—.03
|NewmtM .56
|53701
|42.34
|41.82
|42.18+.41
|NikeB .98f
|33280
|100.66
|99.76
|100.14+.10
|NobleCorp .08
|35552
|1.35
|1.21
|1.31+.10
|NokiaCp .19e
|67683
|3.64
|3.61
|3.63—.01
|OcciPet 3.16
|46963
|40.37
|39.72
|39.89+.18
|Oracle .96
|33316
|53.96
|53.36
|53.44—.27
|PG&ECp
|49720
|11.07
|10.77
|10.95+.01
|Penney
|29468
|1.11
|1.08
|1.10
|Petrobras
|28757
|15.97
|15.79
|15.87—.01
|Pfizer 1.52f
|49219
|39.44
|39.20
|39.29—.03
|PlainsAAP 1.44
|24433
|18.95
|18.74
|18.88—.02
|Qudian
|31128
|4.65
|4.45
|4.63+.04
|RangeRs .08
|29968
|4.98
|4.79
|4.80—.04
|RegionsFn .62
|31477
|17.22
|17.11
|17.20+.03
|RiteAidrs
|106651
|16.48
|15.25
|16.14+1.13
|SpdrGold
|53036
|141.33
|140.43
|141.27+1.32
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|202700
|321.52
|320.90
|321.23+.01
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|106940
|23.93
|23.62
|23.70—.02
|Schlmbrg 2
|38604
|40.93
|40.35
|40.65—.14
|Seadrill
|51074
|3.15
|2.34
|2.75+.41
|SibanyeG .14r
|26956
|9.95
|9.43
|9.87+.38
|SiderurNac
|35516
|3.55
|3.34
|3.47—.06
|SlackTcn
|28903
|21.52
|21.26
|21.35—.18
|SnapIncA
|89078
|15.65
|15.39
|15.61+.12
|SwstnEngy
|66509
|2.42
|2.33
|2.34—.04
|Sprint
|55209
|5.33
|5.22
|5.26+.03
|Square
|35387
|64.02
|62.37
|63.96+1.16
|SPEngy 2.04e
|50374
|62.22
|61.85
|61.96—.03
|SPDRFncl .46e
|123159
|30.69
|30.60
|30.68+.07
|SPInds 1.12e
|44516
|82.20
|81.69
|81.78—.33
|SPTech .78e
|24453
|91.37
|91.03
|91.24+.03
|SPUtil 1.55e
|45128
|64.11
|63.74
|64.08+.09
|TaiwSemi .73e
|26922
|58.09
|57.55
|57.76—.46
|TallgELP 2.20f
|33924
|22.12
|22.10
|22.10
|TevaPhrm .73e
|48683
|10.09
|9.90
|10.05+.09
|Transocn
|117297
|6.78
|6.51
|6.55+.01
|42904
|32.71
|32.42
|32.50+.07
|UberTchn
|129385
|30.84
|30.11
|30.44+.11
|USNGas
|32860
|17.10
|16.85
|17.02—.15
|USOilFd
|34539
|12.79
|12.73
|12.77+.07
|USSteel .20
|81946
|12.17
|11.79
|11.89+.08
|Valaris
|44527
|6.20
|5.69
|5.85+.16
|ValeSA .29e
|52513
|13.57
|13.31
|13.47+.17
|VanEGold .06e
|706791
|28.66
|27.89
|28.66+.89
|VnEkRus .01e
|28243
|24.83
|24.75
|24.81+.06
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|40051
|13.63
|13.41
|13.44—.02
|VanEJrGld
|174474
|41.08
|39.83
|41.03+1.47
|VangEmg 1.10e
|33203
|44.25
|44.11
|44.18—.04
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|43689
|43.85
|43.74
|43.82—.04
|Vereit .55
|36733
|9.20
|9.10
|9.14+.05
|VerizonCm 2.46
|66401
|61.46
|61.02
|61.28—.12
|VirgnGal
|25132
|11.49
|11.01
|11.41+.46
|Visa 1
|24209
|188.02
|186.91
|187.57+.49
|WPXEngy
|27263
|13.59
|13.43
|13.51+.09
|WellsFargo 2.04
|46354
|54.04
|53.74
|53.82+.01
|WhitngPet
|37515
|7.29
|6.97
|7.02+.07
|WmsCos 1.52
|32075
|23.98
|23.73
|23.84—.10
|YPFSoc .11e
|24280
|12.14
|11.37
|11.61+.29
|Yamanag .02
|92126
|3.80
|3.62
|3.80+.21
|ZTOExp
|26921
|23.07
|22.92
|22.99—.09
