BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 24762 3.33 3.25 3.29+.04 AMCEnt .80 36182 7.67 7.43 7.51+.19 AT&TInc 2.08f 86972 39.12 38.90 38.96—.11 Alibaba 55229 215.43 213.35 214.26—.57 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 136865 8.61 8.54 8.60—.01 Altria 3.36 x36845 50.80 50.26 50.28—.43 Ambev .05e 28321 4.59 4.56 4.56—.02 AEagleOut .55 23909 14.58 14.28 14.35+.14 Annaly 1e 54388 9.67 9.55 9.67+.10 AnteroMid .45e 27362 7.28 7.07 7.18—.04 AnteroRes 1 43194 3.06 2.83 2.87—.04 Apache 1 58409 26.81 25.78 26.17—.36 Aphria 24775 5.00 4.79 4.98+.10 AuroraC 276374 2.03 1.90 1.99—.02 BPPLC 2.46f 23483 38.14 37.96 38.04—.07 BkofAm .72 138053 35.28 35.12 35.22+.05 BarrickGld 2.82e 81739 18.32 17.76 18.31+.55 BlackBerry 46804 6.53 6.34 6.36—.11 Boeing 8.22 41200 339.75 332.62 333.00—4.55 BrMySq 1.80 28904 63.43 63.01 63.16—.05 CabotO&G .40f 46299 17.80 17.36 17.44—.15 CallonPet 138606 4.92 4.61 4.67—.16 CanopyGr 32558 19.99 19.22 19.96+.22 CntryLink 1 34271 13.25 13.12 13.16—.03 CgpVelICrd 52766 3.59 3.53 3.56—.04 Citigroup 2.04f 45762 78.94 78.46 78.59—.17 ClevCliffs .24 41406 8.50 8.21 8.40+.19 CocaCola 1.60 33592 55.00 54.64 54.71—.20 Coeur 43021 8.01 7.63 7.98+.33 ConAgra .85 24596 34.52 33.89 34.05+.03 ConocoPhil 1.68f 31884 65.51 64.61 64.67+.07 DenburyR 52092 1.43 1.37 1.39+.02 DevonE .36 27799 26.69 26.28 26.54+.31 DiamOffsh .50 37363 7.27 6.80 7.02+.23 DrGMBllrs 32561 76.92 70.40 76.86+7.79 DxGBull 109266 32.70 30.25 32.65+2.82 DxGlMBr 91931 11.88 10.72 10.80—1.33 DirDGlBr 185328 6.60 6.05 6.07—.63 Disney 1.76 35085 145.43 144.45 145.29+.61 EQTCorp .12 24390 11.05 10.78 10.81—.07 EnCanag .07 75388 4.61 4.52 4.57+.05 EndvSilvg 34352 2.39 2.24 2.38+.16 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 75658 13.07 12.88 13.07+.02 EnvistaHn 52414 30.24 29.52 30.06+.47 ExxonMbl 3.48 39794 70.50 69.91 70.02—.27 FMajSilvg 43231 11.98 11.30 11.96+.73 Fitbit 32167 6.51 6.42 6.47—.02 FordM .60a 118816 9.49 9.43 9.47+.03 FortunaSlv 24112 3.97 3.74 3.95+.28 FrptMcM .20 92064 13.14 12.94 12.99+.14 GameStop 1.52 33955 5.67 5.44 5.44—.17 GenElec .04 207689 11.20 11.09 11.19+.03 GenMotors 1.52 29242 36.74 36.50 36.58—.19 Genworth 28731 4.29 4.14 4.15—.05 GoldFLtd .01e 51047 6.63 6.24 6.60+.40 GpSuprvi 26487 4.09 3.66 3.75+.05 HPInc .70f 30648 20.74 20.56 20.59+.03 Hallibrtn .72 58284 25.34 24.78 24.86—.03 HarmonyG .05 55318 3.49 3.25 3.49+.27 HeclaM .01e 73757 3.45 3.31 3.38+.12 Hi-Crush 1.68e 24408 1.01 .80 1.01+.21 Huya 23973 18.31 17.55 17.69+.11 IAMGldg 1.52f 38467 3.61 3.45 3.59+.15 iPtShFut 103154 15.10 14.90 14.94—.15 iShGold 54289 14.34 14.25 14.33+.13 iShBrazil .67e 26712 46.76 46.55 46.66—.04 iShSilver 117352 16.62 16.45 16.58+.30 iShChinaLC .87e 47698 43.17 43.03 43.12+.08 iSCorSP500 4.38e 27163 322.93 322.31 322.65+.04 iShEMkts .59e 189514 44.62 44.48 44.57—.10 iShiBoxIG 3.87 26380 127.96 127.50 127.85+.13 iSh20yrT 3.05 46674 137.06 135.89 136.84+.39 iSEafe 1.66e 59469 69.28 69.16 69.22—.07 iShiBxHYB 5.09 48549 87.83 87.73 87.83+.07 iShR2K 1.77e 43345 166.70 166.04 166.68+.38 iShREst 2.76e 25976 91.91 91.41 91.73+.25 iShCorEafe 1.56e 30478 65.07 64.77 65.01—.06 iShJapan 37268 59.62 59.49 59.53—.24 iShCorEM .95e 50185 53.41 53.26 53.34—.09 JPMorgCh 3.20 33242 137.63 137.06 137.58+.38 JohnJn 3.80 42389 146.01 145.26 145.93—.51 Keycorp .74 43669 20.35 20.23 20.35+.10 KindMorg 1 34764 21.19 21.05 21.13—.07 Kinrossg 80192 4.62 4.45 4.62+.17 LloydBkg .47a 38374 3.29 3.23 3.28+.07 MFAFncl .80 24615 7.88 7.81 7.87+.03 Macys 1.51 58086 16.33 16.09 16.12—.08 MarathnO .20 40650 13.73 13.56 13.62+.06 McDerI 64075 1.19 1.06 1.06—.08 Nabors .24 42770 3.31 3.08 3.12—.03 NewmtM .56 53701 42.34 41.82 42.18+.41 NikeB .98f 33280 100.66 99.76 100.14+.10 NobleCorp .08 35552 1.35 1.21 1.31+.10 NokiaCp .19e 67683 3.64 3.61 3.63—.01 OcciPet 3.16 46963 40.37 39.72 39.89+.18 Oracle .96 33316 53.96 53.36 53.44—.27 PG&ECp 49720 11.07 10.77 10.95+.01 Penney 29468 1.11 1.08 1.10 Petrobras 28757 15.97 15.79 15.87—.01 Pfizer 1.52f 49219 39.44 39.20 39.29—.03 PlainsAAP 1.44 24433 18.95 18.74 18.88—.02 Qudian 31128 4.65 4.45 4.63+.04 RangeRs .08 29968 4.98 4.79 4.80—.04 RegionsFn .62 31477 17.22 17.11 17.20+.03 RiteAidrs 106651 16.48 15.25 16.14+1.13 SpdrGold 53036 141.33 140.43 141.27+1.32 S&P500ETF 4.13e 202700 321.52 320.90 321.23+.01 SpdrOGEx .73e 106940 23.93 23.62 23.70—.02 Schlmbrg 2 38604 40.93 40.35 40.65—.14 Seadrill 51074 3.15 2.34 2.75+.41 SibanyeG .14r 26956 9.95 9.43 9.87+.38 SiderurNac 35516 3.55 3.34 3.47—.06 SlackTcn 28903 21.52 21.26 21.35—.18 SnapIncA 89078 15.65 15.39 15.61+.12 SwstnEngy 66509 2.42 2.33 2.34—.04 Sprint 55209 5.33 5.22 5.26+.03 Square 35387 64.02 62.37 63.96+1.16 SPEngy 2.04e 50374 62.22 61.85 61.96—.03 SPDRFncl .46e 123159 30.69 30.60 30.68+.07 SPInds 1.12e 44516 82.20 81.69 81.78—.33 SPTech .78e 24453 91.37 91.03 91.24+.03 SPUtil 1.55e 45128 64.11 63.74 64.08+.09 TaiwSemi .73e 26922 58.09 57.55 57.76—.46 TallgELP 2.20f 33924 22.12 22.10 22.10 TevaPhrm .73e 48683 10.09 9.90 10.05+.09 Transocn 117297 6.78 6.51 6.55+.01 Twitter 42904 32.71 32.42 32.50+.07 UberTchn 129385 30.84 30.11 30.44+.11 USNGas 32860 17.10 16.85 17.02—.15 USOilFd 34539 12.79 12.73 12.77+.07 USSteel .20 81946 12.17 11.79 11.89+.08 Valaris 44527 6.20 5.69 5.85+.16 ValeSA .29e 52513 13.57 13.31 13.47+.17 VanEGold .06e 706791 28.66 27.89 28.66+.89 VnEkRus .01e 28243 24.83 24.75 24.81+.06 VEckOilSvc .47e 40051 13.63 13.41 13.44—.02 VanEJrGld 174474 41.08 39.83 41.03+1.47 VangEmg 1.10e 33203 44.25 44.11 44.18—.04 VangFTSE 1.10e 43689 43.85 43.74 43.82—.04 Vereit .55 36733 9.20 9.10 9.14+.05 VerizonCm 2.46 66401 61.46 61.02 61.28—.12 VirgnGal 25132 11.49 11.01 11.41+.46 Visa 1 24209 188.02 186.91 187.57+.49 WPXEngy 27263 13.59 13.43 13.51+.09 WellsFargo 2.04 46354 54.04 53.74 53.82+.01 WhitngPet 37515 7.29 6.97 7.02+.07 WmsCos 1.52 32075 23.98 23.73 23.84—.10 YPFSoc .11e 24280 12.14 11.37 11.61+.29 Yamanag .02 92126 3.80 3.62 3.80+.21 ZTOExp 26921 23.07 22.92 22.99—.09 Copyright © 2020 